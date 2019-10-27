End In Sight For Boko Haram As Military Targets Sect Leaders

The recent capture of Boko Haram commanders by the Nigerian Military has definitely changed the dynamics of the war against terror, indicating that in the days ahead, Nigerians may be witnessing a sad end for the terrorist group, GEORGE AGBA reports.

If Abubakar Shekau, the factional Boko Haram kingpin knew that his recent usual gambit via a video message could cause such huge havoc to his ragtag group, he probably might have thought otherwise. It is now certain that his misfiring actually incensed the gallant troops of the 26 Task Force Brigade and 21 Special Armoured Brigade to mount a covert operation in Borno State during which they captured the sect’s highly-prized top commanders, thereby rekindling fresh optimism that the days of the sect are indeed numbered.

The development has again garnered more public support and appreciation to the Nigerian military. Two of the captured prime suspects, Lawan Abubakar Umar Garliga and Bayaga Manye were said to be on the much-publicised wanted list of the Nigerian Army.

The others, believed to be logistics suppliers to Boko Haram, according to the reports quoting a statement by Nigerian Army Operations media coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, are Alhaji Umaru, Goni Agwala, Momodu Shetene, Hassan Audu, Usman Manye a.k.a Yega, Ali Lawan, and Modu Mallum, all Boko Haram. Also apprehended were Modu Abubakar Jugudum, Bulama Ali, Umar Usman, Mustapha Alhaji Mele (Boko Haram Rifle man and vulcanizer), Abor Lassan, Mallum Ari and Mala Bala.

“In yet another successful covert operation,” the statement said, “the combined troops of 26 Task Force Brigade, 21 Special Armoured Brigade and elements of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), acting on credible intelligence, conducted a sting operation against some Boko Haram criminals hibernating around Pulka general area of Gwoza local government area, Borno State on 20th October 2019″.

It added: “The operation led to the arrest of 16 active Boko Haram members. Preliminary investigation reveals that some of the arrested suspects participated in the heinous attack on Pulka and Gwoza including the barbaric execution of some Nigeria Police personnel sometime ago.

“It is heart-warming to mention that two of the arrested Boko Haram criminals have been on the Nigerian Army’s most wanted Boko Haram list earlier published on Serials 41 and 90.

“The arrested suspects are Lawan Abubakar Umar Garliga and Bayaga Manye ( on serial 41 and 90 respectively of the Nigerian Army most wanted Boko Haram list), Alhaji Umaru (a Boko Haram Logistics Supplier), Goni Agwala (Boko Haram Logistics supplier), Momodu Shetene (Boko Haram Logistics Supplier and bicycle repairer), Hassan Audu (Boko Haram Logistic Supplier), Usman Manye AKA Yega ( Boko Haram Logistics Supplier ), Ali Lawan (Boko Haram Logistics supplier) and Modu Mallum (Boko Haram Logistics supplier).

“Others are Modu Abubakar Jugudum, Bulama Ali, Umar Usman, Mustapha Alhaji Mele (Boko Haram Rifle man and vulcanizer), Abor Lassan, Mallum Ari and Mala Bala”.

The statement also quoted the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai as commending the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj Gen Olusegun Adeniyi as well as the officers and men of Operation Lafiya Dole for the operation.

Also, several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters were on Monday killed when the Air Task Force of the Operation Lafiya Dole, bombarded their hideout on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the operation was in continuation of the onslaught against terrorists in the Northeast.

He said, “In continuation of the sustained onslaught against terrorist elements in the Northeast of the Country, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralised several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at Bukar Meram on the fringes of Lake Chad in the northern part of Borno State.

“The operation was executed on 21 October 2019, based on credible intelligence reports that indicated a resumption of the use of the location to provide logistics support to the terrorists, using fishing activities as a cover. Accordingly, the ATF dispatched its attack aircraft to engage designated areas within the settlement.

