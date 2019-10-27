Govs And The Quest For HIV/AIDS- free Nigeria

Nigeria has the second largest HIV epidemic in the world and one of the highest rates of new infections in sub-Saharan Africa, according to Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS). But sadly, many people living with HIV in the country are unaware of their status. This explains why Nigeria continues to fall short of providing the recommended number of HIV testing and counselling sites.

Low level of access to antiretroviral treatment remains an issue for people living with HIV, meaning that there are still many AIDS-related deaths in Nigeria. Results released in March 2019 by the federal government indicate a national HIV prevalence of 1.4 per cent among adults aged 15–49 years in Nigeria. Previous estimates had indicated a national HIV prevalence of 2.8 per cent. UNAIDS and the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) estimate that there are 1.9 million people living with HIV in Nigeria.

Although HIV prevalence among adults is much less (1.4 per cent) than other sub-Saharan African countries such as South Africa (20.4 per cent) and Zambia (11.3 per cent), the size of Nigeria’s population means 1.9 million people were living with HIV in 2018. Recent drops in prevalence estimates for the country has been attributed to better surveillance.

However, Nigeria is still far from meeting the global target of enrolling 90 per cent of people diagnosed with HIV on antiretroviral treatment (ART). UNAIDS estimates that around two-thirds of new HIV infections in West and Central Africa occur in Nigeria. Together with South Africa and Uganda, the country accounts for around half of all new HIV infections in sub-Saharan Africa every year. This is despite achieving a five per cent reduction in new infections between 2010 and 2017. Nigeria aims to reach the UNAIDS target, with 90 per cent of people living with HIV knowing their status by 2021.

According to UNAIDS, surveys have also shown that only 60.4 per cent of women and 70.8 per cent of men knew where they could go to be tested for HIV. There are a number of reasons why more people are not testing for HIV in Nigeria. These include supply problems with testing kits and logistic issues getting further supplies. There is also a common belief that HIV Testing (HTC) centres are where HIV-positive people go to access care, rather than them being testing centres for those who don’t know their status.

Given the importance of access to HIV/AIDS testing to early detection of the virus and treatment, there are indications that Nigerian governors, under the aegis of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), have shown interest to make HIV/AIDS testing and combination therapy free. The indication emerged when three organisations seeking to curb the spread of HIV/AIDS in Nigeria including USAID, Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in Nigeria and Department of Defence visited the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) to seek the governors’ support towards the abolition of user fees by all HIV positive persons in the country.

According to a statement by the head media of the NGF, Abdulrazaque Barkindo, if the 36 governors finally sit and agree on the request, testing and the famed combination therapy, which has kept people to continue living with HIV/AIDS, will be absolutely free. He said PEPFAR coordinator, Mark Gambrone, who spoke on behalf of the group, noted that the strategic approach to diminishing the spread of the epidemic in the country is to identify and bridge the critical gaps so that there are more people receiving treatment than the ones that are dying.

What the team wants governors to do is to facilitate the supply of the Rapid Test Kits so as to accommodate more people who receive treatment, as experience has shown that more than 80 per cent of patients are usually domiciled in barely 20 per cent of the states. This, according to the team, has made it easy for them to work towards wiping out the spread of the scourge.

As a newspaper, we believe that, while Nigerians await the state governors’ acceptance of the request to bear the burden of user-fees for HIV/AIDS patients in their various states, the state chief executives should should not hesitate in keying into the idea of providing free test and treatment for HIV/AIDS positive Nigerians in their states.

This, in our view, will encourage many Nigerians to go for test and also give them the confidence that even if they are tested positive they will have access to treatment since HIV/AIDS is no longer the death sentence it was years ago when there was no drugs to manage it. With more Nigerians going for test and those positive under free treatment, the country will be on its way to halting the spread of the virus and eventually eradicate the pandemic from our territory.

A HIV/AIDS free Nigeria would be a boost to our nation’s economic growth and productivity as the most infected are the young people who ought to be at the peak of their productivity.

