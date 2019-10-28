At 50, I Feel Very Fulfilled – Okorie

In this interview with Solomon Nda-Isaiah, Chief Executive Officer of KETO Limited, Mrs Kenny Okorie, speaks on the benefits of a healthy lifestyle at 50.

How has it been with you in your sojourn on earth?

My name is Mrs Kenny Okorie. I’m the Chief Executive Officer of KETO Limited an Abuja base designer, I started this journeying in May 15, 2008 before the journeying as a designer i have been into oil and gas, I was enable to create a need for myself but fashion brought me out because fashion take me round the world and make me known global, fashion has made me to understand that, fashion is not just showing a cloths but style and as a stylist person i love dates and from the oil and gas to fashion is the two extreme cases because for the oil and gas there most money to make.

For fashion, it is not that there’s no money but one of the key things that interest me about fashion is the passion, the passion for doing something and getting the results there is not great fulfillment after dress the person wear it and you see the beauty of the person, way the person came in and when the person is going is different so it give me fulfillment, I believe whatever opportunity that given to you as a designer or an appointee of the government you need to have fulfillment is not about what you can make, many soul can you touch, how many life can you create impact, i think that is one of the greatest thing i love so far in my journeying as a fashion designer.

How does it feel to be 50?

Wow! I have been looking forward to that 50 is like a dream, when hear people celebrate 50 said when will i because 50 is a exciting, I behave like a baby when I talk about 50 years because i believe that God’s mercy have kept me all this way going to time of challenged and joy, it’s still keep you going and at 50 I think that whatever it is the time reason better because you are in between to get it right or you live it, because their say a fool at 40 is fool forever but i believe a fool at 50 is an embarrassing fool forever.

What are your contributions to the fashion industry and national development?

I think when they talk about names people that contributes to stylists I thick my name should be mention and any time you to see me you see me differently, I think is very difficult to wear same clothes because I use myself as a gesture and then for the fashion to put in so much into the society I think I’ve done that I’ve trained people really have given the machines to people even the designer that I cannot mention their names because I’m not giving them machines because one has made them they were using the butterfly and I have so much machines in my factory so I’ll say okay come and take this one and everything and today they are doing so well, for me who supported their I’m very happy.

I have done a lot of top show in schools, universities invite me to come and tell them how started my own business so those are encouraging things and in form I encourage and teacher people that wants to learn how to sew, I teach them for free and give me joy, we found that out of nothing they come out with something even as a where to buy house designer I still see things around them that makes me thick of giving more to the Society passion.

So, at 50 what can you say about the young fashion designer today?

We have a lot beautiful upcoming designers who are very good and very passionate as one interested thing that like about them, the one I sew are very good and passionate than those who are not serious the way out is then for them.

In fashion design when you are not serious there’s always a way out very straight because clients they come from one place to the other testing everybody so you cannot find the most of the next person but the only thing that can makes you difference from other is when you have a star and I’m a woman of class, I have star when I come out in the place you will know there’s a woman that comes into that place because I have maintain that and I’ve never changed from that I have maintained the stage.

At 50 I feel fulfill, because my passion have take me to where I am and I’m very happy, I’m celebrating and thanking God for keeping me alive is the best moments one can ever imagine at 50 is beautiful because people look at me and say I’m too young, yet you said you are 50 they think I’m lying but it give me the joy for a woman to keep herself very well, the end result you see will tell of your life.

So, I’m advising young girls to keep themselves very well because moving around different men does not pay, because it will tell later on your body no matter the make up because everything has a season; at that year of 50 things will start changing.

We can see a lot of women having menopause now from early stage, not even at 50. So, we have to be very careful because women body is sensitive so when you at home, you keep a decent life define that there’s a rejuvenating divination that your body system, some people use different kind of creams and other things, but the natural beauty comes from the inside and when it comes to consolidate keep you and you will see the love of God, that is what is keeping me. I’m very happy and 50.

