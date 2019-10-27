ASUU’s Rejection Of FG’s IPPIS Unethical, Say Yoruba Youths

The Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA) has berated the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for rejecting the federal government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The association’s national President, Olalekan Hammed in a statement on Sunday said the rejection of IPPIS by ASUU was unethical.

The youths noted that IPPIS had been adopted by many federal agencies and “we have seen how it revealed corrupt practices in MDAs.

“Some MDAs like ministry of defence, CAC, FIRS, NNPC, FRSC, CBN, NIS, DSS and many others that are more peculiar were among government establishments that had embraced IPPIS”, they said.

While noting that educational institutions supposed to be moral exemplifiers which would be first to enforce principles that have to do with transparency and accountability, the youth said the reverse was the case.

“The institutions that depend on federal government for salary can never be exempted in IPPIS implementation by claiming to be autonomous.

“Besides, other agencies also have governing boards and governing councils managing them as we have in various universities. And that do not make them exceptional or being exempted from IPPIS.

“In fact, the attitude of ASUU towards the implementation of IPPIS in various universities further exposed the extent to which corruption epitomizes in Nigerian university system.

“There is no doubt, the management of Nigerian varsities are peculiarly corrupt unwilling to be transparent”, the youths added.

