Most Christians Go To Church To Socialize -Cleric

Lead Pastor of the Glorious Destiny Family Church (Destiny Chapel), Borokiri, Port Harcourt, Pastor Akeem Idoniboye, has declared that most Christians with expectations from God but to socialize and meet friends and relatives.

Idoniboye made the declaration yesterday in Borokiri, Port Harcourt, while preaching a sermon at a thanksgiving service to mark the end of the 2019 Women’s Conference of the church.

The cleric said: “In Church, God does not visit every person because it is not everyone that comes to Church come with expectations from God.

“Some people come to socialize; some people come to Church because it is another Sunday and some people come because of some friends and relatives they had not seen for a very long time.

“There are people in Church who are thinking of the food they had prepared to eat after Church service. For such people, their body is in the Church but their spirit is somewhere else.”

Idoniboye, who sermon was titled: “The Balm of Gilead”, said it is possible for someone to be in Church, yet things are not working out well for the person.

Quoting the Book of Jeremiah 8:22, the Cleric said: “Life is full of questions, especially when you don’t understand what is happening around you. It is possible to be in Church and things are not going well for you.”

He described Jesus Christ as the balm of Gilead that guarantees healing for anyone that applies it.

