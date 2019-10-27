Badagry: Revisiting The Slave Trade Routes

The third edition of the annual Diaspora Festival, Badagry, tagged: “Door of Return” took place recently in Badagry. Part of the activities marking the festival was a journey through the slave trade route. ANTHONY AWUNOR who was part of the revelers that embarked on the journey narrates his experiences.

No fewer than 18 members of the Diaspora from the United States of America, Europe, Jamaica, Puerto Rico and other parts of the world, stormed the coastal town of Badagry to celebrate the annual Diaspora Festival, Badagry, tagged: “Door of Return”, from 14th October till 19th October, 2019.

Diaspora Festival is a nostalgic event which celebrates the identity, culture, history, heritage and tradition of a given people in a given destination, usually in the primordial homeland of a given period. This year’s festival held in Badagry was put together by the office of the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Hon. (Mrs.) Abike Dabiri-Erewa in collaboration with the Lagos State Government and the people of Badagry.

The Diaspora group led by their team leader, Dr. David Anderson, a Senior Pastor and Radio Host based in US, also had Pastor Angel Cartagena, David Dimas, Bishop Marcus Johnson, Dr. George Miller, Mike Perez, Linda Lindquist, Marian Edmonds Allen, Chief Melvin Russell amongst others.

In the course of the colorful ceremony, the legendary Akran of Baddary, His Royal Majesty, De Wheno Aholu Menu Toyi 1 changed the names of 7 of the diasporas, giving them new African names.

Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade

The Atlantic slave trade or transatlantic slave trade involved the transportation by slave traders of enslaved African people, mainly to the Americas. The slave trade regularly used the triangular trade route and its Middle Passage, and existed from the 16th to the 19th centuries.

The vast majority of those who were enslaved and transported in the transatlantic slave trade were people from Central and West Africa, who had been sold by other West Africans to Western European slave traders.

The Portuguese, in the 16th century, were the first to engage in the Atlantic slave trade. In 1526, they completed the first transatlantic slave voyage to Brazil, and other Europeans soon followed.

The Badagry Connection

Current estimates are that about 12 million to 12.8 million Africans were shipped across the Atlantic over a span of 400 years. According to reports, over the course of three centuries, more than 500,000 Africans were sold into slavery through Badagry’s coast.

From the 16th Century till its abolition in 1886, the coastal town of Badagry, now a part of Lagos State, was the final point of departure for indigenes who were sold into slavery. Decades ago, millions from the hinterland, through Badagry were bundled into ships and delivered to traders in European and American markets, a situation that has made the coastal town become a destination for tourists who want to have an experience of the transatlantic slave trade.

Brazilian Slave Barracoon Building

Our first point of visit was the Wawu of Badagry compound, where we relished lots of relics of slave trade businesses, including the canon guns and the location where the Union Jack was first hoisted. When the entourage left Wawu compound, our next stop was the Brazilian Slave Barracoon Building, a compound that houses Chief Seriki Abass Slave Museum and Mobee Family Museum.

The Brazilian Slave Barracoon is located opposite the Slave Port and within the Seriki Abass Court. According to our tour guide and a historian Anogo James Akeem Osho, the Slave Barracoon used to be a prison where slaves were kept before they were sold and then taken to the slave ships and shipped from Badagry.

Osho informed that there were 40 rooms in that compound where 40 slaves were usually packed in each room with little or no ventilation. At the entrance, items gained from the exchange of slaves with the European slave dealers were displayed at the door entrance.

They include: Umbrella, dane guns, bottles of gin, ceramic plates, Jugs, canon guns amongst others. The compound also houses the tomb where Chief Seriki Abass of Badagry and his son were buried.

At Mobee Family House & Slave Relics Museum, the tour guide narrated how the white cap Chief Sunbu Mobee traded many of his people with the Portuguese in exchange for valuables until his son ascended the Mobee throne and abolished the trade in 1886.

Here, tools of different kinds, most especially chains used to capture and hold captives were observed at the museum. The Mobee museum also houses the slave drinking pot, chains of different sizes and other items.

