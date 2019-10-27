Minister Adopts An Athlete Campaign, Records 1st Success

Toward the development of grassroots sports in the country and child education, the Minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare has kickoff the ‘Adopt An Athlete Campaign’ as has started yielding results with 25 of the talents spotted at the just concluded National Youth Games (NYG) in Ilorin, bagged full scholarships.

The sports minister flagged off the campaign while meeting with the outstanding athletes from the recently concluded 2019 NYG in Ilorin and top officials of Nigerian Tulip International Colleges at his office on Friday in Abuja.

The Nigerian Tulip International Colleges Sports Academy (NTIC Sports Academy) in Abuja has given the 25 junior male and female athletes, who excelled at the last NYG the unique opportunity to complete their secondary school education.

Dare said the campaign was to encourage well to do citizens in the country, cooperate and private organisations identify natural born talents and help them to be educated and develop their inborn sporting potentials in other to make the country proud in future tournaments.

The minister praised the management of the school for rewarding the industry and talent of young athletes and their commitment to grooming their skills for the future. He said the offer of scholarships was a validation of the efforts of the Ministry to promote grassroots sports development and discover gems that will make Nigeria proud for years to come.

“Let me thank the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges for this partnership, this is a great step in the right direction rewarding and encouraging the talents and industry of these future sports stars. Government alone cannot provide all resources required to develop our sports, hence must look to private investment to make up the difference”.

“We hope that as we go along, you will be able to do much more. 328 junior talents across 20 sports were discovered during the last National Youth Games.

Dare also announced that the return of the famous inter-school sports competitions tagged “Headmasters Cup” and “Principals Cup” for primary and secondary schools respectively.

He said his ministry will be collaborating with the ministry of education to stage the tournaments designed to unearth many young talents for the country to grow and nurture a new generation of athletes that will take over the older ones.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

