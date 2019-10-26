Supreme Court Upholds Wike’s Election

The Supreme Court yesterday upheld the election of Nyesom Wike as the governor of Rivers State.

The apex court upheld two appeals filed by Wike against the decisions of the Court of Appeal, upturning the dismissal of a petition filed by the African Action Congress (AAC) and its candidate in the last governorship election, Awara Biokpomabo Festus.

In two unanimous judgments delivered by a seven-man panel of the court upheld the two appeals by Wike on the grounds that they were meritorious. The appeals were marked: SC/1111/2019 and SC/1112/2019.

Justice Ejembi Eko wrote and delivered the lead judgments in both appeals, which the other six members of the panel agreed with.

The appeals were against the decisions of the Court of Appeal, reversing two decisions of the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal.

The tribunal had rejected the application filed by Festus’s counsel to amend his processes and file additional ones, on the grounds that the lawyer had been debriefed by the AAC, which earlier engaged him (the lawyer) to prosecute the petition jointly filed by the party and its candidate.

The AAC subsequently withdrew from further prosecuting the petition, following which the tribunal proceeded to dismiss it on the grounds that it was deemed abandoned, the petitioners having failed to file a valid notice of pre-hearing session.

On appeal filed by Festus, the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt reversed both decisions of the trial tribunal and held among others, that the dismissal of the petition was wrong.

The Appeal Court also held that the tribunal ought to hear the petition to conclusion, and therefore wrongly declined jurisdiction.

However, delivering the apex court judgment, Justice Eko, in the first judgment on the appeal marked: SC/1111/2019, held that the lawyer was wrong to have attempted to change the original case by seeking to amend processes even when he was of time.

In the second judgment, in the appeal marked: SC/1112/2019, Justice

Eko held that the tribunal was right to have dismissed the petition pursuant to Section 285(8) of the Constitution, on the grounds that there was no valid application filed for pre-hearing session, as required under Paragraph 18(4) of the 1st Schedule to the Electoral Act (EA), which regulates the proceedings of the tribunal.

The apex court faulted the Appeal Court’s position that the tribunal should have heard the petition it deemed abandoned to conclusion rather than dismissing it at the preliminary stage.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the Supreme Court’s affirmation of the election of River State Governor Nyesom Wike as the final triumph of justice and the will of the people over anti-democratic forces seeking to forcefully take over the state.

The party, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbodinyan, said, “the judgment has further strengthened the confidence of the people on the integrity of the Supreme Court and its readiness to correct any miscarriage of justice at lower stages of our justice system, particularly electoral cases.”

