Northern Rice Mills ‘ll Feed Nigeria – KACCIMA President

A rice miller, and president, Kano State Chambers of Commerce,Alhaji Dalhatu Abubakar, has said that northern rice mills were capable of feeding Nigeria and warned that it would be counter productive for Nigeria to open its borders to foreign rice.

He maitained that over 70 per cent of the rice produced in Kano State were sold to the eastern and southern parts of the country, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari, ought to maintain his stand on the border closure or else most of the mills would close shop.

Abubakar attributed the rise in the number of rice mills in the state to the encouragement and concern of the government at all levels that were daily calling on Nigerians to go back to the farm.

He said in his capacity as owner of one of the biggest rice mills in the state, he used to keep two to three trailers of processed rice before the border closure at his warehouse due lack of patronage, adding that after the closure, he was able to sell his rice stock within two to three days.

“When President Muhammadu Buhari, gave the directives for the closure of our borders most of the business men from the southern and eastern Nigeria now turn to the home rice as alternative, a development that gave the home rice market a boost.

“Today, if I am in position of 100 trucks of rice no single bag will remain in the store, this is in contrast to what use to be in the past when one will have hundreds of bags with no one willing to buy even on credit. We only kept them in our ware houses even the distributors will not come forward to buy,”he explained.

The reelected KACCIMA president said he was even planning to expand his company because of the high demand of the local rice from all over the country.

“Local farmers who were hoarding the unprocessed rice have started cooperating with us by supplying the paddy rice in bulk to our companies, yet there is need for them to expand on what they use to farm so as encourage mass production,” he added.

According to Abubakar, once the farmers and non farmers alike dedicate themselves to farming rice, the north would be able to feed the nation with home grown rice and export same abroad.

“We have ten large rice mills that are bigger than mine and another four of them that are of equal size apart from the smaller ones that are springing up across the state which is a good omen,” he concluded.

