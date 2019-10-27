Security Agencies, Foreign Envoys Search For Peaceful Guber Polls In Bayelsa

Ahead of the November 16 Governorship election in Bayelsa State, the Police, Department of State Security (DSS) and some international envoys have been brainstorming with critical stakeholders in the state. OSA OKHOMINA takes a look at the issues raised during some of the sessions.

If there is anything that is unsettling the heads of security agencies in Bayelsa State at the moment, it is the glaring absence of caution among key political actors in the state ahead of the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

But they are not just the only ones that are perturbed by the scenario in the state.

International envoys from Britain and the United States of America have expressed interest in witnessing a violent free governorship election contest. They stressed on it during their visits to the governorship flag bearers of the APC and the PDP.

The Department of State Services (DSS) boss in the state, Ishaku Yusuf, during an election seminar organised by the Nigerian Police Force led by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 5, D.P.Yakadi for Political party Chairmen and other stakeholders in the State, observed that the poor attitude and attendance of representatives of Political Parties to the security seminar showed the poor readiness of parties for the elections.

He added, “another worry I have for the coming Bayelsa election, is the fact that we have 45 political parties listed for the election but 10 is in attendance here. It shows the security agencies are more ready than the owners of the elections.”

Yusuf, said those under security watch are politicians that have been identified as having the capacity to instigate violence during elections.“On the issue of identification of those intending to perpetuate violence, crimes during the elections that is being done. Those who have the capacity have been put under security watch and homes under surveillance.”

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5, Mr. D.P. Yakadi, in his lecture, identified various factors that could lead to violence in the coming elections and advised critical stakeholders, including the media, political parties and INEC to step up preparations and work against corrupt tendencies before, during and after the elections.

Yakadi assured the stakeholders on the preparedness of the Zone under his watch for the Governorship election noting, ” Unemployment and poverty are some of the key factors that are responsible for election violence in Nigeria, another factor is get rich syndrome, loss of societal values compared to what was attainable in olden days, another factor is proliferation of fire arms, easy access and consumption of illicit drugs.

“We are here today to discuss with you how we can have free, fair and credible election on the 16 November, 2019. The increasing problem of violence in our politics today is a source of security concern. The stakeholders meeting organized by the Nigerian Police Force today is centered on the need to create a peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the forthcoming Bayelsa governorship election.

“INEC should ensure that Bayelsa governorship election meet and satisfy international best practices, they should regularly partner with the security agencies, and create a conducive environment for all stakeholders to ensure credible election in Bayelsa state, INEC should enlighten and sensitize all political parties.

“INEC management should show commitment to ensure that presiding officers, polling agents and other election officials are honest in discharging their duties, by understanding their rules in the election processes, INEC should ensure that adequate logistics and administrative processes are put in place before the day of the election to avoid delay as Bayelsa state is about 70 percent water and movement and personnel,” he said.

In his speech, the administrative secretary of the INEC in Bayelsa State, Mr. Edwin Enabor, announced that though the smart card readers to be used during the poll are being prepared to be 100 per cent, he assured that there would be no card reader failure during the poll.

He said, ”We also have Local Government and ward registration areas with technical staff with smart card readers that can be rushed to areas of need.”

Enabor however said in case of card reader failure, ”we have to borrow 2,500 additional smart card readers from Rivers State and what we need is 2,240 smart card readers, which we have but still went to borrow more. The issue of smart card readers will be taken care of.”

He said the commission is prepared for the governorship poll with issues of training and logistics being put in place. He said 90 per cent of the non-materials needed for the election are on ground in Bayelsa and that by November 10 they would be moved to the various Registration Centres in the state.

Enabor called on the security agencies to assist in offering needed security of materials and personnel. He said by November 15, sensitive result materials would be moved from Yenagoa, the state capital, to the various centres and that the boats to be used have been engaged through the Maritime Workers Associations with the boat drivers being profiled by the Nigerian Navy to avoid materials getting into wrong hands.

Meanwhile, Foreign Envoys from the European Union and the US have met separately with the flag bearer of APC, Chief David Lyon and his PDP counterpart, Senator Douye Diri over the need for peaceful conduct of the election.

At the meeting between the delegations of the British High Commission with the APC fag bearer, Lyon decried the deliberate neglect of Bayelsans who dedicated better parts of their lives to the service of the state.

The APC flag bearer used the occasion to reiterate his strong will to serve Bayelsans, noting that leadership is for service and not for self-gains as some have used it to the detriment of the people.

He emphasized that as an oil producing state, Bayelsa receives 13 percent derivations besides other allocations, but this massive wealth has not reflected in the state.

Mr Lyon, who frowned at the affront of the present administration against the people as seen in its total neglect and deception of Bayelsans who have given better parts of their lives to the service of the state as worthless liabilities, promised a total transformation of the system.

He cited the deplorable state of power as the bane of industrialization of the State, and expressed displeasure over the ordeals of young business owners and vowed to change the narratives.

Hon. Lyon asserted that the cries of Bayelsans and indeed the pensioners who have been hitherto neglected, would be addressed and described it as worthless liabilities to the state by the present administration.

He described as unacceptable the conditions of workers in active service and those retired, stating that the current situation is not befitting of an oil producing State with massive allocations and derivations like Bayelsa, promising a total change.

Responding, the foreign delegation led by Second Secretary Political (Niger Delta and South East), led by Mr Singh Sarabjit, promised the continuous partnership of the British High Commission, he also used the opportunity to urge Mr Lyon to consolidate on his goodwill to the people of Bayelsa and the larger society.

Sarabjit congratulated Hon. Lyon on his emergence as the APC flag bearer, noting that the British High Commission is prepared to join hands with other agencies to ensure a peaceful, free and fair election on November 16. He charged Lyon to use every opportunity he has to better the lives of Bayelsans if he is elected into office.

He said the visit was a means to secure a valuable introduction and lay the foundation for a continuing relationship between the commission and Bayelsa State.

The leader of the delegation indicated the commission’s interest in the outcome of the upcoming elections and urged the two major opposing parties to ensure peaceful conduct of their supporters.

In same vein the foreign delegations also met with the PDP governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri. Diri during the meeting, raised the alarm that APC is not ready for a peaceful election in the state.

The senator said recent activities of the opposition party and their continual boast and threats against PDP supporters were indicative of plots to compromise the election. The PDP candidate said his party is firmly rooted in Bayelsa State and would not need to engage in violence to win the November 16 election.

“We don’t want violence. Election is not war, you don’t need gun. We are ready for a peaceful free and fair election unlike our main opponent. APC is not ready for election. They are banking on violence, they want to use federal might, military and police. They are planning to write the results.”

Diri stated, “we are also calling on INEC and the security agents to remain neutral in the election. INEC must help Nigeria democracy to grow. The Osun and Kano elections are still fresh in our memory. PDP clearly won that election but for the inconclusiveness introduced by INEC to give victory to the APC.

“Bayelsa is PDP. 19 members out of 24 in the State Assembly. We have 105 councilors, 8 elected Local Government Chairmen. Even the Senate seat APC won in the last election is compromised, we all know what they did. Even the 2 seats in the House of Representatives in Brass/Nembe and Southern Ijaw. That is not democracy”, Diri said.

The PDP candidate appealed to the two international bodies to beam their searchlight on the conduct of the election.

The US Consul-General, Claire Pierangelo and Leader of the British High Commission team, Sarabjit Singh, said they were in the state to advocate peaceful election by meeting with leading candidates in the election.

Pierangelo, said the US Embassy would raise an election observer team to monitor the conduct of the election across the state, insisting that they will support relevant stakeholders to achieve credible poll.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