“Before the strikes, over 35 terrorists were observed within the area of interest. The attack aircraft subsequently engaged the location in successive passes recording accurate hits on the target area, leading to the neutralization of several ISWAP fighters as well as the destruction of some of the structures’’.

Expectedly, this positive development has raised fresh hope and optimism across the land and has increased public support to the Nigerian military as well as other security and intelligence agencies engaged in the battle against terrorism and insurgency in the North East.

To this effect, an advocacy group, Concerned Professionals’ Congress (CPC), commended the troops for what it described as ‘’steady progress incremental improvement’’ in the ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the North East.

In a joint statement released at the weekend in Abuja by its Chief Media Strategist, Mr Emeka Nwankpa and the Regional Rapporteur (North), Mallam Baba Al-Kasim, CPC said the development has taken a huge toll on the insurgents, pointing out that ongoing military operations in the war-ravaged zone will take a new positive turn. He stated that the current record of successes by the troops was traceable to the policy of inter-agency synergy, collaboration and cooperation.

According to Nwankpa, the successful series of military onslaught on the insurgents is a bold testament to the deliberate policy of jointness being vigorously driven by the leadership of the nation’s top military command under the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin.

The group praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his confidence in the capacity and competence of the armed forces to dislodge criminal elements threatening the security, stability, peace and unity of the country.

‘’We salute the tireless Chief of Defence, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin whose synergy-driven leadership of the service chiefs and other security agencies has galvanized the entire national security architecture to effectively tackle Boko Haram and other national security threats’’, he said.

The group urged remnants of Boko Haram to drop their arms, maintaining that time was fast running out on them in view of the new gear in the counter-terrorism operations, indicating harder days ahead for all remnants of terrorists and merchants of terror in the region.

The group further admonished the remnants of the terrorists to drop their arms to enable them live the rest of their lives more productively and peacefully.

It said that the advice to the remnants of the sect had become necessary in view of renewed global resolution to eliminate violent extremism and terrorism wherever it existed in any part of the world, adding that their fate had been compounded by the readiness and determination of the resilient, courageous and gallant Nigerian troops of Operation Lafiya Dole to finally exterminate Boko Haram.

‘’It has become increasingly clear that our troops have broken the back of Boko Haram. The capacity of the sect to launch organised attacks has steadily declined owing to the determination of our troops to quickly end this anti-terror war. The only option left for the remnants is to drop their arms and give up their evil fight against the nation. The cookies have crumbled. The game is up’’, the group said.

The group added that it anticipated higher hope in the horizon as the imminent exit of the rainy season would give the allied forces greater attack advantage, particularly now that the Nigerian armed forces, collaborating with the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and over 2,000 Special Forces and sniffer dogs from the Nigerian Police deployed to the North East.

Nwankpa continued: “In the coming weeks, the battle will be fought and won around the Lake Chad axis including the Mandara Mountains where the terrorists had been a recurring decimal. There are huge expectations within the area that the days of the terrorists are numbered. This is why they are desperate.

“Our armed forces have tied the noose round the criminals, so they are very desperate. Before now, much attention was paid to Borno South and Central before but our forces have moved to Borno North to cut the terrorists’ supplies axis. The dynamics of the war is bound to take a new turn for the nation as our gallant troop further inch closer to the Lake Chad Basin. The days ahead are brighter for the nation”.

The group urged Nigerians irrespective of race, region, religion or political leaning to close ranks and fully support the military and other security and intelligence forces to confront Boko Haram and their collaborators to finally bring them to their knees in the interest of the peace, unity, stability, health and sovereignty of the nation.

The group further canvassed a robust re-armament programme for the armed forces, pointing out that it will further re-invigorate the counter-insurgency strategy capable of fast-tracking the return of peace and normalcy to the region.

The group observed that counter-terrorism operations were capital-intensive, arguing that a robust re-armament programme for the armed forces such as the $1 billion approved in 2017 by the National Economic Council was fundamentally crucial to the quick resolution of the counter-terrorism operations in the North East.

