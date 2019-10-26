TCF, FCMB Give Free Eye Surgeries To 10,000 Patients

The Indian Eye Hospital under the supervision of Tulsi Chanrai Foundation (TCF) in collaboration with Bank FCMB has provided a free eye surgeries to over 10,000 patients in different parts of Nigeria.

Speaking during the programme, the community outreach programme for priceless gift of Sight yesterday in Abuja, the Director Marketing, Tulsi Chanrai Foundation, Mr. Sanjay Upadhaya said that with the support FCMB, their hospital were able to provided free eye surgery to more than 10,000 patients in Nigeria.

“We endeavor to significantly contribute in the fight against avoidable blindness through increasing cataract surgical rate, capacity building of ophthalmic personnel and ensuring availability, accessibility and affordability of quality services across Nigeria”

Mr. Upadhaya said that the FCMB has been a strong supporter of TCF for implementing Mission for vision Program in Cross River and Kebbi states. The Priceless Gift of Sight is a very apt title under which FCMB has been offering unstinted support to TCF in restoring sight of 1000s of Nigerians.

“This year, along with the establishment of TCF Eye Hospital in Abuja we celebrate a decade of partnership with FCMB.

I am sure this partnership will become stronger by every day and reach out to more and more needy people through the Priceless Gift of Sight,” he added.

