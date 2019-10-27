Still On Edo Political Turf War

CHIBUZO UKAIBE writes on the evolving political battle between the Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole who is the national chairman of the APC.

The political battle between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor/estranged political godfather, Adams Oshiomhole isn’t abating. If anything, pundits believe it would only get worse considering the recent actions of the governor who seems to have braced for the worse.

The sore relationship between the erstwhile political father and son has lingered, defiling predictions that it would be amended. The crisis came to a head with the State Assembly brouhaha. In a strong message to the former governor, Obaseki had engineered the emergence of the leadership of the state legislature, refusing to bulge when asked to reconstitute it because it was alleged to be wrongfully done.

The House of Representatives specifically ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, to seal off the Edo State House of Assembly until a proper inauguration is conducted.

The House also asked Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation of the Seventh Assembly within one week, which must be published by the media. This position was backed by the Senate.

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt on Thursday restrained the National Assembly from interfering in the affairs of Edo House of Assembly.

Justice Kolawole Omotosho in a ruling also stated that NASS could not compel Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to issue another proclamation within the lifespan of an existing proclamation for the inauguration of Edo House of Assembly.

The court gave the order when it delivered judgement in a suit brought by Mr Yekini Idiaye, the Deputy Speaker of Edo Assembly and Henry Okhuarobo, the member representing Ikpoba-Okha State Constituency.

The state governors have also sought to find an amicable solution to the friction. They had recently met the leadership of the National Assembly over the matter, hoping that some solution can be found.

But as the count down to the governorship election in Edo State continues, political events in the state, seem to depict the rapid deterioration in the relationship between Oshiomhole and Obaseki.

The recent controversy over the attached on Oshiomhole at his country home has been linked to the heightened tension in the state. Recall that a group of youths suspected to be political thugs had penultimate Saturday evening reportedly attacked Oshiomhole’s residence in the Okoroutun area of GRA in Benin City.

The Sackings …

Last week, the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, continued his move of removing all political appointees loyal to Oshiomhole in his administration.

He swore in Alhaji Imonofi Osumah as the Chairman of Etsako West Local Government, after Yakubu Musa, the erstwhile chairman was removed for an alleged involvement in a N46m fraud.

Obaseki, while swearing Osumah in at the Government House in Benin City, said investigations by a panel constituted by the state government revealed that the former LG boss engaged in fraudulent activities.

Interestingly, Oshiomhole, hails from the Etsako West LGA.

Two weeks ago, Obaseki had sacked all local government political appointees.

Those affected are Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Secretary to Local Government and Supervisory Councillors.

The sacking was contained in a three- paragraph letter.

It was gathered that the sacking of local government political appointees was to affect only those in Edo North senatorial district, but it was later changed to all the 18 local government areas.

One of the affected appointees in Owan East, Mr. Godwin Imoudu confirmed the sacking saying he has received his letter.

Earlier this month, Governor Obaseki had sacked over 300 political appointees in what is seen as a way to sweep fifth columnists out of his administrations.

About four council chairmen, Eghe Ogbemudia (Egor) Hon Patrick Aguinede, (Esan West) Alhaji Yakson Musa in Etsako West and Alhaji Aremiyau Momoh of Etsako East have been suspended for alleged corrupt activities.

Loyalists of Oshiomhole were quite prevalant in the government of Obaseki shortly after he later emerged governor through the backing of the former.

Allegations Of Defection

The crisis between the two of them took another dimension as the APC Chairman accused the governor of planning to dump the party.

In a statement issued on his behalf by Simon Ebegbulem, his spokesman, the national chairman said the governor wants to create crisis in the party before making his next move. He advised the governor to focus on delivery of good governance to the people of the state rather than “blackmailing” him.

“We have it on good authority that the governor (Obaseki) intends to create disaffection and crisis in the state, APC and probably dump the party for another party,” he said.

“That is why, he has embarked on this brigandage which Edo people will resist. So, he should stop blackmailing me and face governance which is why Edo people voted him into power.

“We are even more scared now that the governor is making every effort to coerce me into giving him details of my movement in Edo State. Who knows what he is plotting again? But every evil plot against me will fail.”

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Maj. Gen. Charles Airhiavbere (retd.), on Thursday alleged that Governor Godwin Obaseki planned to abandon the ruling party in the state.

Airhiavbere, who is a former APC governorship aspirant, alleged that Obaseki plotted to abandon the party and seek his second-term bid with another party after realising that it would be difficult to get the ticket because of the way he has handled the party.

But Obaseki has denied the allegation that he plans to dump APC.

Obaseki, who has been in a political rift with his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, says those carrying the false information would end up leaving the APC. The governor noted that his administration is concerned and focused on the youths.

