4 Persons , Including Pregnant Woman Killed In Car Accident In Benin

It was tragedy at the ever busy Uselu, along Ugbowo road Benin City, Edo State as four persons, including a pregnant woman, were on Saturday morning killed in a fatal motor accident.

An eye witnessed account said that the deceased, with the three being of the same parents, were killed when a car skidded off the road to smash them at the spot were they were waiting to board vehicles to the market to sell.

Among the three deceased siblings, one wedding ceremony was planned to take place next weekend.

Monday Ikponwosa, who witnessed the incident, said it occurred at about 6:15am with all the victims dying on the spot.

According to him, “The car, a BMW, skidded off the road as the driver must have fallen asleep. There was woman a occupant in the car, and they must have been coming from an all night church programme because there was bible in the car.”

The Ugbowo road, which is the highway to Lagos via Ore, have been blocked by angry youths in protest.

A youth leader in Uselu who identified himself as Evans, said the decision to block the highway was to protest the taken away of some of the community youths that were taken away by the police after the incident.

“The youths were simply carrying out a peaceful protest over the incident, which has become one incident too many in the same area, when the police came and started shooting at us.

“Five of the youths were injured during this unprovoked shooting. We had one shot at the shoulder, another on his chest, with one other on his hand.

“They (police) took these boys away with the pretence of going to treat them; what we are saying is that until they are returned back to us, this road will remain blocked.

“Our pain over the accident is that these dead ones would have escaped if not for the heap of sand that some people usually heap on the road and later sell to us,” he stated.

Evans stressed on the need for the government to do something on the open drainage on the highway to avert future occurrance.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the state police command, Chidi Nwanbuzor, who confirmed the incident, described it as unfortunate.

He said the police had been deployed to return normalcy on the highway.

