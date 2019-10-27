NGO Installs Rice Milling Machine In Borno, Empowers 1770 Women

A non-governmental organisation, Search For Common Ground (SFCG) in conjunction with UN Women and the government of Japan has installed Rice Milling Machine Jere and Mafa local government areas of Borno state.

The rice milling machines which has capacity to process 50 bags of 50kg rice per day is expected to cushion the food need of the people in Jere and Mafa local government areas and by extension Borno state.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony in Maiduguri, the Gender Specialist SFCG, Tamwakat Golit , noted that economic and political contribution of women in communities cannot be over emphasized, saying that for the communities to thrive, the economic empowerment of women and gender equality is essential.

Golit said as part of activities to strengthen the resilience of women in Borno and Yobe states, SFCG in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, with funding from government of Japan trained 1, 770 women in Jere , Mafa in Borno state and Barde local government area of Yobe state.

“These women were trained on improved rice perboiling technology and income generating activities. As part of activities to further strengthen the resilience of women, a 300kg per hour rice milling Machine and a 22kva standing Generator were installed in both Jere and Mafa.

“This was promoted to further support the government of Nigeria in boosting the production of home grown rice due to closure of borders in Nigeria. This milling machine separates chaff and stone from rice and polishes it.

“We have trained these women on the improved parboiling technology to enable them produce high quality rice to sustain their livelihoods, that of their children and family”, she said.

In his remarks, Borno state governor, prof. Babagana Umara Zulum thanked SFCG, UN Women and government of Japan for providing succor to victims of insurgency in Borno state.

He congratulated the beneficiaries for participating in the training programme that led to the planting of the rice Mill.

Represented by the Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zoura Gambo, the governor urged the beneficiaries to utilize the opportunity given to them to enhance food production in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Bawa Gana Kau , from Jere local government area, said through the training which lasted for eight months and the rice being produced, most of them previously living in the camps are now self-employed, with ability to find a home outside the camps.

She said the rice produced by them can be compared with even the foreign made rice, adding that the rice produced is affordable, as they maintain the price that will suit the ordinary people in the state

