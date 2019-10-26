The Man BTO: His Strides, His Feats

There are so many sides to the life of the man, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo – his successes, giant strides in business, professional exploit, love and passion for the development of his community and people – that it’s almost becoming a great challenge knowing where and how to start describing him.

In all of these, there is one aspect of his life that seems to dwarf others; it is his love and passion for the wellbeing of humanity, the community and seeing that young people also get it right like him. This is unarguably the side of his life that led him into public service.

His age does not do justice to his exploit, many people have said in the past. When his documented successes are reeled out, they cast doubt in the minds of many who find it hard to believe. “This young man has achieved so much at this age,” they always wonder.

Popularly known as BTO among his admirers and associates, Olubunmi was born 37 years ago to a noble family of Oba Ezekiel Omoegun Arasanyin and Ojo of both Okeagbe and Oyin Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He presently represents the Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives and also chairs the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

A dynamic, youthful and extremely creative entrepreneur and development expert, who became the Chief Executive Officer of an indigenous ICT consulting company in Nigeria at a very young age of 24, BTO never stops speaking glowingly about his mother at any forum he finds himself. A good mother deserves accolades. She is the foundation, the pillar upon which the man BTO is built. Her sacrifice, benevolence and steadfastness to give her son the best of life is what the world now celebrates.

His career success kick-started at Techworks UK Limited as a Network Security Analyst where he worked from 2004 to 2006. Some of his clientele at the time were Barclays Bank, HSBC Bank, Apple Incorporated, JRG Partners, JD Sports and University of Liverpool.

Upon his return to Nigeria, his professional services were sought by several private and public clientele. Some of the clients that have so far reposed trust in the professional competence of Tunji-Ojo include the World Bank, Petroleum Technology Development Fund, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Other clients also included the Nigerian Gas Company, National Petroleum Investment and Management Services, National Film and Video Censors Board, Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NNPC), Federal Ministry of Works, National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and many others.

He didn’t just achieve this feat at a young age by sitting idle and expecting miracles neither was he born with a golden spoon to transit him into the class of achievers, he paid dues, he made sacrifices to acquire skills and knowledge which had made him stand tall among his peers and those he met in the game.

He set out for academic pursuit at FUTA Staff Secondary School from 1993 to 1999. Olubunmi thereafter proceeded to Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife where he studied from 1999 to 2002 before travelling to the United Kingdom for a course with a greater career prospect.

BTO subsequently attended London Metropolitan University from 2002 to 2006 where he obtained double degrees in Information and Communication Technology and Electronics and Communication Engineering. His Master’s degree in Digital Communication and Networking was obtained from the same University of North London. Beyond all these, Olubunmi acquired several certifications in information technology, management and leadership.

It is noteworthy to state that Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo achieved a rare feat of obtaining 18 professional qualifications in ICT before he graduated from the university at a young age of 22. Need we mention the numerous awards and honours that had been conferred on BTO? He is indeed an achiever.

After his exploits in the private sector, BTO became convinced that it was time to give back to the society that made him. He began to use his influence and his undying love for a better society to dip a toe into politics. His contributions to human and community development and persona placed him squarely in the public eye. And in the last election, he capitalized on his newfound love, clinched the APC ticket and eventually recorded a landslide victory in the election, becoming a member representing Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives.

One cannot talk about BTO’s exploit in the professional world and public service without mentioning his wife, Abimbola, who has stood like a ‘wall of Gibraltar’ behind him, a cheerleader, a coach and a motivator. She is a rare gem who has given him a peaceful home to do exploit. Their union has been blessed with two lovely kids.

Since his victory at the poll, BTO, like the light he truly is, has been a shining star at the Green Chamber, first becoming the chairman of First Time Lawmakers and later appointed as chairman of the NDDC committee by the Speaker, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

To celebrate this success, his constituents have chosen this weekend to host his friends, associates and colleagues and leadership of the Green Chamber at his hometown in Okeagbe.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

