Research: UNILORIN Exploits And PMB’s Tasks To Universities

The University of Ilorin used the occasion of its 35th convocation to showcase its performance in research projects. ABDULLAHI OLESIN reports.

In the realisation of the fact that no nation can develop without a solid research culture, the University of Ilorin which prides itself as ‘ Better By Far’ university is prioritising research work amongst its students and lecturers.

The decision of the university is in tandem with the position of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s – led federal government.

While the university’s pre- convocation press briefing on Monday afforded the vice chancellor, Prof. Suleiman Age AbdulKareem, the opportunity to present before the public outstanding research efforts by both the students and lecturers of the institution, the convocation

ceremony of Wednesday provided the opportunity for President Muhammad Buhari, who is the visitor to the university to emphasize the need for the ivory tower to pursue research more vigorously.

The VC said his avowed focus was to rejuvenate the institution’s research and learning infrastructure needs with the aim of making the university shoot beyond the frontiers of academic excellence, and thereby become the best in Nigeria, in Africa and one of the very best in the world.

He listed some of the research works undertaken by the students and lecturers in the last one year to include, innovation of an oil spillage management product by himself, which has been patented and commercialised, fabrication of a machine capable of producing different shapes of pencil in commercial quantities by Dr. Ajimotokan from the department of mechanical engineering, discovery that could be developed further as a potential treatment or cure for tuberculous by Mistura Lawal Arowona, one of the PhD students in the department of chemistry,discovery that could be developed further as a potential cure for cancer by Professor Obaleye in the department of chemistry.

Others include a breakthrough in genomics/biotechnology by Professor Kolawole, Department of Microbiology and the director of the Institute of Molecular Science and Biotechnology.The discovery would facilitate the much-needed portability, affordability, low voltage consumption, on-site view of standard DNA marker and two sources of illumination for better result presentations and recording with a third battery-operated LED light that would help in improving healthcare delivery, development of hybrid fuel briquettes from coal fines and torrefied woody biomass by Drs Adeleke, Odusote, and Lasode, design of a tractor-powered raw milk silo by Dr. Sunmonu Musliu Olushola et.al, and the development of aviation fuel treatment and handling by Professor Albert Olayemi, first of its kind in Sub Saharan Africa.

Others are invention of a push- type twin-bladed internal combustion engine powered shrub/lawn mowing machine by Professors Adedayo and Jolayemi of the department of mechanical engineering, which has been patented,fabrication of a machine for producing yoghurt by the department of food engineering, which has also been patented, invention of a Teacher Led Vision Screener (TELVIS) device for the detection of sight challenges in children by Dr. Dupe Ademola-Popoola at the college of health sciences. The device has also been patented, a scientific breakthrough with the isolation of two novel biodegrading and bioremediating bacterial that could be useful in oil spillage mop-up operation, invention of image processing algorithm for forensic analyses by Akinolu Raji, already patented,invention of a deep fryer equipped with cooking oil recyclable mechanism, which has also been patented, invention of electronic eye walking stick for the blind by an undergraduate student of biomedical engineering, and patenting of a two-way trans-illuminator viewing documentation system by Professors Kolawole, Sulaiman and Ogah.

He added, “ More interestingly, our health experts led by Professor Munirudeen Ijaiya in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology developed a new VVF treatment in the late 2018. This, indeed, is a breakthrough, which is a further revalidation of what we stand for and the height we aspire to reach.

“On my own part, as the facilitator of all these innovativeness, I would be consummating or signing, before the end of this year, a memorandum of understanding with the Nigerian Army with a mandate to develop a multilayered armoured composite for military purposes. This is going to be the final layer of the process and talks had begun since last year with the Nigerian Army on our capacity to fabricate moulds using composite materials developed from solid waste to build military apparatuses. A major breakthrough in this regard is that we have developed a novel method of carrying out Compositic Room Temperature Rheological studies on polymers.

“Our Institute of Molecular Science and Biotechnology is making waves in collaborative research. It is currently supporting research on the optimisation of the bio-floaculants for water treatment interventions via studying the synergistic and antagonistic effect of the producers, especially in particular relation to Oyun, Asa and Agba Rivers in Ilorin.

“The achievement of our National Centre for Hydropower Research and Development (NACHRED) in the field of small hydropower research and development has been particularly remarkable. It has identified some selected streams, rivers and falls in Ondo, Kwara, Kogi and Nassarawa that could be utilised for hydropower studies. It has also made significant impact in the development of data bank on hydropower resources in Nigeria, environmental impact of hydropower operations of major dams, and sustainable sediment management of upper watershed of Jebba Dam for improved power generation. It has also completed a feasibility study on the design and construction to generate power through hydrokinetic electric power system at downstream of the University of Ilorin small earth dam.”

