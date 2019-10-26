NEWS
TCF, FCMB Give Free Eye Surgeries To 10,000 Patients
The Indian Eye Hospital under the supervision of Tulsi Chanrai Foundation (TCF) in collaboration with Bank FCMB has provided a free eye surgeries to over 10,000 patients in different parts of Nigeria.
Speaking during the programme, the community outreach programme for priceless gift of Sight yesterday in Abuja, the Director Marketing, Tulsi Chanrai Foundation, Mr. Sanjay Upadhaya said that with the support FCMB, their hospital were able to provided free eye surgery to more than 10,000 patients in Nigeria.
“We endeavor to significantly contribute in the fight against avoidable blindness through increasing cataract surgical rate, capacity building of ophthalmic personnel and ensuring availability, accessibility and affordability of quality services across Nigeria”
Mr. Upadhaya said that the FCMB has been a strong supporter of TCF for implementing Mission for vision Program in Cross River and Kebbi states. The Priceless Gift of Sight is a very apt title under which FCMB has been offering unstinted support to TCF in restoring sight of 1000s of Nigerians.
“This year, along with the establishment of TCF Eye Hospital in Abuja we celebrate a decade of partnership with FCMB.
I am sure this partnership will become stronger by every day and reach out to more and more needy people through the Priceless Gift of Sight,” he added.
MOST READ
Tasks Before Nasarawa New Commissioners
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
Tackling Violence, Vote Buying In Bayelsa, Kogi Polls
Breast Cancer Preventive Measures
What To Do When Your Baby’s Temperature Is Low
Sleeping Tips For Pregnant Women
Breast-i Device, New Tool For Breast Cancer Prevention
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME18 hours ago
Court Sentences 3 To 1 Month In Prison Each For Adultery
-
EDUCATION18 hours ago
ASUU To FG: Universities Are Not MDAs
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Tears As Victims Of Reckless Driving Are Buried In Jos
-
CRIME18 hours ago
Police Arraign 15-year-old Boy For Allegedly Defiling Minor
-
OPINION19 hours ago
Ease Of Doing Business Ranking, A Big Envelop Of Hope
-
FEATURES2 hours ago
e-Prostitution On The Rise
-
CRIME12 hours ago
Police Arrest Teacher For Allegedly Raping JSS1 Student In Benue
-
CRIME19 hours ago
Court Remands Trader For Allegedly Defiling 10-year-old Girl