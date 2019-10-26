ENTERTAINMENT
Why Davido Should Sue Pregnancy-alleging Pranksters
Nigerians woke up on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 to a sad story that Davido whose wife Chioma just put to bed has impregnated another person .
The alleged incident was recorded as the women (two Nigerian sisters) began to trend on social media over the shocking allegations against the singer.
The women were seen in the video claiming that the singer got one of them pregnant after they met a few weeks ago at the Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos.
They claimed they were not after the singer’s money but only wanted him to father the child he put into one of them.
They were seen lashing at the artiste who was still basking in the euphoria of his newborn son.
The story didn’t go down well as celebrities and fans took to social media to either condemn or support the girls.
The noise prompted Davido’s search for the girls and promised to sue them N30bn after dealing crazily with them.
They later apologised to him adding that it was just a prank.
Now, why would people put up allegations just to gain popularity? Why would they want to soil someone’s image just because they felt they were on social media? How would people take anyone serious even when they were telling the truth? The prank pulled by these two sisters must not go unpunished just to serve as a deterrent to others looking for cheap popularity with damaging posts on social media.
MOST READ
Tasks Before Nasarawa New Commissioners
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
Tackling Violence, Vote Buying In Bayelsa, Kogi Polls
Breast Cancer Preventive Measures
What To Do When Your Baby’s Temperature Is Low
Sleeping Tips For Pregnant Women
Breast-i Device, New Tool For Breast Cancer Prevention
MOST POPULAR
-
CRIME18 hours ago
Court Sentences 3 To 1 Month In Prison Each For Adultery
-
EDUCATION18 hours ago
ASUU To FG: Universities Are Not MDAs
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Tears As Victims Of Reckless Driving Are Buried In Jos
-
CRIME18 hours ago
Police Arraign 15-year-old Boy For Allegedly Defiling Minor
-
OPINION19 hours ago
Ease Of Doing Business Ranking, A Big Envelop Of Hope
-
FEATURES2 hours ago
e-Prostitution On The Rise
-
CRIME12 hours ago
Police Arrest Teacher For Allegedly Raping JSS1 Student In Benue
-
CRIME19 hours ago
Court Remands Trader For Allegedly Defiling 10-year-old Girl