Our Perfection Is Of Him

You might have heard some people say, “No one is perfect; so don’t say you’re perfect.” Ask them why they say that, and you’d discover it’s the result of their own experiences or other people’s experiences. What does the Bible say? It says, “Be ye perfect even as your heavenly Father is perfect.” God will never ask us to do something He knows we couldn’t do. If He demands perfection of us in the earth, it means it’s possible.

When you study the Word, there’s no place that suggests to us the impossibility of perfection. Everything about God calls for perfection—excellence. The reason most people don’t think perfection is possible is that they don’t know what perfection is. Perfection is like success, which can be measured at different stages of your life, according to the set objectives, purpose, and goal. Perfection is measured according to the light, instruction or information that you have with respect to the underlying objectives.

In our opening verse, the word “perfect” derives from the Greek word “teleios” which is full-grown in maturity, blameless, unspotted; wanting nothing; a completeness. It refers to measuring your heart with the heart of God; and the way to do this is through the Word. This means that you do things as God would have you do them; you let your heart be like God’s. You think, love, and forgive as God does, because you have His heart.

Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect (Matthew 5:48).

Furthermore, another reason many believe perfection is unachievable is that they use their religious minds to judge or measure what it is. Think about it: if in Christ Jesus, we’ve been qualified to become sharers and partakers of His life, His grace, and His righteousness, it means our perfection is also of Him. Jesus was the perfect One; the Bible says He obeyed God even unto death. He qualified before God and gave us His qualification.

So, our qualification for righteousness and perfection is of Him. All you have to do to be perfect in His sight is to accept and affirm His qualification. His vicarious death was to make you perfect: present you holy, unblameable and unreproveable in His sight (Colossians 1:22). Now, live accordingly.

Prayer

Dear heavenly Father, I thank you for qualifying me to be perfect, righteous, holy, unblameable and unreproveable in your sight. I’m yielded to the Spirit of perfection and excellence that’s at work in me. Therefore, my words, thoughts, and actions are detailed and flawless. I think, talk, and exude excellence, to the glory and praise of your matchless Name. Hallelujah!

Your Divine Destiny Begins In Christ

Every human being that’s born into this world has two destinies, a natural destiny and a divine destiny. Your natural destiny is based

on your parentage, nationality, education, peers, environment, and everything that’s natural to this world. All of these can affect you and determine the course of your life. For example, there’re some who are rich, not by virtue of anything that they’ve done, but because of the family in which or to which they’re born. That’s natural destiny at work.

Some people suffer, not because they were responsible for the problem but because they just happened to live in a particular place. There’re certain places that are filled with crime and violence and those who live there are victims of the lawlessness. That’s natural destiny. However, there’s the divine destiny, which is based on God’s choice. Two things affect divine destiny. The first one is the choice that God makes for the sake of other men. For example, the Bible says God delivered Israel from Egypt by a prophet, and by a prophet, Israel was preserved. God chose Moses to deliver other men.

Then secondly, and more importantly, is the divine destiny that begins when Jesus becomes the Lord of your life. When you declare the Lordship of Jesus over your life, God has a right to alter the circumstances of your life to align with His perfect will. That’s when

Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new (2 Corinthians 5:17).

He becomes your Father and starts leading you. That’s when He sends His Holy Spirit to live in you and to guide you. You’re thus separated and distinguished from the rest of the world.

Being born again, the Lord’s mark is on you; His seal deazsignating you a child of divine destiny; His treasured and favoured possession. You’re not of this world, and therefore can’t and shouldn’t be affected by the natural courses of life; the corruption, evil, and decadence prevalent in this world of darkness. Now your journey in life is one direction only: from glory to glory; upward and forward, as you walk in His Word daily.

Prayer

Dear Father, thank you for the blessing of your Word, which indeed is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path. Thank you for the enlightenment it has given me. I’m thus better equipped to be all you created me to be, and fulfil my divine destiny in you, for your glory, in Jesus’ Name. Amen.