AbdulKareem disclosed that the Renewable Energy Centre of the institution was working hard to promote and support the development of innovative technologies and human resources to enable a prompt transition to a sustainable energy system.

“To this end, we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kyungpook National University (KNU) in the Republic of Korea, which is a consortium of industry and academic experts including KNU and Korea Southern Power Corporation and Unilorin,” he disclosed.

According to him, work was ongoing on the University of Ilorin Science and Engineering Hub/Open Laboratory in collaboration with Infobyte Power Solutions Limited.

The goal of the collaboration, he said, was to come up with the feasibility of powering rural communities around us with turn-key water turbine and renewable zinc air fuel cell. These efforts would also ultimately support and boost the federal government’s rural electrification programme.

“Furthermore, our Institute of Sugar Research is passionately involved in various collaborative studies to develop improved high-yielding varieties of sugar cane for the Nigeria sugar industry.

“The overall picture of our commitment to changing life with our value-based research, especially during the year under review, is presented in the inexhaustible and impressive list of the high-flying research conducted and published in reputable and high-impact journals during the year. As a direct measurement of the quality of our research for the year, our university has been ranked one of the top three universities in Nigeria in the recent webometric ranking of top universities in the world by citations in Top Google Scholar profiles.

“So, with the aforementioned value-based breakthroughs, or what I will like to gladly refer to as the beginning of wonders in the university, you will all agree with me that our future is looking pretty good, and we definitely have the potential to win a nobel laureate that would put the university’s name on the radar of global recognition and fame. “This is our goal. We are committed to achieving it, with the support of all stakeholders, before the end of our tenure. We are focused, we are resilient, we are determined, and we have a strong belief in the capacity and character of many of our dedicated staff to drive this laudable objective. Like I have said, we are now looking into the future with renewed hope and aspirations. And we will definitely build the university we want.

“Let me then use this opportunity to call on all our stakeholders to give us necessary and full support to energise us further in our determination and efforts to make the university a world-class hub and centre of excellence for life-changing discovery, learning and innovation. I am highly fascinated by Professor Obaleye’s discovery, which promises to have great potential for curing cancer, and also the discovery from one of our Ph.D. students in the department of chemistry, which has the potential of being developed into an anti-tuberculous drug. Tuberculosis is a global challenge, and an endemic disease in tropical Africa, which we think we can take up as part of our goal, especially with the encouraging discovery from our Ph.D. student. Likewise, cancer is now spreading widely among people in our society. Its endemic nature, which is no more restricted to a particular continent, requires urgent and lasting clinical solution. It is our desire to subject these two incipient but promising discoveries to further clinical tests and validation that could lead to the development of drugs or vaccines, which can cure or prevent the two deadly diseases.

“Meanwhile, our focus on and potentials for carrying out value-based research that could provide solutions for real life problems have been steadily building up a good research profile and name for our university. It has, indeed, been a veritable advantage that has attracted considerable huge and an assortment of grants to the university. Our goal is to develop into a university that will soon be an irresistible point of call for industries and agencies seeking solutions that have high entrepreneurial or commercial potentials.”

Speaking at the 35th convocation of the university, Wednesday, President Muhammad Buhari, described research as an important area in which the nation’s universities needed to refocus their attention.

He charged the universities to pay much closer attention to research and innovation with the ultimate aim of generating new knowledge and developing new products and patents that would catalyse the much- desired industrialisation of the country.

“ Universities need to demonstrate greater relevance through the impact of their research activities on the socio- economic development of the nation. A desirable scenario would be one in which research outputs are pursued up to the point where they could be converted to goods and services,” he stated.

The visitor who said the need for collaboration between universities and the private sector in that regard could not be overstated, urged the ivory tower to make efforts to foster collaboration with industry in the conceptualisation, design implementation of research projects.

He used the forum to express his dissatisfaction with the subsisting weak linkages and collaboration between universities and non- university based research institutes and other knowledge generating institutions in the country.

“ I therefore call on all MDAs with mandates pertaining to research development and innovation to come out of their silos, close ranks, collaborate, share resources and galvanise action to ensure a strong and productive national system of innovation that will be the engine of sustainable national socio- economic and technological development.

“ It is our expectations that, research output from the universities should have positive impact on ordinary citizens through their direct impact in poverty alleviation, wealth creation and tangible improvements in the general well being of the citizenry. Indeed, I expect more contributions from the universities on innovative strategies for fast- tracking the achievement of my government’s avowed commitment to the diversification of the nation’s economy, poverty reduction, among other things.

“ On our part, government remains committed to funding research in our institutions through the usual channels, including the National Research Fund(NRF) of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund( TET Fund) within the context of available resources,” the president whose speech was read by a deputy director in the National Universities Commission( NUC), Dr Suleiman Ramon- Yusuf, stated.

At the 35th convocation of the University of Ilorin, a total of 12,009 graduated, with 130 of them coasting home with first class degrees.

