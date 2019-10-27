NEWS
Gov. Bello Inaugurates Projects To Flag Off Campaign
Governor Yahaya Bello, has once again reiterated his resolve to improve on the healthcare needs of the people through improved learning and teaching at the state college of health technology.
The governor gave the assurances at the commissioning of projects at the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Idah, as part of activities to signal the official flag of ceremony of his reelection campaign at Idah, yesterday.
Governor Bello in company of the entire members of state executive council, party leaders and faithful of the All Progressive Congress (APC), commissioned the Hajia Rashidat Bello College Modern Clinic that was renovated and equipped with state of- the- art equipment.
Other projects inaugurated by the governor include the Micheal Ameh Oboni Medical Laboratory, renovated and well – equipped science and pharmacy laboratory, sachet water factory. He also laid the foundation stone for the Edward Onoja administrative complex.
While promising to sustain the development strides recorded in his first term, the governor promised equitable distribution of amenities across the state.
Earlier in a remarks , Comr. Dr. Nuhu Anyegwu, Provost, College of Health Sciences and Technology Idah, described the project completion as remarkable and commended the present administration for making infrastructure development top on its priority.