See That All Things Are New

The word “behold” in our opening verse is very significant because it indicates your first responsibility as a new creature in Christ

Jesus: you must see all things as new! If you don’t “see” that all things have become new, you’d continue with the old mentality of failure, sickness, poverty and defeat.

Perhaps you were diagnosed with an incurable ailment before you were born again; that sickness or disease has ceased to be; it has passed away with the old life. The new you—the recreated or born again you—has the life and nature of God which is superior to Satan, sickness, disease and death. But until and unless the eyes of your spirit are enlightened to see this current reality, you may find yourself still struggling with sickness.

Perhaps you failed in everything prior to giving your heart to the Lord; all that is passed now. Refuse to go on with the same mentality of defeat and failure. Psalm 1:3 describes who you are now that you’re born again: “…a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper.” You must “see” this as the present truth, the present reality about your life. You’re born a success, to be ever fruitful and productive in all that you do. Have this consciousness.

Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new (2 Corinthians 5:17).

God created you for the good life, and for His glory. Ephesians 2:10 (AMPC) says, “For we are God’s [own] handiwork (His workmanship), recreated in Christ Jesus, [born anew] that we may do those good works which God predestined (planned beforehand) for us [taking paths which He prepared ahead of time], that we should walk in them [living the good life which He prearranged and made ready for us to live].” Hallelujah! See that you have a glorious life in Christ, and say, “Never again to the wrong life; never again to the negative life; never again to failure and backwardness!” See only progress and success. Hallelujah!

Prayer

Dear Father, thank you for the Spirit of wisdom and understanding that’s at work in me. I see what you want me to see, and I create what I want to see in my life and environment through the power of your Spirit who lives in me. My life is full of glory, beauty and excellence. In my path is progress and success only, in Jesus’ Name. Amen.

Take Him At His Word

One of the things that you have to learn to do, as a Christian, is to take God at His Word and act on His Word. There’re lots of Christians who probably have never been taught to do this. Many, somehow, have learnt to disbelieve God from the experience of their environment. We live in a world where we’re exposed to all kinds of materials and information that tend to instil doubt, fear and unbelief.

For example, when children grow up in an environment where people generally don’t keep to their word, it affects their mentality. Imagine a society where politicians are known to make promises which they never keep; such an environment will breed people who find it difficult to trust, and believe anything. People have increasingly lost faith in words; words have increasingly lost meaning, because not many understand the integrity of words.

But it’s not so with God. His Word has integrity. His Word is infallible; you can stake your life on it. He said in Isaiah 55:10-11, “For as the rain cometh down, and the snow from heaven, and returneth not thither, but watereth the earth, and maketh it bring forth and bud, that it may give seed to the sower, and bread to the eater: So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it. ” It makes no difference the crisis you might be facing in life; trust, and act on the

As for God, his way is perfect: the word of the LORD is tried: he is a buckler to all those that trust in him (Psalm 18:30).

Word.

Maybe it’s a health situation; the Word guarantees your divine health. There’s no need to cry and beg God for healing; He already gave you something better than healing—His life in you; Christ in you. That’s your right and assurance for divine health. Romans 8:10 says, “…if Christ is in you, although your body be dead because of sin, the Spirit gives it life because of righteousness.”

Train your spirit to trust God and take Him at His Word. Culture yourself to trust and have faith in God’s Word. Accept that whatever He says is true, and then act accordingly. His Word is tried and absolutely dependable. Heaven and earth shall pass away but no Word from God shall be void of power. So, if you want to enjoy a struggle-free life, learn to trust and take God at His Word.

Confession

The Word of God is my confidence and final authority; therefore, I refuse to be moved by circumstances of life. I have the results that I desire as the Word of God is mixed with faith in my heart and spoken out of my mouth with authority and boldness. Hallelujah!

THE BLESSING IS CONNECTED TO YOUR CONSCIOUSNESS

Being born again, are you aware that you’re a package of blessings? Not only are you blessed, you’re a conveyor or dispenser of

blessings. You’re the seed of Abraham; this makes you, not just a blessed man, but also a blessing. You’re divinely empowered to prosper and that empowerment impacts positively on everything around you as well.

