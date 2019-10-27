Sen Adamu Donates New Mosque To His Constituents

Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC, Nasarawa West) has inaugurated and handed over a mosque he built to the people of Shabu community of Agwada in Kokona local government area of Nasarawa State.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony on Saturday in Kokona local government area of the state, he said that the gesture was aimed at contributing to the development of Islam and enjoined the muslim ummah to seek both islamic and western knowledge.

He expressed gratitude to those who graced the ceremony and prayed God to bless them in all their endeavours.

Senator Adamu also admonished farmers and herders in the area to be law abiding and desist from tendencies that could bring about conflict.

He said that both famers and herders were very important stakeholders in the agriculture sector hence the need to work together to assist the federal government in ensuring food sufficiency.

Responding, Mallam Adamu Sodangi, Chief Imam of the mosque, expressed gratitude to the senator for contributing to the work of God and assured him that God would reward him.

He enjoined muslim faithfuls to borrow a leaf from the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, who lived a life of righteousness and sacrifice.

The occasion was attended by Shehu Yamusa III, Emir of Keffi, Halilu Bala-Usman, Osu Ajiri, and Abubakar Kaika Osu of Agwada among others.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

