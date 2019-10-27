Connect with us
Northern Rice Mills ‘ll Feed Nigeria – KACCIMA President

A  rice miller,  and president, Kano State Chambers of Commerce,Alhaji Dalhatu  Abubakar, has said that  northern rice mills  were capable of feeding Nigeria and warned that it would  be counter productive  for Nigeria to open its borders to foreign rice.

  He maitained that over  70 per cent of the rice produced in  Kano State  were sold to the eastern and southern parts of the country, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari, ought to maintain his stand on the border closure or else most of the mills would close shop.

Abubakar  attributed the rise in the number of rice mills in the state to the encouragement and concern of the government at all levels that were daily calling on Nigerians to go back to the  farm.

He said in his capacity as owner of one of the biggest rice mills in the state, he used to keep two to  three trailers of processed rice before the border closure at his warehouse due lack of patronage, adding that  after the closure, he was able to sell  his  rice stock within two to  three days.

“When  President Muhammadu Buhari, gave the directives for the closure of our borders  most of  the business men from the  southern and  eastern Nigeria  now turn to the home rice as alternative,  a development that gave the home rice market a boost.

“Today, if I am in position of 100 trucks of rice no single bag will remain in the store,  this is in contrast to what use to be in the past when one will have hundreds of bags with no one willing to buy even on credit. We only kept them in our ware houses even the distributors will not come forward to buy,”he explained.

The reelected  KACCIMA president said he was even planning to expand his company because of the high demand of the local rice from all over the country.

“Local farmers who were hoarding  the unprocessed rice have started cooperating with us by supplying the paddy  rice in bulk to our companies, yet there is need for them to expand on what they use to farm so as  encourage mass production,” he added.

According to Abubakar, once the farmers and non farmers alike dedicate themselves to farming rice, the north would   be able to feed the nation with home grown rice and  export same abroad.

“We have ten large  rice mills that are bigger than mine and another  four of them that are of equal size  apart from the smaller ones that are springing up  across the state which is a good omen,” he concluded.

