Bayelsa/Kogi: Intrigues As Govs Lead APC, PDP Guber Campaigns

The All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party have setup their campaign councils for Kogi and Bayelsa polls led by governors. CHIBUZO UKAIBE writes on the impact ahead of the polls.

Just like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated its campaign councils for the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States, a situation which quickly set off a hot exchange between both parties.

The PDP had first inaugurated its campaign teams for the two states with governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed in charge of Bayelsa while his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde leads the team in Bayelsa.

The APC followed suit, naming the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Ahmed Nasir El-Rufai, as the chairman of the APC Kogi State National Governorship Campaign Council while his Jigawa State counterpart, Mohammed Badaru, leads the Bayelsa campaign of the party.

Although the elections were already shaping up to be intense, the quick sequence of events heightened the tempo of the contest.

Besides the back and forth that trailed the emergence of the campaign committees, the controversial impeachment of the deputy governor in Kogi, Simon Achuba and his replacement with the former chief of staff, Edward Onoja; the sacking of Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West and the fixing of reelection for the seat on same day as the governorship poll; and the uproar over N10 billion loan request, raised the stakes in Kogi State.

In Bayelsa, the disenchantment and defections that hit PDP; Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) issue involving the PDP candidate; and the security concern showed the intensity of the poll in the South-south state.

At party level, the APC and PDP have been squaring up to each other. Expectedly, both parties have accused each other of planning to unleash violence as a means to winning the elections.

Reacting to the emergence of el-Rufai as chairman of the APC campaign in Kogi, PDP had asked him to steer clear of the state.

The APC in its response called on security agencies to take seriously PDP’s recent threats to the Kaduna State Governor.

APC in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu further alleged that “One asks, why has the PDP refused to embark on any major campaign in Bayelsa and Kogi States? They are clearly not planning for a credible electoral process. We have confirmed PDP’s grand plan to rather than campaign, compromise security agents and electoral personnel deployed for the governorship elections.”

PDP, through its national spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan replied thus: “They are already telling Nigerians what they intend to do during the elections because they do not have the people on their side. They know they have lost the confidence of the people, so they are now resorting to violence. But the people will resist them.”

While the exchanges between the parties are expected to get messier as the campaigns progress, pundits believe that the role of governors as head campaign remains key to the outcome of the elections.

“The strategy, of course in line with the party, adopt will of course, be pivotal to the success or otherwise of their parties,” said Maxwell Obiekwe, a political analyst.

He however added “but its not just about adopting a strategy, the ability of the governors to show leadership, make quick decisive actions by that I mean respond to the need to make prompt adjustments to the strategy, will be essential.”

Other analysts aver that the ability to market what the candidate intends to do or has started doing as the case may be, is instructive.

Another issue would be the experience of the governors leading the campaign. As it stands while the PDP picked two first term governors to lead their campaign, the APC has used governors who are serving their second term who naturally would have more experience going into such elections.

Whats more, while el-Rufai, Badaru and Bala Mohammed seem to have been in the political circle for a much longer time, Makinde occupied his first political office in 2019.

As much as the elections are about the candidates, it is believed that the depth of experience of the campaign leaders will come handy at critical times in the course of the campaign.

But the main task at hand before the governors is rallying all the stakeholders behind the party and its candidates especially after a controversial primary elections.

In the PDP, the governors Mohammed and Makinde clearly have their work cut out in Bayelsa and Kogi. The emergence of the Engr Musa Wada and Senator Douye Diri, in Kogi and Bayelsa respectively has caused a split within the party’s ranks. So far, former Governor, Ibrahim Idris, is said to still be estranged from the party following the outcome of the primaries.

His son, Abubakar who was his choice for the flag-bearer, Senator Dino Melaye who contested the primaries have also distanced themselves from the party’s candidate in protest of the primaries which they regard as flawed.

In the case of Bayelsa State, former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Timi Alaibe, is challenging the victory of Senator Diri in court. Also former President Goodluck Jonathan is said to be estranged from the goings on in the party following the primaries. The incumbent governor Seriake Dickson’s insistence on picking the candidate and the running mate of the party is said to be at the heart of the crisis.

The situation has since led to defections from the PDP which the governor dismisses as having no effect on the victory stride of the party ahead of the polls.

Although a reconciliation committee led by former Senate President Bukola Saraki, has been setup to mend the broken fences in the party in both states, pundits aver that the role of the governors cannot be ignored.

For the APC, the primaries in Kogi and Bayelsa States also caused its share of crises. The build up to the Kogi primaries was fraught with opposition to Governor Yahaya Bello’s ambition to return for a second term.

Bello nevertheless emerged APC candidate. Gov. Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State said Bello emerged winner of the governorship ticket by polling 3,369 votes to beat eight other aspirants who contested the governorship primaries conducted by the party in Lokoja.

Badaru who led the electoral panel that conducted the process, announced that Mr Babatunde Irukera came second with 109 votes; while Rep. Hassan Bewa came third with 44 votes.

According to him, Yahaya Audu, the younger brother of former Governor Abubakar Audu scored 10 votes, Sani Abdullahi polled seven votes, and Abubakar Bashir got three votes.

An aspirant, Yakubu Mohammed said what transpired undermined acceptable democratic practice, saying the aspirants were kept in the dark.

He called on the national headquarters of the party to cancel the primary election and organize another one. But the party has since moved on. If anything, the governor has since won over some PDP stalwarts as well as reconciled with some APC chieftains including former running mate to the late Abubakar Audu, James Faleke.

Still, pundits believe that el-Rufai team will still need to ensure that all party members are in the fold and attempt to assuage all frayed nerves. Heading into an election this contentious, it is important to be sure that the olive branch was extended to all genuinely aggrieved members of the party, analysts opine.

The division in Bayelsa APC was more pronounced following the rejection of the outcome of the primaries by former minister of state for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lopkobiri who was a top contender for the ticket.

He faulted the process that produced the candidate, David Lyon, who was strongly backed by the APC leader in Bayelsa and minister of state for Petroleum Timipre Sylva.

Unlike Kogi were the APC already holds sway, the Governor Badaru campaign team would have the tough task of ensuring that all the members are united if the party hopes to win the state.

An analyst, Tejiro Ayomanor, “The choice of governors as leaders of the governorship campaign team is very strategic. Besides their ability to assist the campaigns financially, they also would be engaging the process with the full understanding of what it takes to contest such a critical and tasking election.

“So it is expected that they will use their vantage political positions to help their parties. However, whatever they bring to bear on the campaign will also be dependent on the candidate and their party. If it’s an incumbent that is candidate of course the dynamics will be slightly different from that of his challenger as such the strategy will be different.”

He further added that the ability of the governors leading the campaigns in Kogi and Bayelsa to rally all members behind their candidate will go a long way.

He nonetheless underscored that the impact of the campaign governors will depend on how receptive the candidates are to the reconciliation moves as well as other activities being offered.

