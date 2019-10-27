EFCC, NEMA Parade Best Govt Spokesperson – Report

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has been adjudged to parade the best government spokesperson in Nigeria.

This indication emerged in a poll conducted in October by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, ICIR, in which journalists from various newsrooms were asked to disclose the government Public Relations Officers (PROs) with whom they have had their best and worst experiences.

They were also asked to rate their overall experience with the spokespersons and state what common problems they encounter in interacting with them.

With the highest number of five mentions under the category of best government spokespersons, the EFCC was the respondents’ top choice.

All five journalists mentioned Tony Orilade, former acting head of media, by name and one included Ayo Oyewole, the Lagos office’s Head of Public Affairs.

According to the report, Orilade was appointed as the Commission’s Acting Head of Media and Publicity in November 2018 and handed over back to Wilson Uwujaren, his predecessor, in August, 2019.

Coming second place is the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). Sanni Datti, the agency’s Head of Press and Media, was mentioned twice, and Manzo Ezekiel, a press officer, was mentioned once.

Three spokespersons of the Nigeria Police were likewise commended: Frank Mba, PPRO; Chike Oti, former PPRO of the Lagos State Command; and Anjuguri Manza, FCT police command PRO.

Mentioned by two respondents each were Sunday James of the NIS and the Ministry of Works. While one journalist generally commended the “Ministry of Power, Works, and Housing”, another praised David Henry, a senior information officer at the Works Ministry.

