Tackling Violence, Vote Buying In Bayelsa, Kogi Polls

SUNDAY ISUWA examines the threat of vote buying and violence in off-season elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to conduct governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states on November 16, 2019.

Next year, the commission will again conduct two off-season elections in Ondo and Edo states. Though INEC has said that N1bn will be enough for the conduct of the Ondo and Edo states elections, money that flows during elections are not just for the commission’s logistics.

Pundits say the cost of conducting elections in Nigeria is not just for preparations and the main conduct of the elections by the Election Monitoring Board (EMB), but that the desperation of the politicians and the willingness of the voters to grab what they can during campaigns and on election day is a cause of worry.

Presently, there are discoveries that money will flow like river in the two off-season elections holding in Kogi and Bayelsa states next month.

Although security will also be an issue in the two elections, the desperation currently being displayed by politicians is a cause for concern.

Whereas INEC has announced that as part of its responsibilities, it will monitor campaign spending of politicians; such threat seems not to be of any concern to the politicians because of its non-decisive consequences.

Kogi has a total of 1,646,350 voters, with Permanent Voters Card (PVC) collection put at 1,485,828.

There are 21 local government areas in Kogi State and about 2,548 polling units. A total of 16,132 adhoc staff is required for the exercise.

But speaking at a policy dialogue programme tagged: INEC’s Successful Conduct of the November 16, 2019 Governorship Election In Kogi State: What are the Critical Issues?” the chairman, Electoral Institute (TEI), a research wing of INEC, Prince Adedeji Soyebi, said money would flow like river.

Soyebi, who is also a National Commissioner in INEC said they are faced with serious challenge of vote buying in Kogi State ahead of the gubernatorial election.

“Security will definitely be an issue in Kogi State. We can take care of vote buying but money will flow like river in Kogi,” Soyebi said.

Soyebi, who said by continuously engaging with stakeholders, INEC seeks to establish the fact that, whereas it is rightly referred to as the key driver of the electoral process, that the stakeholders and partners are also critical stakeholders.

“Our collective mandate is, therefore, to put in place an electoral process that will serve the 21st Century needs of Nigerians. This is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders. Kogi State governorship election which is scheduled to hold on the 16 November, 2019 is the focus of discussion today.”

Also speaking, the Director General (DG) of the TEI, Dr Sa’ad Umar Idris, said the commission, during the stakeholders’ meeting promised to make a difference in Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections.

“This event is a deliberate attempt by the commission through its research and training organ, the electoral institute, to interrogate by way of policy dialogue, the commission’s preparedness and areas that require urgent attention for instant improvement to ensure successful credible and transparent governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

“In fact, more than a month to the elections, manuals, synopsis, and training videos have been produced and delivered to these states. The essence is to give the states enough time to distribute these materials in time for a seamless training, and by extension free, fair and credible elections,” he said.

However, stakeholders are of the view that considering the security challenge that may be witnessed during the poll in the state, relevant authorities should take adequate steps to avert it.

Meanwhile, the Dean of Students’ Affairs, University of Abuja, Dr. Abubakar Umar Kari, has advised INEC that to ensure transparency, it should seek for ad-hoc staff from outside Kogi State.

“INEC should consider recruiting adhoc staff from neighbouring states to ensure neutrality,” he said.

But the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kogi State, Prof James Iorliam Apam, said though logistics would be an issue during the polls, the commission is up to the task.

Bayelsa Poll

For the Bayelsa polls, the difficult terrain is another issue that may pose a big threat to the conduct of the November 16, 2019 gubernatorial election apart from the issue of vote buying.

According to some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), 75 per cent of Bayelsa is on water, thereby calling on the INEC to ensure that adequate speedboats are provided for the polls to start simultaneously at 8:00 am on election day.

The Executive Director, Family Welfare Foundation, Yenegoa, Bayelsa State, Mr. Torki Dauseye, said the commission was faced with a big challenge since speed boats were not enough.

“For the election to commence by 8:00am, the materials should be at the polling units by 7:00 am. Without the speed boat, the materials we have cannot go on time,” Dauseye said, adding that while printed materials have been delivered to some strategic places, INEC was still faced with the challenge of shortage of speed boats.

“INEC needs to acquire more means of transportation like speed boat. The commission has to ensure that their personnel are at the polling units by 7:00am,” he said.

Also, Ms Eniola Cole advised INEC to ensure that it counters fake news so that voters will have confidence in the commission.

According to her, while politicians are strategizing for vote buying during the polls, some politicians have been making reckless statements which INEC needs to counter in order to retain voters’ confidence.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Bayelsa, Pastor Udo Tom, said the state has over 50 percent of youths, adding that drugs are being abused thereby posing a threat to the peaceful conduct of the election.

Tom, who said INEC is doing all it can to ensure the election is free, fair, credible and acceptable, added that all materials had been delivered to the polling units.

“All the materials have been batched to the polling units. We want the security agencies to ensure the environment is secure for the INEC staff,” Tom said, revealing that in a state which has about 923,000 registered voters, 889,000 PVCs had been collected.

He said with 2,337 Smart Card Readers, 86 are faulty.

But the chairman of the board of the electoral institute, Prince Solomon Adedeji Soyebi, said the election is very important to the commission and the nation at large, being the first major election coming after the 2019 General Elections.

“Moreso that the commission has promised Nigerians that things will be done differently in Kogi and Bayelsa.

“The election will provide the commission with yet another opportunity to test-run its policies, processes and new initiatives. Since the conduct and outcome of the 2019 general elections, the commission has done a lot to reorganise and strengthen its procedures and systems for better performance,” Soyebi said.

He said though the conduct of the 2019 general elections and the commission’s performance had some challenges, they could use the 2019 general elections as a barometer for comparison with subsequent elections including the Bayelsa governorship election.

“Clearly, the commission is not under any illusion about the many issues and challenges posed by the electoral process. Hence, efforts are being made to further strategically reposition the commission and strengthen its capability to deliver successful elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states, especially that they will serve as test case on lessons learnt from the challenges of the 2019 general elections and improvement for the future,” Soyebi added.

The Director General (DG) of TEI, Dr. Sa’ad Umar Idris, said the commission had made several efforts to strengthen the integrity and credibility of the electoral processes which include among others the use of Smart Card Reader (SCR) as the only means of voter accreditation, verification and authentication as against reverting to manual accreditation.

“Equally from the in-house studies conducted by the electoral institute on behalf of the commission showed that the elections were perceived by Nigerians as credible, but with challenges. Information gathered by the commission after the 2019 general elections from the various stakeholder engagements raised concern on its preparedness and electoral logistic designs.

The commission during the stakeholders meeting promised to make a difference in Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections come November 16, 2019. This roundtable is a deliberate attempt by the commission to hear your perspective on the extent of the commission’s preparedness and where you think there is need to reinvigorate the processes involved,” Idris added.

He said, “I can happily report that all non-sensitive election materials required for the conduct of the elections had been supplied and deployed to the respective states. The essence is to give the states enough active window to distribute these materials timely.”

Since vote buying and security will be the major issue for the election conduct in Kogi and Bayelsa states, pundits are calling on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and security agencies to into action in a bid to ensure successful polls in the affected states.