The blessing also protects and preserves you such that irrespective of the challenges or oppositions you face, you always win. This is your life as a Christian; you’ve been empowered to succeed in all things and deal wisely in the affairs of life. However, the blessing is connected to your consciousness; it doesn’t work by accident. It works more when you’re conscious of it.

Let me explain it like this: someone else can pull virtue out of you by faith, as we read about the woman with the issue of blood, but that’s not you carrying out any operation at that time. The woman with the issue of blood in Mark 5:25 came in the press behind and touched the hem of Jesus’ garment and she was healed instantly. Then Jesus asked, “Who touched me?” So many people were touching Him at the time, but there was something different about the touch from the woman; it was a touch of faith, a demand on the power of God.

Jesus knew that someone pulled power out of Him; He had the consciousness, just as the woman had

And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing (Genesis 12:2).

the consciousness that if she touched Him, she’d be healed. So, you have to be conscious of the blessings of God in your life, and the greatest of such blessings is the indwelling of the Holy Spirit. Be more conscious of the Holy Spirit in you; you’re not an ordinary person.

Yes, there may be challenging situations, but when you’re conscious of who you are, and the greater One that lives in you, you’ll always win. Challenging situations never come to destroy you. Therefore, never get frustrated by your challenges or crisis; be unruffled. Maintain your composure; have the mindset of victory.

PRAYER

Dear Father, what a blessing it is to be a conveyor and a dispenser of your divine love, power, glory, virtue, compassion and grace! I’m your extension; your outstretched arm to bring hope, succour, health, blessings, and deliverance to a dying and hurting world. Through me, your glory, power, and blessings envelop the lives of many, to your glory and praise, in Jesus’ Name. Amen.

YOU’RE A HEAVENLY BEING

The Christian is a heavenly being; the Word of God shows us that. Our opening verse is a charge for you to walk as the heavenly being

that you are—not when you get to heaven, but here and now—in the earth. Notice the juxtaposition in Apostle Paul’s argument: we’ve borne the image of the earthy, which is now passed away because we’re now new creatures in Christ. Therefore, let us now live as heavenly beings, as icons of Christ, associates of the God-kind.

You’re not an earthling; you’re heavenly. Become conscious of this every day; make it obvious in your communication and manner of life. Every so often, you declare, “I’m a heavenly being.” That’s the Gospel of Jesus Christ; He came to make you heavenly. He came to give you a heavenly life to live, not when you get to heaven but here in the earth. This is important because if you don’t have a heavenly life here in the earth, you’ll never go to heaven.

Heaven is for heavenly beings; those who have a heavenly life in the earth. No one can go to heaven without a heavenly life. There’re only two legal ways someone can be granted entry to a country; any country. It’s either you’re a citizen of that country, bearing the passport of that country, or you’re issued a visa into the country. You must possess either or both before you’re granted entry.

Therefore as we have borne the image of the earthly, let us bear also the image of the heavenly (1 Corinthians 15:49 DRB).

Now, this is true for virtually every country, and

heaven is a country. Philippians 3:20 NIV tells us that we’re citizens of heaven. No man will go to heaven who’s not “qualified” to be in heaven. And the way to qualify is being born again; having the life of Christ, the life of heaven in you here in the earth. Then, when He comes, because you’re already a citizen of heaven, because you already belong to Him, you’ll go with Him at the rapture. Hallelujah!

Be glad that you’re born again, and therefore a citizen of the Kingdom. Remind yourself continually that you’re not of this world. You’re heavenly; born from above with the life and nature of God in you.

PRAYER

Dear Father, I thank you for my glorious association as a fellow citizen with the saints, and a vital member of the household of God. I’m not of this world, neither am I subject to the depravities and corrupting influences of this present world. As an icon of Christ, and a comrade of the God-kind, I live far above all earthly and mundane influences, in Jesus’ Name. Amen.

