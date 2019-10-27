Addressing Policies, Port Charges To Prevent Future Border Closure

The land border closure has proven that Nigeria will benefit from it, if it evolved strategies to improve local production and become more competitive. CHIKA IZOURA, YUSUF BABALOLA and OLUSHOLA BELLO, write

Before the border closure there had been heightened concerns over illegal cross border trade and activities which include petroleum smuggling out of Nigeria, smuggling of foreign parboiled rice, frozen poultry products, second hand clothing, used and new vehicles into Nigeria, among others.

Smuggling of the above mentioned products in and out of the country was as a result of inconsistent government policies and high rate of customs duty, taxes and inefficiency of the Nigerian ports. For instance, while foreign parboiled rice have a 70 per cent customs duty and taxes, used and new vehicles have 35 percent and 70 percent customs duty respectively making it very expensive to clear vehicles and rice at the Nigerian ports.

Also, the spate of smuggling of petroleum products outside the shores of Nigeria was unabated just as the nation continues to experience scarcity of fuel.

Major institutions and operators as well as stakeholders in the downstream sub sector of the industry were of the opinion that the porosity of Nigerian borders and insufficient coordinated response by the industry regulator and security agencies were significantly responsible for the frequency of illegal movement of the products out the country.

They argued that the relatively cheaper cost of Nigerian fuel to others in the neighbouring countries as a result of the increase in the price of crude oil at the international market, may have provided a lucrative market for the smugglers to play fast one on Nigeria’s economy.

While there’s no known number of times the smugglers have moved the products across the borders, their nefarious activities are death kneel on the nation’s economy. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has confirmed that the nation’s economy loses N2 billion daily to fuel smuggling.

This disclosure is coming as the federal government said its border closure decision had led to a reduction in the demand for the product. The NNPC confirmed that it had witnessed a significant drop in Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, (petrol) evacuation from the depots since August 22.

There had been concerns about the nation’s daily fuel demand, especially when the amount used to offset subsidy payments rose over projected income.

National Bureau Of Statistics (NBS) Report

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published Nigeria’s inflation report for September, 2019, which showed that consumer prices halted its recent dis-inflationary trend as the headline inflation rate rose to 11.24 per cent year-on- year higher than 11.02 per cent recorded in August, 2019. The increase in the headline inflation were buoyed by pressures from both core and food inflation sub-indexes. The rate of increase in food inflation sub-index accelerated, up 34basis points to 13.51 per cent Y-o-Y and the core inflation sub-index increased by 26 basis points to 8.94 per cent Y-o-Y.

Further analysis revealed that the partial closure of Seme border by the federal government had left a negative imprint on the inflation figure. To compound an already slippery situation, the FG recently ordered the complete closure of the Nigerian land borders, placing a ban on both legitimate and illegitimate movement of goods in and out of the country, leaving air and seaports as the only available option for international trade in goods.

The decision regarding the full closure of the border might be positive from the angle of preventing smuggling, dumping of sub-standard and harmful goods into the country as well as protecting local producers. However, this might put more pressure on the general price level, especially on food prices in the immediate term. Also, trade relations with neighbouring countries are threatened, a narrative that complicates the recently signed the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

The Federal Government had earlier in August announced a partial border closure as part of an effort to curb smuggling of rice and other goods, which government believed can be produced locally.

Reflective Of Nigeria’s Weight In West Africa

Border closure affects both legal and illegal trade flows, leaving air and seaports as the only available option trade in goods while halting trade flows with landlocked neighbours such as Niger Republic.

United Capital Plc noted that Nigeria’s western neighbours Togo and Benin, which are majorly re-export hubs into the Nigerian market, will be the most affected, saying that items such as cereals and second-hand vehicles are smuggled into Nigeria via the land borders.

“For context, while total value of cereal imported into Nigeria fell 49.2 per cent between 2014 and 2018 following renewed effort to boost local production, the value cereal imports have doubled Benin and quadrupled in Togo, over the same period. Accordingly, a complete shutdown of the land border will hurt economic activities not only in these economies but in trading ports across the world where shipments are sourced.

“Also, impact of border closure is felt in Ghana, where the trade union is asking the Ghanaian authorities impose a retaliatory ban on Nigerian products, even though official trade data between both countries appear rather small in relative terms,” United Capital said.

