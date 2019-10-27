COVER STORIES
17 Bag 1st Class Degrees At Baze University Convocation
The management of Baze University, Abuja yesterday, awarded first class degrees to 17 students at its 6th convocation ceremony.
The university also awarded first degrees to 307 students and four postgraduates students in master of science in international relations and diplomacy.
Vice chancellor of the university, Professor Tahir Mamman, stressed that the university would continue to be focused on its most important role of helping to nurture and strengthen generations of students from Nigeria and outside Nigeria to be well-educated, trained and cultured citizens of Nigeria and of the world.
Speaking as a special guest of honour, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, commended the institution which has within eight- year period witnessed rapid growth and expansion in programmes and student numbers.
He congratulated the graduating class of 2019 and charged them to exhibit elements of trust and integrity saying that being trusted was the key to a successful future.
While urging them to make good use of what the institution had invested in them he said, “Your certificates means that the university has found you worthy in character and learning. You are graduating at the most advanced moment in the history of mankind therefore, remember to whom much is given much is expected.”
The events also saw the presentation of honorary award to the former vice-president of Nigeria, Namadi Sambo, as well as post humous award to an islamic scholar, Abubakar Gomni, with dignitaries from all facets of life, including the chairman of LEADERSHIP Group Limited, Sam Nda Isaiah, who is member, Board of Trustees of the university in attendance.
MOST READ
Gombe Gov Woos Investors At Russia-Africa Summit
President Of African Countries With Fast Growing Economies
Bayelsa/Kogi: Intrigues As Govs Lead APC, PDP Guber Campaigns
Boko Haram Infiltration Beyond North East – Masari
Senate’s 2020 Budget Timetable Suffers Setback
Badagry: Revisiting The Slave Trade Routes
Gov. Bello Inaugurates Projects To Flag Off Campaign
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS17 hours ago
My Miracle Was Not Stage-managed – Bose Ola
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Woman Exonerates Pastor Chris over Alleged staged Miracle
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Tasks Before Nasarawa New Commissioners
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Pregnant Woman, 3 Others Killed In Edo Road Accident
-
OPINION24 hours ago
How Yahaya Is Reducing Cost of Governance In Gombe
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Tackling Violence, Vote Buying In Bayelsa, Kogi Polls
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
-
BUSINESS24 hours ago
Air Peace Employs Over 3,000 Nigerians In 5yrs