THE GIFT OF CHOICE

Our heavenly Father is so gracious and kind; ever loving. All He does and seeks to do is bless you. He knows every detail about

your life. He knows your address. He knows where you are, and what you go through, and His plan is to see to it that you’re triumphant always, no matter what the trouble is.

Even when you make mistakes, He makes every effort to correct you and help you. He’s more passionate for your well-being—your success, prosperity and joy—than you could ever be. Sadly, He doesn’t always succeed at ensuring that His children live as He planned for them to live. You might ask, “How’s that possible?”

The reason is that He doesn’t run men’s lives; that’s why He makes the effort. Otherwise, He would have just “pushed the buttons” and everything He wants for your life would just become. He’s Almighty God! He’s got the power; but He doesn’t function that way. He gave man a gift, the gift of personal will; the gift of choice.

You can choose to love God; you can choose not to love Him. You can choose to serve Him; you can choose to serve yourself. The choice is yours. And because He gave it to you as a gift, He doesn’t usurp it or take it away from you.

…I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live (Deuteronomy 30:19).

Romans 11:29 says, “For the gifts and calling

of God are without repentance.” How He functions is seen in our opening verse: He gives you all the information you require to make the best choices. He tells you the best choice to make, but never forces you to make it.

However, it’s the reason judgement is a necessity. Without a right to choose, judgement wouldn’t be necessary. But because He gave man the power of choice, man would have to be judged for the choices He made. One day, God would have to show what was right and what was wrong; He’d show every man whether or not they made the right choices and decisions. You’re accountable to God.

This is why it’s important that you live your life in Christ every day, because if you live your life in Christ with the consciousness of His salvation, living in the Spirit through the Word, you’ll not be judged. The only judgment you’ll face would be for your reward. And in that judgement, the Bible says every one of us will be praised; no one will be condemned if they live in Christ. So, keep your focus on Him and use your gift of choice in His love.

PRAYER

Blessed be God who has deposited in me the power to make wise, right, and perfect decisions in line with His divine destiny for my life! The Word is my all-time guide, and Christ has been made unto me wisdom; therefore, I make only godly and Spirit-guided decisions, in Jesus’ Name. Amen.

TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR MIND

Romans 8:12 says, “Therefore, brethren, we are debtors, not to the flesh, to live after the flesh,” meaning you’re not supposed to live

after the flesh. What is it to live after the flesh? It means to live after the senses, to live from your unrenewed mind. The word, “flesh” in the New Testament refers to the body and its senses, both of which are controlled by the soul.

There’s a control system in the soul for the body and its senses, because in the soul, you have the mind, the emotions and the will. That’s why your mind is so important. Your mind influences your emotions and your will, and therefore your soul. And when that happens, the result will show in your senses and the actions you take.

Your real character isn’t formed by your spirit but by your soul. The character of your personality is controlled from your mind more than anything else. That’s why God is so emphatic about your mind, because even after someone is born again, the person’s unrenewed mind could still take him or her to hell.

It’s important that as a Christian you manage and take possession of your mind; renew your mind with the Word. Don’t let your mind control you. Live from your spirit. Don’t accept the wrong thoughts. Don’t’ dwell on the negatives of life. Consciously subdue thoughts that demean you, thoughts that are contrary to your nature, heritage, and identity in Christ.

And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind… (Romans 12:2).

When such thoughts persist, speak words and demand that they cease in the Name of Jesus, and they’ll cease: maybe for a season; they may come back. If they do, do the same thing again; rebuke and reject them whenever they come, and you’ll win. The Bible says resist the devil and he’ll flee from you. But you must also learn to control your own thoughts, by setting your mind on the Word.

You’ve got to take control of your mind and your thoughts. Transform your life from glory to glory through the management of your mind. That’s what we read in Romans 12:2. God expects this of you because He has given you the ability. He wants you to be in charge and in control of your life by using your mind to produce excellence.

