Boko Haram Infiltration Beyond North East – Masari

…Says new ideas needed to tackle insecurity

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State and chairman of security committee of the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) yesterday said although Boko Haram was being dealt with by the federal government,there were signs of its infiltrations in some parts of the country.

The governor made this disclosure shortly before the technical committee comprising persons responsible for security issues in the northern states set up by his committee went into closed doors session at the government house, Katsina.

Masari tasked the technical committee to proffer measures to be taken by the federal, states and local governments in addressing the lingering security challenges of banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and Boko Haram, which he said, occupied a special place of its own in the agenda of the federal government.

He also enjoined the sub-committee to pay prime attention to the control of the nation’s borders since some of the problems facing the region and country were emanating from neighbouring countries.

He said, “You will give an idea of the role of states, what is expected of the federal government and also what should be done at state and local government levels but I will not advise that you dwell too much on communal, tribal or religious (problems); they are there and will continue to be with us. The issue is, if you are going in there, (examine) why we failed to manage it as we were managing it before; Why are we not managing it well now?”

He expressed confidence that based on the calibre of the members of the committee, it would proffer practicable rather than superficial measures to restore normalcy in badly – affected communities.

Earlier, the chairman of the technical committee and secretary to the government of Katsina State, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, hinted that their solutions to the challenges may differ for some states because the underlying problems vary from state to state, while appreciating the opportunity for them to contribute their quota in finding solutions to security challenges facing the north and the country.

In vote of thanks, the former commissioner of police in katsina and Kano States – turned special adviser on security to Gombe State Governor, Mihammaed Bello Wakili, applauded the Northern Governors Forum for paying serious attention to issues of insecurity and assured that they would put in their best in proffering far reaching and professional solutions.

