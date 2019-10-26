Why Corporate Nigeria Should Invest In Sustainable Development

In this write-up, CHIMA AKWAJA X-rays the nexus between profit-oriented business conglomerates and the need to balance their operations with corporate social responsibility (CSR) in the areas of environmental sustainability and human capital development.

The history of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) dates to the late 19th century when American businessman, Andrew Carnegie entreated the upper middle class in his article titled Gospel of Wealth to embrace philanthropy to tackle the rising tide of uneven wealth distribution in the society. His comments, in turn, ignited a spate of donations from the affluent with the most notable being John D. Rockefeller’s half a billion United States dollars donations to various causes.

In the 20th century, the idea of CSR evolved beyond generous donations to impactful causes with the establishment of the Cleveland Foundation in 1914 by Fredrick Goff. In 1953, Howard Bowen strengthened the drive for CSR as we know it today by theorizing about ethics and responsiveness in the book Social Responsibilities of the Business.

On the local scene, the concept of CSR came to light in the 1960s following the discovery of oil in the Niger Delta region of the country. The advent of multinationals in the oil & gas sector laid the foundation for the practice of CSR in Nigeria. However, they only adopted a skeletal version of what was obtainable in their respective countries.

Philanthropy, without much sustainability consideration, was touted as CSR and not until the attendant issues that have plagued the local upstream oil & gas sector set in did the gradual shift towards what we now know as CSR commence.

Today, corporates are increasingly favourable to etching sustainable practices into their affairs. International companies like Shell, Chevron, MTN, Airtel, Mobil, and their Nigerian counterparts like SystemSpecs, indigenous fintech and human capital management solutions powerhouse and several others, are in the vanguard of today’s sustainability and human capital development across their sphere of influence.

Mentoring Entrepreneurs

In the words of Malala Yousafzai, a young teenager and advocate of girl-child education, “All the Social Development Goals (SDGs) come down to education…” One company which sees education as a key enabler in the development of any economy is SystemSpecs, established 1992 by ex-banker, John Obaro.

Today, the fintech firm is bent on instilling ICT skills in young Nigerians to foster competitive advantage among their peers in more advanced countries. It has partnered with the Lagos State government on all three editions of the Ready Set Work initiative.

SystemSpecs and other private stakeholders provide guidance to final-year students of Lagos State’s tertiary institutions over a period of 13 weeks, with a view to instilling entrepreneurial spirit and apprising them with the complexities of working in a corporate environment upon graduation. Over the course of the programme, the firm’s executives provided mentorship and guidance to the participants with a number of them receiving internship opportunities at the company afterwards.

Furthermore, it partnered with the Lagos State government on the maiden edition of the Code Lagos initiative. Conceptualized with a vision to empower a million Lagosians with coding skills to champion the global transformation drive of the state, SystemSpecs swiftly collaborated with the Lagos State Ministry of Education to fulfill the objective. According to the firm, the decision to come on board was a no-brainer, again, on account of the ever-increasing role of technological skills in value creation.

An executive director at the firm, Deremi Atanda, posits that the company is assuming a leadership role in national advancement through increased participation in capacity development. According to him, they have strategically identified the evolving trends in the workplace and is keen on ensuring that the next generation of Nigeria’s workforce transition seamlessly from the classrooms to corporate offices with the acquisition of skills essential for the future of work.

“We know that technology is a major enabler of any thriving economy and acknowledge the importance of building capacity in that area. Our vision is to lead efforts to develop the next generation of innovators and ensure that Nigeria becomes a net exporter of software technology solutions and services in the next few years,” Atanda remarked.

The inclination of the firm to provide a level playing-field and bestow the next generation of the Nigerian workforce with globally acclaimed skills precipitated the conceptualisation of the one-month-long Remita Summer Coding Camp in August of this year. The camp, which held in Abuja and Lagos, was designed to “equip participants with digital skills in an accelerated and practical learning environment that aims to improve access to technology education in Nigeria.”