PRAYER

Dear Father, my mind is completely yielded to the ministry of the Word and the Holy Spirit, such that I only think excellence, strength, victory, abundance, success, faith and the glorious life in Christ. Through your Word, my mind is reprogrammed, renewed, transformed, and positioned for an unending life of glory and victory, in Jesus’ Name. Amen.

THE NATURE TO DO RIGHT

Notice our opening verse again; the Lord didn’t say, “I will put my spirit within you and you’ll struggle to please me”; no!

Rather, He said, “…I will put my spirit within you and cause you to walk in my statutes….”

There’s a force in you, an ability or nature that compels you to do what’s right and required of God as a way of life; it’s called righteousness. Being born again, you’ve been called to express and manifest the righteousness of God. That’s Christianity. We don’t struggle to do right. We’re born with the new nature of God to live right.

Some have never really understood the doctrine of righteousness as revealed in God’s Word, and that’s the reason they still struggle with sin. They don’t understand righteousness as a nature, the divine element that causes us to act, talk and live right. You can decide you’re not going to do something that’s wrong and stand your ground, because sin has no power over you. This is possible because God already made you righteous. Living right is the product of righteousness. The ability to do the right things can only flow naturally from a righteous spirit.

Some of your actions may still be imperfect, but that doesn’t in any way negate your nature as the righteousness of God in Christ. What you need is to keep growing and increasing in the knowledge of God.

And I will put my spirit within you, and cause you to walk in my statutes, and ye shall keep my judgments, and do them (Ezekiel 36:27).

Keep learning and acting on God’s Word, and your life and actions will be in sync with His righteousness.

There’re those who say it’s human nature to do wrong; “to err is human,” they’d say. That’s the reason your human nature was replaced with the nature of righteousness when you were born again. The life inside you now is not the human life that’s subject to sin; it’s the God-life, and it’s sin-proof (Romans 6:14). You’re no longer subject to the limitations and imperfections of the human nature. You’re now a partaker of the divine nature, and have put on the new man, which is renewed in knowledge after the image of God that created you (Colossians 3:10).

Live in this light—in the consciousness that you have the nature of God in you to do right, and live righteously unto God. Hallelujah!

PRAYER

Dear Father, thank you for your righteousness in me, which produces in me the ability to do right and fulfil your will always. I produce fruits of righteousness, do the works of righteousness, and manifest your goodness to the world, in Jesus’ Name. Amen.

MAKE YOURSELF HAPPY

The recreated human spirit produces endless joy. Thus, it’s easy for every and any Christian to be happy, by simply choosing to be.

Someone who’s not happy about himself can’t make anyone else happy. It’s one of the ways you know people who are frustrated; they tend to pass it on. Don’t live that way. You have a responsibility, and a serious one at that, to make yourself happy, especially if you’re a leader at any capacity. God expects that you’ll give those under you godly examples. So, exude joy. Be happy. Under such an atmosphere of joy and gladness, a lot more can be accomplished.

The Spirit of God does more for and with us in an atmosphere of joy and happiness. The reverse is also true: Satan has a field day in the lives and environment of people who are moody and sad. Demons attach themselves to people to make them restless, confused, sad and depressed. This is why you must never give in to sadness or depression. Instead, allow the joy of the Lord well up in your heart. It’s something you do consciously.

When the squeeze is on, and things don’t seem to be working out as expected, laugh. Stir up joy from within. That’s the joy that lasts. When you stir up joy from your spirit like that, before long, irrespective of the daunting challenges, you’d find that there’s an unusual calmness in your spirit. The peace of God that surpasses all understanding will garrison your heart and mind in

For the kingdom of God is not meat and drink; but righteousness, and peace, and joy in the Holy Ghost (Romans 14:17).

the Lord (Philippians 4:7).

You can be full of joy twenty-four hours a day,

and you should. It’s God’s will for your life. In John 15:11, Jesus said, “These things have I spoken unto you, that my joy might remain in you, and that your joy might be full.” He’s given you joy that isn’t dependent on the happenings around you; joy that flows from your spirit and rubs off on everything else around you. Activate that joy today, through the Word and the Holy Spirit.

