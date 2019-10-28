17-year-old Boy Commits Suicide In Ekiti

Tragedy struck in Epe Ekiti in Ijero Local Government area of Ekiti State, as a young boy, identified as Opeyemi Oluwafemi committed suicide.

The lifeless body of the 17-year-old secondary school leaver was said to have been found dangling on tree around a nearby bush opposite his father’s house in the town.

There were claims that the deceased might have taken his own life, due to alleged incessant maltreatment he was facing from his father who always tortured him with dangerous objects at the slightest provocation.

A source told newsmen in Ado Ekiti that, Oluwafemi’s drunk father was found of maltreating the mother of the deceased, who also share in the assault every night.

The source, who does not want his name in the print disclosed that, the boy who was planning for his external examination was beaten as usual and had to escape when he could no longer bear the pain.

He failed to return to their house thereafter as expected, and all effort to locate his whereabouts proved abortive.

It was gathered that the offensive odour oozing out of a nearby bush and flies which took over the vicinity caught the attention of members of the community where the decomposing body of the young boy was later discovered dangling on a tree.

The Ekiti State Command Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, who confirmed the incident said the body was found hung on a tree in a nearby bush.

”I can confirm to you that at about 1630hrs of 26/10/2019, the body of 17-year-old Opeyemi Oluwafemi was found hung on a tree in a nearby bush at Epe Ekiti.

”However, I cannot confirm at present if the father has been arrested but investigation is ongoing,” Ikechukwu said.

