EFCC: Why President Buhari Must Pick Magu Again!

In the build-up to the 2015 presidential election, one of the major campaign promises made by candidate Muhammadu Buhari, which the Nigerian people could easily connect with was the commitment to fight corruption. This promise by General Buhari to fight corruption to its logical end resonated with citizens for quite some reasons. First, the experience under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which was in government since the return of democracy in 1999 with regards to fighting corruption became a bad story to tell especially in the regime of former President Jonathan. Yes, the same PDP government of President Olusegun Obasanjo created the anti-corruption institutions like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). Yes, these institutions started off very well especially the EFCC under Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, but by the time President Jonathan was in the saddle, ICPC was already buried while the EFCC to use the exact words of visiting American Secretary of State, Mrs. Hilary Clinton, “had fallen off”.

The second reason why many Nigerians believed President Buhari on his promise to fight corruption fiercely was simply the fact, that as military leader, General Buhari had cut the image of a man of unimpeachable integrity. Over time, he had amassed a great reputation for waging war against indiscipline and corruption. The fact that former President Jonathan appeared to have tolerated widespread corruption in his government especially against the backdrop of the wrong-headed communication of his government on fighting corruption even made Buhari more believable.

And to be fair to President Buhari, once he was elected he showed his hand early in the day that the war against corruption has re-started in earnest by going for a man who in several ways is like him. Just as President Buhari is incorruptible, Ibrahim Magu has also shown that he is incorruptible; just as the President is insular and has very few friends, Magu is also an introvert but with a strong internal conviction and character. Just as President Buhari is ascetic, Magu is shorn of any ostentation. And just as President Buhari is not noted for his oratorical prowess and histrionics, Magu is also not a smooth talker nor can he act to save his own life. And like Buhari who appointed him, “action speaks louder than voice”.

Those who have followed Magu’s career at the EFCC know from the get-go of his appointment as acting chairman of the EFCC that the President meant real business in this his anti-corruption fight. One, Magu being a founding staff of EFCC represents an institutional memory in the fight against corruption. Two, this Magu man is a crack investigator highly regarded by his colleagues abroad for his uncanny ability to sniff financial fraud even from afar. No wonder then that Magu’s scorecard as the one leading the line in President Buhari’s war against the scourge of corruption is one that majority of the ordinary citizens who have born the full brunt of corruption appreciate. To be sure, our people have suffered tremendously over the years in the areas of healthcare services, poor quality education, dilapidated physical infrastructure, abandoned projects, insecurity and even bad governance primarily because of corruption.

What quickly comes to mind when discussing Magu’s achievements as the acting chairman of the EFCC is the Naira and Kobo – how much money has been recovered from looted public funds? Yet what the EFCC Chairman has achieved in the past four years cannot be quantified by only recoveries alone – by the way which are unprecedented. In terms of figures, total cash recovery in naira hit N1.28 trillion between 2009 and August, 2019, out of which N939.51 billion or 73% was recovered between 2015 and August, 2019, on Magu’s watch. Apart from cash recoveries, the EFCC under Magu has been relentless in pursuing suspects and bringing them to justice through diligent investigation and prosecution even in a judicial environment that is clearly skewed in favour of the rich criminal against the suffering masses. To this effect, Out of the 2,165 convictions from 2009 – 2019 (Sept), 70% of the convictions were achieved between 2016 and September, 2019 under Magu.

By far, Magu’s greatest achievement (or should we say, President Buhari’s greatest achievement) is the fact that Nigerians, both in public and private life, are now conscious about probity and transparent financial transactions. The era in which public funds were recklessly misappropriated and even misapplied is gradually behind us because of the fear of Buhari and his anti-corruption czar, Magu. Fraudsters, both petty 419ers and treasury looters are increasingly realizing that Nigeria is no longer a salubrious ground for their nefarious activities. What is more, Magu’s EFCC helped a lot in curbing the influence of money in the 2019 general election and thus helped in improving the quality of democracy.

And the world is taking note of Magu’s eye-catching performance as the head of EFCC. Not only is the Commission now mentoring other anti-corruption agencies of other African countries but also training their staff. Again, at the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, President Buhari, our President, was unanimously picked by his colleague-heads of state to lead the onslaught against corruption on the African continent. The stellar performance of the EFCC under Magu had a say in that international award to our President! Today, EFCC is operating from their permanent site, an architectural edifice inherited and completed by Magu and commissioned by the President himself in furtherance of his commitment to providing a comfortable office environment in the fight against the nation’s greatest enemy.

In renewing President Buhari’s mandate earlier this year, Nigerians appear to be telling him to double down on his fight against corruption. They clearly appreciate the difficulties involved and how deadly that fight can be. They also understand that in the first term, there was need to maintain a delicate balance between the war against corruption and partisan politics. In this second term, Nigerians are expecting the real Buhari they all know to show up, taking no prisoners in the war against corruption. And to meet this public expectation, President Buhari must reappoint Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the EFCC and forward his name to the Senate for confirmation. If Magu could achieve what he has done in four years when his tenure was made uncertain by a clearly unpatriotic senate leadership, Nigerians had better get ready for the final slaying of the corruption menace in President Buhari’s second term, with Magu and a patriotic Senate leadership. Our people expect a speedy reappointment and confirmation of Magu now and for the final battle against corruption to commence!

– Nwokoroigwe, a public affairs analyst wrote from Owerri

