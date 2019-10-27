My Miracle Was Not Stage-managed – Bose Ola

The middle-aged woman who appeared in an alleged stage-managed miracle in a trending video on social media, Mrs. Bose Ola yesterday opened up on her ordeal in the search for divine healing for her stunted right arm.

Dispelling claims that she stage-managed her miracle with some men of God, Ola who spoke with LEADERSHIP Sunday in Abuja, said she has been to different churches and even some Islamic clerics in search of healing.

Ola, who hails from Oyo State, however revealed that shortly after she receives healing, the stunted hand returns following an attack in her dreams.

Videos of Ola being prayed for and getting healed of a stunted arm at different religious gatherings went viral on social media last week. The videos elicited criticism against the pastors who conducting the healing just as she was accused of collecting money from the clergymen.

But Ola who disclosed that she truly received her miracle at Mountain of Liberation And Miracle Ministry, aka Liberation City, denied collecting a dime from any man of God. She added that if truly she received N1 million to stage the miracle her living standard would have improved.

Narrating her ordeal to LEADERSHIP Sunday, Ola, a petty trader said her in-law took her to Liberation City where she received her miracle.

“My name is Bola Ola from Ibarapa Oyo State, I have gone to different churches but my hand shrinks again after I get healed. I was introduced to the Liberation church by my husband’s sister who took me there.

‘’Look at me, am I doing fine? If they give me money I would not be like this. They did not give me money and they did not collect money from me too. I went there to find a solution to my predicament.

‘’I have visited different churches, and Mallams’ houses, I have also travelled outside the country to Niger Republic because of my condition. Since I went to Liberation City, I did not go to any church. I have been healed,” she declared.

She added that since her visit to the Liberation City her hand has not shrunk again.

Ola added: ‘’Nigerians please this man healed me and I am very happy and I can sleep well now. I did not collect any money to state-manage any miracle and I did not pay any money too. I cannot sleep all I do is to cry but my hand is okay now.

‘’My hand is straight and it did not shrink again please Nigerians. I did not collect money from anybody and nobody collected money from me for healing. They helped me and I received my miracle and I am very happy.

‘’Even my family members were very happy. Please, they did not collect money from me.’’

LEADERSHIP Sunday recalls that the founder of Mountain of Liberation And Miracle Ministry, Dr. Chris Okafor, amongst others have come under fire on social media after a video clip showing them performing what appeared like a miracle created a controversy.

Also, several Nigerians flooded social media with mixed reactions after two videos surfaced online, and showed two different pastors performing the same miracle on the same woman with the same health condition.

Speaking to Ola’s in-law, Fatila Musa, she corroborated that they had gone to several places of worship together and that was why they are close.

She said after her healing the affliction returns after a few days, but that after they both went to Liberation city, she got permanently healed.

‘’I appreciate what God has done for her through Prophet Okafor. We have spent money on her ailment. But we thank God for this miracle. Nobody gave us N1 million and we did not pay any money for her miracle too,’’ she added.