CPC also called for increased joint vigilance, surveillance and collaboration at the sub-regional level by the Summit of Heads and Governments of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) as well as the Council of Ministers and Chiefs of Defence Staff of the member-countries comprising Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon to eliminate insurgency and violent extremism and terrorism wherever it existed in their contiguous zone.

It commended the Chief of Defence Staff for providing a platform such as Operation Safe Corridor for Boko Haram members who wish to repent, surrender and drop their arms to join the rest of the society, saying that the gesture has gone a long way to fast-track the peace process in the North-east.

It said that the anticipated success of the troops in the on-going operations would finally wipe out the sect from the nation’s memory in order to unlock the developmental potentials of the people of the North-east towards contributing to national growth and prosperity.

The group expressed confidence that the troops will complete the last phase of the anti-terror battle successfully considering the excellent records of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in United Nations peace-keeping operations abroad, noting that the renewed gallantry and enthusiasm of the troop under the leadership of the CDS and the service chiefs has inspired hope that the days of terror in the North-east are numbered.

The group noted that notwithstanding the difficult situation, the Gen Gabriel Olonisakin-led Nigerian military ingeniously devised creative, credible and home-grown strategies anchored on its resolve and resilience to successfully protect the Nigerian sovereignty against internal and external aggression.

Also weighing in on the issues, another pressure group known as Millenium Youth Vanguard for Peace (MYVP) expressed satisfaction with the exploits of the armed forces, saying that in the face of unrelenting challenges to national peace and stability, they have performed creditably well.

A leader of the group, Mr Churchill Ozurumba said, ‘’We are blessed with a military that has exhibited a heart, spirit and soul to defend the country against all odds. What we need now is greater support of all Nigerians. This is because a critical civilian support to the military holds immense gains in the final analysis. In fact, it is a major component of the entire security architecture’’.

Expressing confidence in the military leadership under the CDS to guarantee national security, peace and stability, the group noted that the Nigerian Armed Forces is globally reputed for innovative gallantry and professionalism. It praised the commanders and troops either serving or had served at the various military operations across the country for exhibiting rare commitment and devotion to the critical objective of keeping the nation safe, stable and secure.

MYVP charged all Nigerians and genuine lovers of peace to close ranks and fully support the military and other security forces by volunteering credible, useful and timely information to aid ongoing operations to rid the country of criminal elements in the interest of the collective security, unity, stability, health and sovereignty of the nation.

‘’The fact on ground today is that appreciable peace and normalcy has returned to the region, courtesy of the amazing courage, gallantry and commitment of our fighting troops of Operation Lafiya Dole whose efforts have restored our collective hope of lasting peace and security in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States where the battle has been fiercest. Indeed, we owe a debt of gratitude to our selfless troops and their able commanders who have gained the upper hand in the crucial task of confronting emerging threats to national security notwithstanding the heavy risks they face daily in the field of battle’’, Ozurumba said.

Also commenting, a Maiduguri-based scholar, Mahmud Bulama Machala said, “I make bold to say that we would have since lost the entire North East to Boko Haram if the present political leadership under President Muhammadu Buhari did not emerge to save this nation from the strangle-hold of these criminals. We owe him a debt of gratitude for putting together a crop of highly patriotic, courageous and gallant service men under the current military high command headed by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin.

‘’It is not surprising therefore that the entire global community has applauded them for this highly-successful battle against terror that has resulted in the steady decimation of the Boko Haram terrorists to the point that they now lack the capacity to either directly confront our troops and hold territories or carry out suicide bombing on soft targets such as markets, mosques, churches, sports entertainment centres, motor parks, public buildings, etc. Today, they are degraded and decimated. We can only appreciate as we ask for more”.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our military and other security agencies have broken the wings of the terrorists. But as citizens, we should not drop our guard now. We must maintain our vigilance because vigilance is the price of eternal freedom. We trust that our military will continue to respond to our expectations of a quick end to the Boko Haram menace to enable government fully resettle IDPs and tackle the humanitarian crisis in the region’’.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

