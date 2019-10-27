As Governor Bello Constructs New Office For Graphic Newspapers

The Kogi State government has embarked on the construction of a new office for the state- owned Graphic Newspapers. SAM EGWU reports.

The culture of dividends of democracy to the people in position of authority through infrastructural development has been demonstrated in the execution and completion of the Graphic Newspapers.

The edifice which has become a source of pride to residents is located at Olu Oworo avenue, Lokoja, the state capital.

Since assuming office on January 27, 2016, Governor Yahaya Bello, has been trying to transform the state, a decision he viewed as the change mantra which the All Progressives Congress (APC), clamoured for before the party won election.

The Graphic Newspapers has never had it so good as the unfolding scenario in recent times indicated. It is right to say that no matter how minute a factor that makes history, it must be celebrated. Lokoja, the state capital deserves much more as no one can refocus and redirect the fortunes of the state than the indigenes of the state. If the working tools of a corporation are in perfect order, with working environment conducive, the result would be amazing.

Since the creation of Kogi State in 1991, a lot of water had passed under the bridge and military governors and civilian governors had come and gone, but the attention which the newspaper house, the official mouthpiece of the state and journalism practice is getting under Bello’s administration is monumental.

Truly, Bello’s impressive record on the structure at Graphic Newspapers has justified what he announced in his maiden speech when he was sworn in as the executive governor of the state that “we shall not rush into executing projects but we are determined to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.”

One of the senior editorial staff of Graphic newspapers, Aka Tony told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the office project has given the organisation a serious facelift, adding that “I’m sure this edifice has changed the narrative of Graphic Newspapers to the admiration of all and sundry.”

There are also ongoing projects on health, water and electricity, while some have been completed and commissioned in the local government areas.

Through total dedication, hard work and commitment, Governor Bello has showed that governance is about care for the needs of the people and providing things that have direct impact on the lives of the people.

No doubt, the strategy adopted by the administration to reduce reckless spending is yielding results as the cronies of those who were fleecing the state’s purse have been bursted in the staff auditing programme that has laid bare the conduit pipe that was used to siphon the people’s wealth from the state.

With regard to sustainable development which is now the modern approach towards achieving effective progress, projects such as the modern corporate office of The Graphic Newspapers would be cherished by the people and at the end, it is sure to make returns to the coffers of the state.

This project would certainly contribute towards realising the vision of a better state as captured in the philosophy of the state government under Yahaya Bello. There is a great hope of transforming the state by the government and reducing the exploitation of the citizens of the state.

