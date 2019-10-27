2020 Appropriation Bill Is PMB’s First Budget – Matawalle

Honourable Bashir Isah Matawalle representing Argungu/Augie Federal constituency of Kebbi State in the National Assembly, in this interview with JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH applauded the 2020 Budget presented to National Assembly by President Buhari, saying that this is the first budget of the President that is free of controversies.

The 2020 Annual Budget has been presented to the National Assembly by Mr. President although the opposition has criticized the budget as lacking in merit, how can you describe the budget so far?

I think those who have criticized the budget are not being fair to the Government, because if they said there is no merit they have to come out and back it up with facts. What I am about to tell you now is; this is the first budget of President Buhari that has no controversies, those other past budgets had too many controversies either it will be short changed or the proposal of President Buhari will be changed completely even before it gets to the National Assembly. Coming to National Assembly again is still a problem, it was in this last four years that we got to hear of budget padding, for those who don’t understand word “padding”, padding is a process whereby all the whole budget of president Buhari to the National Assembly will be automatically changed and a new budget that is different from Mr. president’s original budget will be passed there by frustrating the effort of President Buhari. Now the National Assembly is all set to work with President Buhari and consider 100 percent of what President Buhari has presented to the National Assembly. To me this is the first Annual Budget of President Buhari and I am assuring Nigerians that they are going to see the good work of President Buhari now, as against what they saw in the last four years of his first tenure.

How can you describe Nigeria right now when compared with the past Administration, as the opposition parties have accused President Buhari of destroying the institutions of Government he met on ground?

Well this is coming from the mouth of the opposition, infact you cannot prevent them from saying whatever they want to say. But my take on this is, Nigeria right now is far better than Nigeria of the past. Let us take the INEC for example; Nobody can compare the present INEC with the type of INEC we used to have before. In the past INEC used to collect money from politicians to do their bidding but today no INEC Officer can try such rubbish of collecting bribe to upturn the will of the people, and there is no how INEC of today can compromise in their Official duty because the process is now transparent, election will be conducted and declared at the same polling unit no election result will be declared in Abuja as against what we used to see in the past.

In the past, elections will be conducted in Sokoto or Anambra but the results will be announced in Abuja. Thereby robbing people off the mandate given to them by their people, about the bad conduct of the Security agencies we have in the country before now is some of our security agencies like the Police and others have projected Nigeria in bad light, to the extent that the international community was annoyed with Nigerian documents about the human right abuse being carried out by security agencies in the country.

But today the reverse is the case, all those bad conduct of the Police and other Sister agencies are a thing of the past. We are on ground we know with all this, President Buhari has done well. Today people can no longer keep their looted money in banks again and they cannot keep it in the house because Whistle Blowers are there, you know the success recorded through Whistle Blowing policy in this country people came and gave information to EFCC that led to the recovery of Billions of Naira from corrupt individuals; and all this money are in Government account like those in hard currency were auctioned to the public to bring down the price of dollar in the market and the Naira was returned back to treasury account, so nobody can convince me that the PDP Government is better than the Government of President Buhari.

You made mention of fight against corruption, but the opposition has come out to criticize the process, saying that it is a move by President Buhari and APC to turn Nigeria into one party system. What is your take?

May be if you look well you can see that the corrupt individuals are in the opposition parties who used to enjoy free money, this people as at today have been deprived of embezzling Government money. So I am not surprised that they are criticizing the fight against corruption being carried out by President Buhari, we don’t expect them to fold their hands and watch. No they need to fight back and that is what they are doing we know their antics. So those complaining today are those who have been enjoying looted funds from Government treasury. Just ask an ordinary person on the street about how he/she feels today, the person will tell you; Thanks to President Buhari for making things better. Nigeria is on the part of healing the wounds caused by the PDP Government.

What we need is patience because the last Four years of President Buhari is an Unfortunate four years. It is not suppose to be like that, President Buhari has so many good projects in mind for Nigeria but he can’t do that because of lack of cooperation from the National Assembly. So before President Buhari will succeed, he needs to remove all those bad eggs in the corridors of power so that Nigeria will move to the next level.

Are you in support of the border closure policy of president Buhari which has caused untold hardship to Nigerians?

My own understanding about all this hug and cry of border closure is that our people don’t believe in production, every one want to enjoy free money that is why our people don’t go into production. We produce rice more especially Kebbi State my state, at present if you want paddy rice that is the raw materials used in processing rice, which ever rice you want to produce we have it in abundance in Kebbi State, Kano, Kaduna and all other rice producing states in the federation and is on record from the ministry of agriculture that Nigeria can feed itself and other African countries and neighboring countries in the world.

So I don’t see any reason why border closure should be a thing of concern and I don’t see the reason why Nigerians cannot go into rice processing and production. My own point here is for people to use this opportunity and benefit in rice production. Let us see how we can change our narratives of the past and focus on what is before us. This is what Mr. President is talking about, how we can grow our economy like the policies of the CBN, how to grow big and small scale businesses, the government of APC wants people to be self-sufficient and self-reliant that is why I see the good advantage for Nigerians in this border closure. Even though the Custom Boss has come out to warn Nigerians on the dangers of eating this imported foods saying that; some of all these items are being preserved with chemicals which are harmful to our health and I concur with him that, it is not only the rice alone, but the poultry foods that we eat like: the chicken which is being preserved with chemicals used in preserving dead bodies just think of that. Nigeria has become the dumping ground of fairly used goods like cloth, shoes, hand bags etc. Think of other countries like India and some of the Asian countries. They are producing new brand cars. They don’t import fairly used cars into their countries. So this border closure is a welcome development because it will encourage us to start producing commodities of our choice.

The locally produced Rice in Nigeria is not available and on the high price like the Kebbi Rice, What is your view?

That is not true, just last week the Kebbi rice was sold at the rate of Ten Thousand Five Hundred Naira because of huge demand from all other states in the country, but yesterday the price of Kebbi rice have droped down to Nine Thousand Naira drastically because we are in the season of rice, the difference between Kebbi rice and other ones in the market is that it weighs up to 60 – 70 kilos as against the 50 Kilos of the usual rice we use to buy in the market. So whoever is saying that the local rice we produce here is not available should go to kebbi State and purchase as many as he/she wants, the paddy processing rice is available and the finished rice is equally available in their large numbers in Kebbi State.

Some opposition parties in Nigeria have cried out on what they describe as the Judiciary is on trial under the leadership of President Buhari. What is your take?

What are they talking about, are they not aware of the corruption rocking the Judiciary, the former CJN was removed because of corruption. I have my own test of bad Judgment from the Judiciary as a result of corrupt judgments. My mandate was taken away from me because my opponent gave the judges money as at that time, and my election victory was taken away from me. This happened before President Buhari came into power. Before in Nigeria, no opposition party will win any case in court like the Zamfara issue, where the whole state election was given to PDP who did not win election but came into power as a result of court action even when the Chairman of Nigeria Governor Forum was involved and a member of the ruling party still lost to the opposition in the Court. What are they talking about; the removal of the former CJN is justified because there is a proverb that says “The fish starts decaying from the head”. So, once the head is in good condition all other parts will be good.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

