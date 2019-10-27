I tend to stay away from topics that dominate the news, but this week’s column becomes a humble exception to the rule. In a manner of speaking, I have refrained from thumping Nigeria in recent months of writing, but this week stands the return from a long hiatus.

BBC Africa recently aired a documentary: an investigation into sexual predators in public Nigerian tertiary institutions. They coined the phrase “sex for grades,” which goes to say that, yet again, instances arise of men in positions of unchecked power, coercing young women into undesired deeds.

The announcement of the documentary came, and the wave of responses rose behind it, enveloping timelines and conversations, leaving arguments, shared experiences and reactions in its wake. The ripple effects are still unsettled, but they say that is the goal of groundbreaking works of investigative journalism: making, or rather, forcing people to have necessary conversations, the preliminary events that usually lead to an inevitable change. But I grow weary as I wonder if that will be the case here. Nigeria does a remarkable job of sweeping issues under the rugs, carpets, dimly lit areas, anywhere really, that for the time puts them out of sight. It is also how the world usually works: there is initial outrage to an event, but it dies down as the time goes on, until another event awakens the slumbered giant. The one thing that stood out to me is the fact that this documentary is not necessarily news, in a manner of understanding. It is simply a spotlight on events we know have been going on for a long time.

A documentary of such sorts can be made of many areas in Nigerian society, not just the educational institutions. The civil service, for example, is just another area gushing with content to extract rage from anyone who gets a look at the horrors that take place behind the scenes. The stage of the graceful patriot in service is a distraction to the acts that take place before, during and after the curtain call.

When I was working at a Parastatal during my mandatory service year, many of my friends who were female corps members (except for one who was married and with a child) had experienced multiple instances of older men making inappropriate advances towards them. The men offered fulltime jobs, pay raises, promised marriages—the usual lies they tell to get what they want. And when the young ladies would speak to women higher up in the organization, they would advise them to wear voluminous clothing, avoiding skinny jeans and curvy things. This is a common fallback opinion to many people: the belief, extracted from “religion” or “culture,” that those being harassed can halt such advancements with the clothes they wear. It is a school of thought that I do not subscribe to, because I believe it is rooted in convoluted levels of absurdity. The suggestion of a clothing change to avoid such instances will always prove to be in vain.

So my questions, these sharpened bodies that pinball in my mind, are why do we know, but keep letting these things happen? Why does it also take a foreign media body to shed light on the darkness we know all too well?

Perhaps it is a cultural thing: our ungodly outlook on issues of respect and our ways of thinking that have metamorphosed into never speaking against older ones, and people in power. I once watched the news not too long after the Parkland shooting and witnessed students from the high school fearlessly question Florida Senator, Marco Rubio, on gun control. My first thought was that it could never happen in a Nigerian scene because one must have “respect” and one must not neglect their proper “home training.” Teenagers dare not question a “big man” in that manner; they dare not question him at all! In Nigeria, Americans get a lot of stick for having a culture that is deemed “disrespectful.” Maybe in actuality, we’re the ones who’ve got it wrong.

There is an Aristotelian philosophical train of thought, which states that “In a democracy, the poor will have more power than the rich, because there are more of them, and the will of the majority is supreme.” But Nigeria does not subscribe to such beliefs, though in most civilized societies, the people who should have the power are the general public. The consumer of goods whose patronage is relied on to turn a profit, the customers of institutions who give business to banks, the voters who have the power of public opinion, and the students of institutions whose tuition is responsible for paying salaries. But a surge of unethical behavior overwhelms these places. And we all know how it happens: businesses and financial institutions liberate consumer money in miniscule amounts; the goons of politicians threaten and beat voters; lecturers, as seen in the documentary, force students to give up with their bodies. So the remedy may go in either one of two ways: the people are bred as a result of the culture in place; change the culture and you change the people, or the people set the tone of the culture; change the people and you change the culture. Or perhaps there is a world where it doesn’t go one of two ways; maybe both go hand in hand.

In addition to the complicated shift in the culture, new concepts need to be introduced. The freedom of speech, or the ethical principles of reacting to injustice do not exist. In the civil service for instance, reporting to the top might not help when the people there are guilty of the same actions. So the sworn concealment of the partners, accomplices and enablers, is the blanket that covers they who dance with their demons both in the dark, and around the raging fire.

Many media bodies have some level of political affiliation, so a journalist speaking out against those whose pockets are relied on, or those who shake hands with their superiors, is the quickest way to commit career suicide. Sometimes, reflecting on the voyage that lies ahead sends ones mind into wreckage. Being in those situations, keeps one gasping for breath, bobbing under water against the heavy tides.

But that is the beauty of water in itself: as a friend once described to me, it is the element of change and this documentary is perhaps just the beginning. Since the airing, I have seen many emboldened to share their personal experiences, and call people out by name. Some institutions, like Foursquare Gospel Church and a few others, have taken action against those affiliated with them, who were exposed by the documentary. That in turn emboldens others speak out with the hope that more perpetrators will be reprimanded.

So the media attention may be late, but it is welcomed. Hopefully, beginnings to a shift in the culture and the people in an overdue change. That is beauty of the element of change: it gives life where it once damaged; people ride the waves that once decimated them; you drink what was once poisonous, and you now swim where you once drowned.