When things get tough, instead of wondering what to do and what the problem is, declare, “I refuse to be confused, depressed, or restless! I have the victory, because the greater One lives in me! His joy is my strength and I prevail gloriously in His Name.” Hallelujah! Remember, “…with joy shall ye draw water out of the wells of salvation” (Isaiah 12:3).

PRAYER

Dear Father, I thank you for giving me such a beautiful, extraordinary, exciting, fulfilling, exceptional and excellent life; a glorious life that radiates joy, excellence and peace. Irrespective of contrary circumstances, your beauty, glory, grace and righteousness are seen and manifested in me, in Jesus’ Name. Amen.

KEEP YOUR MIND ON HIM

For those who live according to the flesh set their minds on the things of the flesh, but those [who live] according to the Spirit, the things of the Spirit. For to be carnally minded [is] death, but to be spiritually minded [is] life and peace (Romans 8:5-6 NKJV).

To be carnally minded means to set your mind on fleshly, worldly things. The Christian who is carnally minded is governed or ruled by his

senses, emotions and the circumstances of life. The Bible warns that this produces death, a separation from the God-life.

On the other hand, the Christian who is spiritually minded has his attention on the unseen realities of the Kingdom through the Word of God. He lives by the Word, and responds to issues and situations on the basis of God’s Word.

Let me give you a simple example: when the man who is carnally minded feels a headache, coupled with fever, his senses tell him, “Now you’re sick; you may have just caught the flu.” And because his focus is on how he feels, he agrees and says, “I think I better see a doctor.”

On the contrary, when the man who is spiritually minded feels the same symptoms, he’s unperturbed, because he knows he’s uninfectable. His attention is on the Word, and according to the Word, divine health is his nature in Christ. Therefore, he says, “I refuse to be sick, because I have the life of God in me.”

The Bible lets us know that those who live by the senses cannot please God (Romans 8:8); that’s because they aren’t walking by faith, for without faith, it’s impossible to please God (Hebrews 11:6). Christianity is a walk in faith. Faith is the lifestyle of the just, and the basis for faith is the Word of God. Therefore, let the Word of God dominate your thinking and control your life.

Stay your mind on the Word and the Word alone, and have a life of absolute peace with prosperity. Isaiah 26:3 says, “Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee.” The Hebrew word for “Peace” here is “Shalom”—the rest of God, wherein is prosperity, health, strength, etc. Hallelujah!

PRAYER

I refuse to be governed, controlled or ruled by the physical senses; rather, I see, think, talk and live by faith, and respond to issues and situations through the Word. I live in the Word and walk in the full consciousness of the spiritual Kingdom to which I belong, enjoying the full provisions of the Gospel, in Jesus’ Name. Amen.

THE GIFT OF KIND WORDS

The right words are better than gifts of money, and all earthly gifts. Read our opening verse again; it talks about kind words, gracious and

pleasant words: they cheer you up, and bring out the best in you. They bring health.

You may give someone nice gifts, but if the words you give to that one aren’t as nice, then your gifts are worthless. The wars in our world are caused by words, and peace comes by words. When Jacob sent gifts ahead of him to his brother, Esau, who had sworn to kill him because of his (Jacob’s) deception, the gifts didn’t mean much to him. It didn’t stop him from advancing towards Jacob to attack him, even after he had seen the gifts.

However, the moment he heard the voice of Jacob, as Jacob addressed him and spoke to him peaceably and lovingly from his heart, it disarmed Esau; his heart melted. Isn’t that what the Bible says? “A soft answer turneth away wrath: but grievous words stir up anger” (Proverbs 15:1). A kind word will bring healing and work wonders.

Don’t speak grievous, hurtful or hateful words; speak kindly always, from your heart. Use kind words, not flattery. Flattery comes from the lips, and they have no life, no matter how sweet they sound. Flattery is deceptive; don’t flatter with your words. Don’t be like the one David described in Psalm 55:21. He said, “The words of his mouth were smoother than butter, but war

Pleasant words are as an honeycomb, sweet to the soul, and health to the bones (Proverbs 16:24).

was in his heart: his words were softer than oil, yet were they drawn swords.”

