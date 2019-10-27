Gombe Gov Woos Investors At Russia-Africa Summit

Gombe State governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has said that he took the advantage of the three-day Russia-Africa Summit held in Sochi, Russia, to draw investors and development partners to his state.

Yahaya, who had some engagements with prospective investors on the sideline of the summit, told newsmen that he discussed investment opportunities in Gombe State with Russian businessmen.

According to him, “I have been able to establish contacts and relationships with prospective Russian investors that will enable us set up some medium and small scale industries that will help the economy of the state, especially by way of establishing an industrial park that will help in springing up businesses that will absorb our youths out of the streets and engage them in meaningful ventures and generate wealth.

“Industrial park is a government initiative that will provide infrastructure such as roads, energy, security and some tax holiday incentives that will encourage investors to establish industries in the state.

“When established, it will create employment, increase business opportunities, foster transfer of technology and generate more revenue for the state.”

A statement by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Ismail Uba Misili said, the governor also discussed the vast agricultural, solid mineral resources and other opportunities in the state and Nigeria in general.

Governors Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State as well as some ministers accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari , to the three-day Russia – Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia, with about 40 heads of state and governments in attendance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

