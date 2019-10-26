Tasks Before Nasarawa New Commissioners

In this piece, DANJUMA JOSEPH looks at the list of commissioner-nominees screened by the Nasarawa State House of Assembly

It was jubilation across Nasarawa State when the names of commissioners nominated by Governor Abdullahi Sule were announced on the floor of the state assembly last week.

It took the governor four months as he earlier promised, to constitute his cabinet, consisting technocrats.

“I will not be in a hurry to appoint my commissioners, because doing that will lead me into mistakes. I am not much in a hurry to appoint my cabinet. So, as you can see, we were able to carry out certain responsibilities even before the commissioners are appointed,” the governor once said.

Among the 15 names submitted and screened so far is the NUJ chairman in Nasarawa State, Dogo Shammah and a professor of Sociology, Otaki Allahnana, from the University of Abuja.

The speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced the names after the Majority Leader of the House, Alhaji Tanko Tunga, (APC-Awe North) submitted the commissioner nominees on behalf of the governor.

“The 15 commissioner nominees are Ahmed Baba Yahaya (Toto LGA) Philip Dada (Karu LGA), Othman Bala Adam (Keffi LGA), Dr Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana (Kokona LGA), Obadiah Boyi (Akwanga LGA) Yusuf Aliyu Turaki (Awe LGA), Dr Salihu Ahmad Alizaga (Nassarawa Eggon LGA),

“Dogo Shammah (Wamba LGA), Prof.Otaki Allahnanah (Keana LGA), Haruna Ogbole Adamu (Obi LGA), Ibrahim Musa Ekye (Doma LGA), Mrs Fati Jimeta Sabo (Nasarawa LGA), Abubakar Muhammed Imam (Lafia LGA), Hajiya

Others are, Halima Ahmadu Jabiru (Lafia LGA) and Mohammed Bashir Aliyu(Lafia LGA),” the speaker said.

He then directed the nominees to submit 30 copies of their curriculum Vitae (CV) on or before Friday, October 18.

According to the speaker, “The House will commence their screening from Monday October 21st to Tuesday Oct.22.

“Those that will appear for screening on Monday, Oct 21 are commissioner nominees from Toto, Karu, Keffi, Kokona, Akwanga, Awe, Nassarawa Eggon, Wamba and Keana

“While those that will appear for screening on Tuesday, Oct 22 are commissioner nominees from Obi, Doma, Nasarawa and the three nominees from Lafia Local government,” the speaker said.

The commissioner nominees have since been screened with fanfare and glamour, by the state assembly.

Relations, friends and associates of the would be commissioners trooped to the state assembly complex along Shendam road in Lafia, to witness the screening of their loved ones.

The screening process, took the 24 member-assembly two days. The nominees came one after the other taking their turns to answer questions.

Out of the 15 nominees, five were asked to ‘take a bow’, while the remaining 10 were grilled by the assembly during the screening.

Those asked to take a bow were: Othman Bala Adams from Keffi and Abubakar Mohammed Imam from Lafia. Both of them were former members of the state assembly.

Others are Hajiya Halima Ahmed Jabiru, from Lafia, Mohammed Bashir Aliyu, also from Lafia, all of them former commissioners and Mrs Fati Jimeta Sabo, from Nasarawa, honoured as a mother.

The simple reason of the assembly was that two of them were former members of the state assembly, while the other three were commissioners in the administration of the immediate past governor, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

Out of the 15 nominees, two of them are women, while the rest are men.

Nasarawa State, has 13 local governments, therefore 13 of the nominees represent each council, then Lafia, the state capital got extra two slots.

The questions were directed on the nominees based on their chosen professions and area of specialisation.

Having completed the screening, the speaker has this to say “The above screened nominees of Monday, Oct.21 and Tuesday Oct.22 are hereby confirmed after the House found them worthy of their appointments”

The speaker urged the confirmed nominees to rule the people of the state with the fear of God and to discharge their duties without fear or favour if finally sworn in by the Governor.

As it said in the popular parlance, every responsibility comes with a task, analysts have tasked the new commissioners on the need to settle down and help the governor in building a virile Nasarawa State of dreams.

Furthermore, stakeholders are waiting not only to see if the commissioners will meet the expectations of citizens, but make them proud as representatives of their various communities and local government areas.

An elder statesman who doesn’t want his name mentioned said they shouldn’t be like a one-time commissioner in the state, that used to ask people ‘do you know I am a commissioner?’

“He carried the office on his head and walked shoulder high for only six months and then he forgot to do the job that he was brought on board to do,” he said

The APC chairman in Nasarawa State, Phillip Tatari Shekwo, urged the new commissioners to live above board and do what they were brought to do to grow the state.

He said now that nominees had been cleared and were about to be sworn in by the governor, the onus lies on them to proof their professional acumen to move the state forward.

“More importantly, our citizens want to see increase and improvement in the number of people with access to quality healthcare, enrolment and retention in education, affordable food on their tables, security of their lives and properties, availability of entrepreneurial opportunities and jobs, and drastic reduction in poverty over the next four years.”

“While the task before the new commissioners is intimidating, however, it is achievable given their backgrounds and areas of specialisation”, Shekwo said.