Words come from the heart; they reveal your personality and you can’t hide them. Therefore, fill your heart with God’s Words, for out of that abundance, you’ll speak words that heal, lift, encourage, bless and comfort others.

CONFESSION

My thoughts, words, and actions in my daily walk and relationship with others are guided by God’s Word. I’m completely yielded to the Holy Spirit who causes my speech at all times to be gracious, pleasant and winsome, seasoned with salt, in Jesus’ Name. Amen.

CHRIST IS YOUR LIFE

Being born again, your life is hid with Christ in God; Christ is your life. You received eternal life; a supplanting of your natural human life

by His divine life when you were born again. What you have in you now is the Christ-life.

The Lord Jesus took the depraved, defeated, destroyed and broken human life away from you. The life of sin, failure, defeat, rejection and shame was taken away from you, and in replacement, He gave you a life of righteousness, honour, peace and glory. You were dead, but now alive in Him.

Think about it: if Christ is your life, then everything about your life is Christ. How then could you be said to have cancer? How could you have a blood disease or sickness of any kind in your body? It’s not possible!

Satan has lied to many and deceived them into believing that nothing really has changed even though they’re now born again. No; the problems, the darkness, misery and pains that were associated with your natural human life; the infirmities that were there before you were born again, have all passed away.

2 Corinthians 5:17 says, “Therefore, if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.” The word,

For ye are dead, and your life is hid with Christ in God. When Christ, who is our life, shall appear, then shall ye also appear with him in glory (Colossians 3:3-4).

“behold” means to see or reckon. God wants you to see that you’re now a new man; you’re now in Christ, and Christ is in you. Christ is your new environment and home. Therefore, it makes no difference the infirmity or deformity you might have been born with; you have a new life now.

Romans 8:10 says, “And if Christ is in you, though your body be dead because of sin, but the Spirit gives it life because of righteousness.” It therefore doesn’t matter what happens or has happened to your body, Christ in you makes you whole, well, and sound. Have and walk in this consciousness. Walk bold and fearless, full of faith and confidence, because Christ is your life. Hallelujah!

CONFESSION

I’ve got the life of Christ at work in my spirit, soul and body. It’s working in every fibre of my being, in every cell of my blood and in every bone of my body. No sickness, disease or infirmity can thrive in my body. I’m absolutely impregnable and indestructible because Christ is my life!

WE LIVE IN THE SPIRIT

As Christians, we don’t go in and out of the Spirit; we live in the Spirit. There’re two expressions for being in the Spirit: one is to

be in a trance or in a vision. In that sense, your physical senses are more or less suspended, and that’s a temporal experience.

The other and more important expression of being in the Spirit is being born into the Spirit. This is when you become aware and alive to the spirit-realm through the Word and the Holy Ghost, and live in that consciousness even though you’re in this world and your physical senses are conscious of your natural environment. Howbeit, you’re living with the mindset and consciousness of the heavenly being that you are. You see the same things with other people, but you have a different interpretation and a different understanding.

Our theme scripture admonishes that if we live in the Spirit, we should also walk in the Spirit. In other words, since you’re born into the realm of the Spirit, since you live in the Spirit, act accordingly. Act with the consciousness that you’re in the Spirit and let that consciousness dictate your physical condition.

For example, when the children of Israel left Egypt, the Bible tells us that they carried their own atmosphere with them: “And the LORD went before them by day in a pillar of a cloud, to lead them the way; and by night in a pillar of fire, to give them light; to go by day and night” (Exodus 13:21). They had the pillar of

If we live in the Spirit, let us also walk in the Spirit (Galatians 5:25).

cloud by day and the pillar of fire by night. The biting cold at night, and scorching heat by day, didn’t affect them because they were in the Holy Ghost atmosphere.