Akran Of Badagry Palace

Another historical place visited is the beautiful palace of the Akran of Baddary, His Royal Majesty, De Wheno Aholu Menu Toyi 1. Here, the entourage was welcomed by a dancing troupe made up of Badagry native women. It was very obvious that the indigenous people have an extreme regard for the Akran and the culture and traditions of Yoruba people.

Speaking at his palace, De Wheno Aholu Menu Toyi 1 applauded Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Hon. (Mrs.) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, saying that she has done marvelously well over her initiatives that is attracting the Diasporas back home to their motherland.

The Akran also commended Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Mr. Babatunde Mesewaku; leader of the Diaspora group from United States, Dr. David Anderson, visitors and other diasporas who returned back home to their ancestral homes in Badagry.

High Chief Hundogun Samuel, the Agolotu of Bagagry who spoke on behalf of the Akran also welcomed the Diasporas who came back home to embrace their motherland.

Commending Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa he said “on behalf of His Majesty, we want to sincerely appreciate all our returnees who have come to the ancient city of Badagry. You have done marvelously well this morning, especially Chairman, Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Hon. (Mrs.) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, leader of the Diaspora team from United States, Dr. Anderson, our own Abike Dabiri Erewa and the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Mr. Babatunde Mesewaku.

We thank all of you and all the entourage especially those of you from who came from the US, Jamaica and Puerto Rico. What is important to us is that we don’t just want it to be only an annual event; we want something business. We want us to be doing something together to make us to remember you permanently. We so much appreciate all those that were given new names today”.

Lagos State Government Plans For The Slave Route

Also speaking at the event, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Mr Babatunde Mesewaku assured the Diasporas that Lagos State Government will make the environment for them in terms of investments.

Mesewaku said “Recently the Lagos State Government declared emergency of road repairs. In the next few months or a year, the issue of bad road will be a thing of the past.

Earlier, Mesewaku had advised the diasporas, saying “we want to assure you that by the time you must have gone round Badagry, you must have seen areas you will show interest to invest. The Local Government, traditional institutions are ready to cooperate with you and give you that incentives to make it easy for you to do business in Badagry. We welcome you and we hope that at the end of the experience, you will want to visit Badagry again”.

The Royal Diaspora Palace Hotel Project

Explaining a new Diaspora project of “Joy of Return”, Dr. David Anderson, confirmed, that his group has already initiated about $15 million Diaspora Palace project to be built along the trade route.

“Like I stated. It is 10 acres of land. It is going to cost between $10 to 15 million. It depends on multiple factors including your own government and the roads. There is environmental studies that needs to be done and also some feasible studies. So we need to get started on those ones first.

Once it is done, then we need to move further. There is a lot of work that needs to be done. We are down on the road”, Dr. Anderson stated.

Describing how the royal Diaspora palace hotel would look like when it is finally finished, Dr. Anderson said “We are happy to be here. Last year Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa came through the other side. But today she has worked through the route and she is better forte. She said she walked through the way because we are here.

Now, we get to work with freedom in a place that was known for separation of families which will now be a place of family unifications and a place of joy. We are going to build a royal Diaspora Palace hotel here, where people from the Diaspora from all over will walk in and register into the resort. They will be treated like royal people. We also have a great provision because we have a great God”.

A Journey Through The Slave Route

The most fascinating aspect of the festival was the journey through the slave route. We moved straight from the Akran Palace and stopped at a point that we had to board the small boats at the slave port.

Each boat contained about 25 people and we were protected with orange coloured life-jackets. With the boats, we crossed the lagoon to the other side of the sea known as Gberefu Island. The Island, founded in the 15th Century, is geographically, a part of Badagry.

However, due to its prime position between the hinterland and the ocean, Gberefu became a dreaded path to the Point of No Return. From Gberefu Island, the journey continues through a narrow which in few minutes take you to the very first post that says “This is the route of the journey to an unknown destination”.

From there one moves through muddy dirty water full of shrubs and thorns and then sights the attenuation well labelled “Original Spot Slaves Spirit Attenuation Well”.

From this well, we started moving towards the sea. In less than 10 minutes, we approached the sea shore. When we got to the shore, there was another sign post that says “Point of No Return”. According to our tour guide, the “Point of No Return” was the place where African slaves were finally confronted with their future as slaves.

