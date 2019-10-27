Experts Upbeat Over Oil Discovery In The North

The recent declaration by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC) of major discovery of hydrocarbon deposits (crude oil) in the Kolmani River II Well on the Upper Benue Trough, Gongola Basin, in the North-Eastern part of the country, has been described by experts as capable of revolutionising the economic opportunities of the north in particular and the country in general.

They however urged the federal government not to allow the mistakes that affected the Niger Delta region happen in the North.

Drilling of the Kolmani River II Well was flagged-off by President Muhammadu Buhari on February 2, 2019.

Before then, operators in the sector offered divergent views on the economic considerations in the search for hydrocarbon resources in the north, especially after about $3 billion had already been sunk into the project.

While some regarded the exercise as an economic waste, the federal government was encouraged by the success of oil finds in neighbouring countries like Niger, Chad among others.

But according to the president, Nigeria Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (NAPWEN), Dr. Felicia Nnenna Agubata, the opening of other oil reservoirs comes with great opportunities of new investments in host communities.

Agubata in a chat with LEADERSHIP SUNDAY, said that exploring the new frontier will result in development of communities as well as improving local content implementation in the industry to compliment what the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, (NCDMB) is doing.

The NAPWEN president however, urged government to learn from the experiences of the Niger Delta, by ensuring the conduct of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and adequate compensation for host communities.

She opined that with “enhanced Local Content implementation, complimented by a resounding Corporate Social Responsibility actions, poverty alleviation will take center stage in the host communities of the new frontiers.”

She said that the “natural resource reserves have many implications as they may affect socio-economic and political developments of the country as well as have considerable enviromental implications, which suggests that government should take proactive steps to address community issues in the first place.”

Professor of Geology and NNPC chair in Basinal Studies, Nuhu Obaje, while lauding the government over the development, especially as the search has been on for above four decades, said the discovery would shore up national reserves, and bring significant positive socio-economic transformations, even though the volumetrics are yet to be announced.

Obaje said despite being far from the coast, the construction of national grids of pipelines and other flow infrastructure, as well as the proposed trans-Saharan pipeline will make the economics optimal for further exploration and harnessing of the potentials in the frontier basins.

“More employment will be generated for all Nigerians, while the region will benefit in infrastructural development and several corporate social responsibility projects and programmes. More significantly, investors confidence has been boosted such that we expect some good amount of private sector investments in the basin, and indeed in the other inland frontier basins comprising the Bida, Sokoto, Anambra and onshore Dahomey basins in the years ahead,” Obaje said.

While noting that the NNPC is presently working on all the inland basins, he urged government to put some of the blocks in the inland basins up for bidding during the next bid round.

He however noted, “Definitely the environment will suffer. There will be dislocation and relocation of communities, pollution and destruction to farmlands and the aquatic ecosystem, but futuristic strategies for mitigation and reclamation should already begin in earnest. But above all, Nigeria will benefit. This is a milestone achievement for the NNPC and critical stakeholders,” Obaje stated.

In his reaction the director general of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Muda Yusuf said, “The key lessons from our Niger Delta experience are in areas of creation of economic inclusion, environmental protection, investment friendly regulatory and policy framework.

“These are the fundamental issues that require critical considerations.

“Lack of economic inclusion is at the root of the crisis and criminality that have characterised the Niger Delta. The people and communities need to have a sense of ownership. Environmental issues are also very crucial,” he said.

Yusuf further added that government should not allow a repeat of the experience where the economic life of the people are completely disrupted and upturned because of the exploration and related activities.

“The people must be able to carry on with their lives and traditional economic activities. The activities of the oil industry and policies and regulatory regimes must be right to attract investors,” he stressed.

The former President, Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Abiodun Adesanya described the discovery as a positive accomplishment and a gamechanger for national development.

According to him, the fact that the country has oil and gas discovery from another section of the country means that its benefits to the citizens will spread. He stressed that the resources would be useful for economic development, especially for addressing the country’s energy deficiency.

“There are a lot of things we can do with the gas locally in that area and oil can be piped as feedstock to the Kaduna Refinery, or a new one that may be built in Gombe area,” Adesanya said.

Stating that the discovery would reduce over dependency on resources from the Niger Delta, Adesanya added that the find, however, needed to be appraised to confirm the extent and determine the size of the oil and gas reserves found.

“Once we cross that threshold, it can then be packaged into a licensing round that would naturally be attractive to both local and international investors.

“As far as cost is concern, when you commence exploration in new areas, cost could be higher than normal because there are lots of unknowns. Whether the oil would be for export, I wouldn’t think so because of our own internal energy needs,” Adesanya said,

He continued: “If we find crude oil, that can be refined locally; if we find gas, we would process it to generate power, build LPG, Ammonia or fertiliser plants, whose products can be consumed in the country, that will be good news.

“However, environmental and security issues could be of concern. The area is just North of the Yankari Games Reserve, therefore, we have to ensure that the environmental impact is minimised and global best practices adhered to so that we will not destroy the ecosystem of that area. As much as possible, mistakes and lessons learnt from the Niger Delta area should guide our operations,” he said.

