France Promotes Climate Change Adaptation, Trains 35 Nigerian Researchers
The Embassy of France in Abuja is promoting innovation and research in climate change adaptation in Nigeria via the training of 35 researches from seven Nigerian universities in a workshop scheduled to hold from October 28 to 31 in Abuja.
The training forms part of France’s Research and Innovation in Adapting To Climate Change (AIRACC) which it launched earlier in May this year. AIRACC aims to foster scientific research between tertiary institutes of both countries on climate change adaptation, and foster intra-tertiary collaborations on the subject.
The double-purposed workshop aims on training participants on project management, and how to promote their scientific and innovative research on climate change adaptation to potential sponsors.
From Research and Creativity to Innovation, provides participants best knowledge on how to promote their research to laboratories, research centers and other implementation sponsors; while the second part of the training focuses on introducing on teaching them the use of an innovative tool Rapidmooc in creating high-quality, user-friendly videos that will be integrated with course materials for students and public learning. They will also learn how to use Rapidmooc in producing short videos promoting their researches to potential sponsors.
The universities involved include – Alex Ekwueme Federal University AE-FUNAI, University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, Bayero University Kano, Kano University of Science and Technology, University of Jos, and Ebonyi State University.