They opined that, the developing events around the border crisis not only show the degree of interdependence of economies in the West African region but reflect the might of Nigerian consumer market on the region, saying that clearly, a speedy resolution of the crisis will be in everyone’s best interest but the economies of Benin and Togo in particular.

Calls For Right Policy

Experts said that the recent border closure was a short term solution to a long term problem. Stakeholders in the maritime sector have said that increased charges at the seaport is fuelling cargo Diversion and smuggling of goods.

Speaking, the director-general of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Muda Yusuf said that the Country need to fix the structural, institutional and policy shortcomings that perpetuate the phenomenon of smuggling and increases vulnerabilities, saying unless the Country address these shortcomings, it would be difficult to put an end to the problem of smuggling.

Yusuf said that some of the shortcomings include; weak institutional capacity to police the country’s vast borders across the country; porosity of nations borders because of the expansive nature of the borders stretching over four thousand kilometers of land borders and 853 kilometers of coastline; failure to deploy technology to manage our borders and international trade processes; weak productivity in the domestic economy which aggravates production and operating costs, thus impacting adversely on domestic prices and competitiveness; high transportation costs and weak domestic connectivity which affects domestic prices; and high poverty incidence which makes majority of citizens crave for cheap products, including food items.

He stated further that others factor are high and prohibitive import tariffs which creates daunting compliance and enforcement challenges for the Nigerian customs services and also perpetuates corruption; foreign exchange policy which incentivizes imports and penalizes domestic production and exports; unsustainable subsidy regime on petroleum products; and high transaction costs, high charges, corruption, inadequate equipment at the nation’s ports making the cost of clearing cargo at the ports very prohibitive.

Yusuf said that “All of these are fundamental domestic policy, structural and institutional challenges that we must fix for an enduring solution to be achieved.”

Speaking, the president of Nigerian Institute of Shipping (NIS) Capt. Tony Onaharigho has said that for the Nigerian seaports to take advantage of the closure, the federal government should reduce port charges and the bureaucratic clearance processes at the port and dismantle multiple inspections by government agencies.

Onaharigho applauded the decision of the government to shut down the nation’s borders, saying that Benin Republic was violating the provision of the ECOWAS chatter by importing goods from Europe and labeling them as made in Benin Republic.

He said, “The only thing government needs to do now is that, with the closure of the border there would be much pressure on the ports now and cargoes coming in supposed to increase, so they should reduce the port charges, reduce the number of inspections going on inside the port because you can see a lot of agencies still going to the port for inspection. If you go to advanced countries, you would not see these kind of bureaucracy in inspection.”

Onaharigho who is the Deputy Ship Registrar for Liberian Government also urged Nigerian federal government to at this time develop the Tin Can Island Port and Apapa Port, while also designating some ports as specific for certain cargo importation.

“If vehicles are going to Lagos, other commodities should go to Eastern Ports because most of the goods we export are from the middle belt and the South ports should be designated for export of products, importation of vehicles and others,” he said.

He said that local rice farmers in Nigeria are now reaping the dividends of the border closure as they are now getting a lot of money from rice production. He observed that soon, there would be competitive advantage on rice production, and that Nigeria would even export to neighboring countries with time.

According to the NIS boss the decision to close the border was a very good decision in terms of the benefits that we would derive from the closure. The ECOWAS chatter allows for free trade within states, but it is on goods produced within ECOWAS countries and not goods imported from other countries”

Benefits Of The Border Closure

Amid persistent complaints from many affected Nigerians, the Nigeria Customs Service and some members of the public have endorsed the federal government’s decision to close the borders, describing it as the most successful and effective measure so far adopted, in terms of curtailing the influx of smuggled rice and other goods to the country.

The comptroller-general of the NCS, Col Hameed Ali, said the agency’s revenue had risen to over N5 billion daily, since the closure, saying that more than 200 illegal immigrants were apprehended across the border and thousands of bags of rice and other contraband confiscated.

The impact of the closure on fuel smuggling was not left out, the Group managing director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, said that the closure of Nigeria’s borders towards the end of August this year, as well as other interventions, had helped in reducing the smuggling of petrol.

“Significant drop in PMS evacuation from fuel depots noted since August 22nd. May be connected to border closure and other interventions of the security agencies aimed at curbing smuggling. We will contain smuggling of PMS,” Kyari stated.

