Gowon Leads Prayer Group To Kaduna

The Kaduna State acting governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, has described former military head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, as a patriotic Nigerian, a role model and source of inspiration to all Nigerians especially for his passion in mobilising for prayers for the nation’s unity and progress.

Balarabe stated this on Saturday when she received members of Nigeria Prays,led by the convener and president of the prayer group, General Gowon in a courtesy visit at the council chamber of Kaduna State Government House.

The acting governor felicitated with the former head of state for marking his 85th birthday and prayed that God would grant him good health, more wisdom and strength to continue to serve humanity.

Balarabe noted that the effort of Gowon in mobilising prayers rallies both within and outside the country to seek for God’s intervention in overcoming the challenges plaguing the country was commendable.

In his remarks, General Gowon said he was in governemnt house to thank the state government for providing the support for Nigeria Prays to host a prayer rally for the north-west zone in Kaduna.

He said the aim of the prayer rally was to pray for the country and those in authority for God to grant them wisdom and ability to do the right thing that would put Nigeria at a better place to overcome its legion of challenges.

Gowon congratulated Dr. Hadiza for being the first elected Deputy Governor in the state and expressed delight seeing many women given opportunities to serve in the Kaduna State Excutive council and other positions of power in the state.