“It is at this point that our ancestors were handed over to their slave buyers. Anybody who made it to this point had no chances of coming back home”, Osho said.

Paradox of Two Symbolic Wells

Being a coastal town, Badagry has uncountable wells across the big town. However two wells distinguish itself from others for specific reasons. One is the Spirit Attenuation Well which is said to have been charmed by witchdoctors and chiefs during the slave trade era.

Explaining how the well came about during a tour of the slave route in the course of the Diaspora festival held recently, Osho said that the well houses a special kind of water given to slaves on their way to the Americas so that they can forget their home and cut their psychological ties to Badagry.

The water does not become effective immediately but takes effect 3 months into the journey, supposedly leaving the slave with no link to anything but the life of slavery which they are sold into.

According to Osho, the fear is still with the locals and no sane living being has drunk from the well in over a century.

On the other hand another symbolic well located at the Wawu of Badagry family slave museum is of great significance in the history of slave trade in Badagry. The well is situated at the very location where the British first hoisted the Union Jack in Badagry around 1843.

Interestingly, this particular well, unlike the Spirit Attenuation Well is life-saving as most of the villages draw water from the well for domestic use. Osho made it clear that the villagers come around every now and then to fetch water from the well.

“The villagers make use of the water. Although, it is not very clear but they usually put alum to purify it before they do drink it or use it to cook. For the Spirit Attenuation Well, they don’t draw water from the well because they still have the impression that the charm is still active”, the tour guide hinted.

Explaining further, Osho disclosed that the Wawu is famous because his family refused to support slavery at the time that it got banned in the 19th century. Wawu, he said stood up against other clans who wanted to continue engaging in the trade because it was lucrative. In 1843, the British donated him two cannons to support his engagement.

Conducting the visitors, including the diasporas from United States of America, Jamaica, Europe and Puerto Rico, Osho took the entourage round the compound before the Wawu came out in white flowing lace gown with a large beads on his neck. Waving a metallic sceptre in the shape of a tree leaf, to which tiny pieces of metal were connected, the Wawu prayed for all the visitors.

When Emotions Set In

Very few people would pass through this slave route without being emotional or even shedding tears. Filled with emotions and nostalgia, Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa who is also the Chairman/chief executive officer (CEO), Nigerian Diaspora Commission, said that it is a pity Africans went through so much pains in the past but advised that Africans should get out of that and go and develop.

According to her, the only way Africa can do it is by working with any African, wherever they may be in the globe.

Dabiri-Erewa said who shed tears while passing through the slave route said “this is emotional, it is touching knowing what went down here.

And the fact that what can be done with this place. It is a pity Africans went through so much pains but Africans should get out of that and go and develop. And the only way we can do it is by working with any African, wherever they you are in the world. If you don’t get involved in developing the world will look down on you. That is what I saw here.

That is why I am glad that the Diasporas are coming here. And as they are coming here, they are being led to what they can do in and for Africa, particularly in Nigeria here. It is a land of opportunities. It is a virgin land waiting to be tapped. For me, it is a lifetime experience and it is an experience everybody should have. We will work with the state, with the Commission and NGOs to see the best we can do to project our country”.

Speaking further, she said “You cannot understand the whole thing except you feel what we have felt. This is history and this is irreplaceable, it needs to be tapped and that is what we have been working to ensure that we get there. They came all the way from various parts of the world. It is just amazing what we have here. You know the African continent and the Nigerian will lead the way to ensure that Africa is truly the giant of the world. The future is here”.

On the plans for the festival, the SSA added “We have come now to the point of no return where our ancestors were taken away. We have opened the door of return and you know it is a symbolic door. The door to prosperity, freedom and joy. So that is what we are doing here and you can see our visitors are actually feeling it and I just can’t tell you it is indescribable.

“We are a blessed nation. And it is about time we stop paying lip service to that and all get together to do something. And not just only the Nigerian, as long as you are a black man, anywhere in the world, you must join hand to develop this beautiful continent that we have. Nigeria is the leader of Africa and we are going to make that happen through a lot of events like this.”