The NNPC had also stated in July that petrol was being smuggled to neighbouring Ghana, adding that this was largely due to the price disparity of PMS between Nigeria and the West African countries.

The Corporation explained that while the pump price of PMS in Nigeria was N145 per litre, the cost in many other West African markets was between N350 to N430 per litre. According to NNPC, smugglers saw the incentive in smuggling the product from Nigeria to other locations in West Africa, but it stressed that the oil firm was working hard to close up that incentive.

NNPC said in some of those markets, the pump price was around N430 per litre. Before the closure, increased smuggling was manifested in statistics released by the NNPC which revealed the daily supply of petrol rose from 24.15 million litres in September 2017 to 27.06 million litres in October, then 31.27 million litres in November before increasing to 36.7 million litres in December.

The NNPC said the country was hit by another shortage of petrol that lasted through December and early in January 2018 which later excalated to huge scarcity of the product in the country

The NNPC, had previously raised the alarm over the sustained nefarious activities of some cross-border fuel smuggling syndicates and hoarders which have so far impeded efforts by the Corporation to sanitize the fuel supply and distribution matrix across the country.

Organised Private Sector Reacts

Also, the director-general of LCCI, stated that reports indicate a drastic reduction in smuggling of rice, poultry products and sugar, saying that the smuggling of petroleum products outside the country to neighboring countries has also declined considerably. He said that the Chamber noted this development and appreciate these outcomes.

President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mansur Ahmed, said that indeed smuggling on a massive scale and particularly, import of substandard products and a lot of illegal importation harms the manufacturing sector very seriously. So it is right that the government should be looking at ways in which that can be curtailed.

According to Ahmed, I understand that the closure of borders is supposed to be a short-term arrangement to at least stop the massive hemorrhage of smuggled goods, particularly things like rice and so on into the country, while the government is looking for a more long term solution to the problem.

“I believe that manufacturers will be willing to work with this arrangement for a time, but it shouldn’t be an indefinite thing because obviously if you close the borders, there are manufacturers who are genuine exporters whose businesses will be seriously hurt. There are also manufacturers who are bringing either raw materials or some of their inputs into the country and doing so legitimately. I think those people should not be penalised for too long.”

Border Closure Losses

The closure of Nigerian land borders has come with benefits and costs. There are upsides and downsides. Yusuf said that it is important to reckon with the costs, supply chain disruptions and loses that businesses and individuals have suffered as a result of the closure.

According to the DG of LCCI, corporates, large number of informal sector players and individuals doing legitimate businesses across the borders have become victims of the border closure. This poses a dilemma. The government means well, but there are many innocent casualties.

“As we celebrate the benefits, we should also count the costs. Jobs have been lost, prices have sky rocketed, legitimate exports to the sub-region have been halted, intermediate products for some manufacturers have been cut off, some multinationals companies have been de-linked from their sister companies in the sub-region.

“The economies of border communities have been paralysed with consequences for unemployment and poverty. Over 90 per cent of Nigeria’s trade with the West African sub region is by road. We export manufactured products as well as agricultural products, detergents, toothpastes, plastic products, steel products, kitchen utensils, grains, ginger, onions, among others. We also undertake many re-exports to the sub-region.

These are sources of livelihood of Nigerians doing legitimate businesses. There are also thousands of transporters who make a living from these legitimate trading activities. These are costs that would run into hundreds of billions of naira. We must weigh the costs and benefits. Most often we do not count the cost of government policy on the citizens and businesses.”

He noted that “We should not underestimate the contribution of trade and commerce to the economy of the country. Distributive trade sector accounts for about 15 per cent of the nation’s GDP, which is estimated at N20 trillion. Traders play a major role in the value chain of the real sector activities in the economy. The trade sector is perhaps the largest employer of labour in the Nigerian economy.”

In conclusion, economic stakeholders said that it is also true that neighbouring countries have been sabotaging government efforts to curb smuggling and check insecurity. The government has a duty to manage the situation and deploy appropriate responses

However, the need to fix the structural, institutional and policy shortcomings that perpetuate the phenomenon of smuggling and increases vulnerability and unless the government address these shortcomings, it would be difficult to put an end to the problem of smuggling at the Nigeria border.

