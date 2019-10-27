We’ve Been Vindicated Over N137bn Vote For Abia- PDP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia north has said it has been vindicated by a statement from the office of the Accountant General of the Federation which put N137 billion as total payment from the Federation account to Abia during the eight years tenure of former governor Orji Uzo Kalu.

Recall that the former governor had earlier told the court that Abia State during his eight years in office never earned more money than N7.6billion.

However, the office of the Accountant General of the Federation in a submission through the EFCC before the court said the state indeed got a total of N137billion for the period under review.

In his reaction, the former chairman of Arochukwu local government area, Chief Ameh Abraham said in Abuja at the weekend that the submission of the AGF has vindicated the party which had earlier dismissed the claim by the former governor that the state has no such money while he was in office.

The party also commended the judiciary for not succumbing to the alleged antics of the former governor ,insisting that the judge, Mohammed Idris, fixed the date at the court hearing on Tuesday after the prosecution and the defence adopted their written addresses and made their final arguments in the 12-year-old case.

Recall that Kalu was tried alongside his company, Slok Nigeria Limited; and Udeh Udeogu, who was Director of Finance and Accounts at the Abia State Government House during Kalu’s tenure as The prosecution claimed that the N7.1billion “formed part of the funds illegally derived from the treasury of the Abia State Government and which was converted into several bank drafts before they were paid into the said company’s account.”

Prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), said the ex-governor violated Section 17(c) of the Money Laundering(Prohibition) Act, 2004, and was liable to be punished under Section 16 of the same Act.

Apart from the N7.1billion, which he was accused of laundering, the ex-governor and the other defendants were also accused of receiving a total of N460million allegedly stolen from the Abia State Government treasury between July and December 2002.

The prosecutor said they breached Section 427 of theCriminal Code Act, Cap 77, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 1990.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all counts.

