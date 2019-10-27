17 Bag 1st Class Degrees At Baze University Convocation

The management of Baze University, Abuja yesterday, awarded first class degrees to 17 students at its 6th convocation ceremony.

The university also awarded first degrees to 307 students and four postgraduates students in master of science in international relations and diplomacy.

Vice chancellor of the university, Professor Tahir Mamman, stressed that the university would continue to be focused on its most important role of helping to nurture and strengthen generations of students from Nigeria and outside Nigeria to be well-educated, trained and cultured citizens of Nigeria and of the world.

Speaking as a special guest of honour, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, commended the institution which has within eight- year period witnessed rapid growth and expansion in programmes and student numbers.

He congratulated the graduating class of 2019 and charged them to exhibit elements of trust and integrity saying that being trusted was the key to a successful future.

While urging them to make good use of what the institution had invested in them he said, “Your certificates means that the university has found you worthy in character and learning. You are graduating at the most advanced moment in the history of mankind therefore, remember to whom much is given much is expected.”

The events also saw the presentation of honorary award to the former vice-president of Nigeria, Namadi Sambo, as well as post humous award to an islamic scholar, Abubakar Gomni, with dignitaries from all facets of life, including the chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Sam Nda Isaiah, who is member, Board of Trustees of the university in attendance.

