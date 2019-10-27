NAF Commissions School Of Medical Sciences, Aviation Medicine

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday commissioned the NAF School of Medical Sciences and Aviation Medicine (NAFSMSAM) in Kaduna.

Director of Public Relations and Informationag of nurses and medical technicians in the allied medical fields such as pharmacy, medical laboratory and preventive health services.

He added that the school is also expected to organise upgrading and refresher courses for various categories of NAF Medical Services personnel aimed at exposing them to global best practices in aviation medicine.

In his remarks during the commissioning ceremony, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, while expressing delight over the establishment of the school, described it as a milestone in the history of the service.

The CAS recounted that upon his assumption of office in July 2015, he resolved to improve the welfare services for NAF personnel, which he perceived as a major requirement in the development of human capacity for enhanced operational performance.

According to him, while the NAF was being restructured for efficient service delivery over the last four years, there had been series of infrastructural improvements aimed at repositioning it for more effective and efficient employment of Air Power.

“The infrastructural developments of the Service necessitated the establishment of new hospitals and medical centres across the country to provide adequate medical support for NAF operations as well as members of host communities”, he added.

Air Marshal Abubakar stated that the school would, no doubt, help in bridging the manpower requirement gap as well as add significant value in enhancing the human capacity of the medical services, thereby ensuring NAF personnel are healthy and safe to effectively discharge their duties.

He noted that even before the commissioning of the school training training activities had commenced adding that it has been discharging some of its assigned roles and responsibilities.

The CAS, in August this year, said the school churned out the first set of students for A1 upgrading courses for NAF pharmacists and medical laboratory technicians. It has also organised two streams of refresher courses for NAF nurses and an orientation course for NAF’s newly commissioned officers of the medical specialty.

He revealed that the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria had recently granted the school accreditation to train nurses. Air Marshal Abubakar further disclosed that the school was ready to admit its first set of NAF students for training in general nursing.

The CAS stressed that the commissioning of the school and takeoff of the College of Nursing mark the end of the first phase of the school’s development.

He explained that the NAF is ready to partner with relevant professional bodies and councils to gain accreditation to run courses in various areas of need.

He emphasised that beyond the effort made to ensure that the school was commissioned, the NAF has been taking other measures to motivate its medical personnel. Air Marshal Abubakar revealed that the Service has sponsored a number of medical personnel on courses and conferences locally and abroad. “I have also approved for the Service to take over the payment of professional licensing fees of medical personnel”, he said.

In his welcome address, the chief of medical services (CMS), Air Commodore Gideon Bako, appreciated the CAS for his vision and foresight in establishing the NAFSMSAM. He stated that the school is the flagship of the commitment of the CAS towards enhancing personnel welfare through the provision of quality healthcare.

Air Commodore Bako also noted that the school would serve to provide the requisite manpower for enhanced medical services in the NAF, while also driving the reorientation and attitudinal change of medical personnel towards patient-focused service delivery. He recalled that it was under the present CAS that the then Directorate of Medical Services was upgraded to Branch status. He added that the NAF today has three reference hospitals and many medical centres upgraded with modern diagnostic and therapeutic equipment for the benefit of NAF personnel, their families and host communities.

The CMS thanked the CAS for recognising the hard work of NAF Medical personnel by approving the elevation of the Home Matron of the College of Nursing and Regimental Sergeant Major of the NAFSMSAM, Grace Garba, to the enviable rank of Air Warrant Officer (AWO). He noted that AWO Garba was not only the first airwoman to be so elevated but also the first Medical personnel to attain the enviable rank.

In recognition of their past service and dedication to duty, four retired NAF medical officers, in the persons of Air Vice Marshal Saleh Shinkafi, Air Cdre Aisha Abdulahi, Group Captain Olayinka Periera and Group Captain Rakia Omar, had facilities in the school named after them.