Need for More Private-Public Partnership

In the same vein, former chief executive officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and current chairman of MTN Nigeria, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, commended the company for the initiative while urging greater public-private partnerships to reinvigorate the national economy. Ndukwe ardently advocates for increased participation of private stakeholders in developmental affairs, tracing the history of ICT in Nigeria and how the emergence of private players into the sector spurred the development into its current stage.

Ndukwe said: “Nigeria needs to assume a more forward-looking viewpoint in order to keep up with its counterparts across the globe. SystemSpecs, for instance, embarked on this programme with the mindset of making an impact, which made the running cost inconsequential to them. Investing in the future, therefore, is akin to a social responsibility they are undertaking. On that account, I urge state governments to emulate their peers in other climes by striking a partnership with SystemSpecs to organize coding workshops in their states where they will match every amount spent by the company.”

The STEM camp featured secondary school students across the country and the FCT. SystemSpecs executives, alongside facilitators provided by technical partner TechQuest, led discussions at the camp, sharing a mix of theoretical knowledge and practical expertise with the participants. The kids were enthralled by the experience of not only learning but also interacting with seasoned professionals. The absence of the classroom walls and the ensuing formality fostered a unique atmosphere which ultimately led to faster assimilation of discussions as evinced by participants, guardians and parents alike.

‘’I really appreciate what Remita (SystemSpecs) has done for us and would like there to be a continuation of the programme and for other children to benefit from it. My family and I appreciate the initiative and do not care about the stress of commuting here daily as we stand to gain more in the long run,’’ said Lawal Olajide, a parent to a participant.

Redefining Work-Life Balance

In spite of the company’s sustainability promise to promote national capacity development, SystemSpecs’ management is a fervent proponent of work-life integration, a view that birthed—in conjunction with MediaVision Limited—the establishment of the Remita Corporate Champions Cup (RC3). As a football tournament creatively designed for corporate workers, RC3 brings together champions of different sectorial games including FMCG, Banking, telecoms amongst others to determine the ultimate corporate football champions in riveting fashion.

At the announcement of the commencement of the fifth edition, SystemSpecs reinstated its commitment to back the tournament, not just for the national love of football but also due to the underlying values the tournament promotes such as family, friendship and teamwork. Unsurprisingly, every instalment of the competition has had segments tailored towards including both genders and all age groups.

‘’As always, we strongly believe that work life-balance is a necessity and can substantially contribute to a healthier, productive workforce. This is therefore a pivotal reason we have been a part of this tournament since its inception, and five editions running, we continue to promote team bonding, inter-company networking and wellness among employees from different firms in a stress-free manner,’’ observed Obaro. This year’s RC3 finale was geared towards gathering national heroes and corporate heads, with no fewer than eight ex-Super Eagles and Super Falcons internationals in attendance. The platform served as an avenue for corporate executives to share moments with the footballers and possibly initiate sponsorship deals.

Service to Humanity

In a similar occurrence, the firm illustrated its humanitarian principles by donating a library to St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Madalla in 2017, contributing to the restoration of the church which was hit by a devastating bomb blast in December 2011. Six years removed from the tragic incident and members of the community struggled with access to libraries prior to the intervention of the company and an undergraduate whom the reconstructed library was named after, Timi Ayoh. Additionally, SystemSpecs renovated two classroom blocks at the Dandago Special Primary School and commissioned a Social Welfare Centre at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano State in furtherance of its vision to impact qualitative healthcare and education to the nation’s underserved.

Lessons for Corporate Nigeria

Delve deeper into any serious organisation’s CSR strategy and you will find unpretentious altruism, an obdurate desire to provide people with the necessary tools to harness their potentials to the fullest. For companies deep in CSR activities, it is a manifestation of the organizational culture which pivots around people development. One the lessons learnt here is that if given the right conditions, Nigerians have the propensity to thrive and as such are bent on transposing this philosophy on a national level. Clearly, SystemSpecs is leading the way for many other corporate firms in Nigeria, and if indeed more organizations imbibe the corporate social responsibility values of the company, the country and the world at large would be better for it.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

