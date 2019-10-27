Empower Women To Change Economy Faster – Tallen

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen has said the fastest way to change or strengthen any nation’s economy is to empower the woman adding that women have added so much value to the Nigeria economy in so many different way.

Tallen stated this over the weekend in Abuja at the Annual Conference and General Meeting of the African Women’s Entrepreneurship Program (AWEP) with the theme “Positioning for Funding”

Tallen applauded President Muhammadu Buhari on the closure of the border saying that this has given a lot of women entrepreneur opportunity to sell their goods in larger quantity and contracts worth millions of dollars.

The minister urged the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration Control (NAFDAC) to hasten registration process for women entrepreneurs as this will also help in the uplift the standards of living of families.

In her welcome address, National President of AWEP, Mrs Angela Ajala said the organisation has over the years positioned women owned Nigerian businesses across global borders and platforms.

She said AWEP promotes growth, export and best practices for sustainability by encouraging all her members to participate actively in domestic, regional and international trade through enterprise culture, mentoring high impact capacity training and networking.

“Our businesses are segmented in to five clusters and members belong to one or two leverage and collaboration. We have; Agriculture/Food processing, Fashion/apparel, Light manufacturing/interior decoration, Body/skin/hair care and Services like education, oil and gas” she said.