Today, we live in the same Holy Ghost atmosphere, in Christ. The Holy Ghost lives in you, and you carry Him everywhere. Therefore, you have His atmosphere, which makes you different. That’s why you can come into a place, where everybody is sad and depressed, and things change; because you came in with the atmosphere of joy. People are under the spell of darkness and failure, and you come in there with brightness and victory, because you’re the light of the world. Hallelujah!

Dominate your environment with the atmosphere of the Spirit. Walk in the Spirit, for that’s the realm from which, and into which, you’re born of God.

PRAYER

Thank you precious Holy Spirit for being my peculiar atmosphere and advantage in life; you’ve made my life very different and beautiful. I rule and dominate my world with the atmosphere of joy, peace, success and victory, in Jesus’ Name. Amen.

HE HAS FAITH IN YOU

The Bible tells us that for the joy, the glory that was set before Him, Jesus endured the Cross, despising the shame (Hebrews 12:2). You’re

that joy, the glory that He saw, for which He didn’t mind a criminal’s death. He saw in His mind what you and I would become by virtue of His vicarious sacrifice.

He gave His life to realize His dream for us; His dream of us becoming the glory of God; His dream of us becoming the righteousness of God and partakers of the divine nature. He gave His life so God’s plan for us to have, and enjoy life to the full would be realized. He gave His life so we could live in righteousness, prosperity, health, dominion, victory, and excellence forever. Hallelujah!

Jesus had faith in what He did. He had faith in us, and trusted us with His life. He knew that if we would believe His Gospel, we would become like Him, and now we’re like Him (1 John 4:17). He knew we would become one with Him, filled with divinity. He knew we would become associates of the God-kind and comrades of the divine order. Blessed be God!

Believe in what He did, who He is, and what He’s made you. Decide that you’re going to be happy, prosperous, and successful, winning all the time. Decide

I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me (Galatians 2:20).

that you’re going to be everything He died and came back to life for you to become. Decide that your life will only be excellent and full of glory, to the praise of the One who loved you and gave Himself for you. Live to His dream, and fulfil your destiny in Him, because He has faith in you.

CONFESSION

I’m what God says I am. I’m an heir of God and a joint-heir with Christ; I’m living God’s dream and enjoying the fullness of life. I walk in prosperity, health, strength and victory now and evermore, in Jesus’ Name. Amen.

A NEW MAN WITHOUT A PAST

Jesus died for the whole world; the entire world of humans. He was judged for everybody. Now, if you’ve accepted His vicarious sacrifice,

that is, you believe He died in your stead, and that God raised Him back to life, and have confessed His Lordship over your life, you receive eternal life. Instantly, righteousness is imparted to your spirit, and you’re born again. You immediately become a new man without a past.

The Bible says Jesus Christ was delivered up on account of our transgressions, but was raised for our justification (Romans 4:25). Romans 5:1 declares that we’re justified by faith and at peace with God.

Justification means you’re not charged with sin; you’re acquitted and declared righteous. That’s who the new creation is; he has no sin, because he’s a new creature, who never existed before. All things have become new.

Christianity is so simple. All you have to do is accept what the Word says as the truth to live by, and your struggles will be over. The struggle ends immediately you accept all that Christ has done. Suddenly, you’re awakened to the reality of the spiritual realm; the reality of your new life in Christ. It’s an amazing life, an amazing walk in righteousness, and in the perfection and liberty of Christ.

Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new (2 Corinthians 5:17).

Those who don’t understand this are the ones

struggling with the flesh, trying every day to be perfect. I would to God they’d simply accept the truth of God’s Word! He simply wants you to believe and live accordingly. Believe that you’re a new creation in Christ Jesus with no past of sins! Believe you’re justified! Believe you’re now the righteousness of God in Christ, and live your life in Him through faith.

PRAYER

I adore you, blessed Father, Lord God of heaven and earth, for blessing me with your Word, and for your glory in my life. Thank you for the new life I have in Christ, a life of righteousness and eternal dominion. You’ve blessed me richly with all things to enjoy. I walk in favour, divine health and prosperity all the days of my life, in Jesus’ Name. Amen.

