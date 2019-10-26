Wammako To Chair ACF’s Planned 20th Anniversary Celebration

Immediate past Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako is to chair the main organizing committee of the 20th anniversary celebration of the apex northern sociocultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) while Senator Abubakar Girei is to serve as Secretary of the committee.

Senator Goerge Akume, Architect Ibrahim Bunu and Senator Ibrahim Ida are to serve as Deputy Chairmen while Engr. Abubakar G. Umar will serve as the deputy Secretary of the main organizing committee.

The Technical subcommittee is to be chaired by Mall Bukar Zarma and Dr Shettima Aji Ali as Secretary while the Contact and Mobilization subcommittee has Colonel Musa Shehu and Alhaji Aminu Attah as Chairman and secretary respectively.

Alhaji Baba Abubakar chairs the Finance subcommittee and Dr Abubakar Dogo serves as Secretary of the committee while Hon. Murtala Aliyu and Ado Datti serves as Chairman and Secretary respectively of the Venue, protocol and entertainment subcommittee.

Former Governor of Adamawa State, Bonni Haruna and ACF National publicity Secretary serves as Chairman and secretary of the Media and publicity subcommittee respectively.

Inaugurating the organizing committee at the headquarters of the forum in Kaduna yesterday, the Chairman Board of trustees of ACF, Malam Adamu Fika Waziri noted that ACF in the last 20 years has played significant roles in the country, especially in the areas of peace and conflict resolution, maintaining political stability, entrenchment of Democratic norms and cultures, providing critical interventions during periods of serious tensions and offering informed and patriotic advice to government.

” for 20 years, our founders had played their remarkable parts in transforming the ACF into a formidable organization. The next 20 years is for you the younger generation of leaders to move the forum to an enviable position of strength so that it can withstand the challenges and demands of the 21st century North and Nigeria. It is our hope that this committee in addition to organizing the 20th anniversary celebrations, will also suggest what roles the forum will play in the next 20 years”.

In his acceptance speech on behalf of the committee members, the Chairman of the main organizing committee, Senator Wammako expressed appreciation for the recognition accorded them and assured of their unflinching acceptance to serve on the committee to effectively meet the objectives of organizing a befitting event to mark 20 years of existence of ACF.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

