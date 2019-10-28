NEWS
Bayelsa Guber: CITAD Cautions Against Violence, Hate Speech
Ahead of the November 16th, 2019 governorship elections in Bayelsa State, the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has cautioned against violence and hate speech especially by online followers of both parties, saying it is capable of undermining the peaceful conduct of the election.
The Centre said it has monitored and tracked a total number of four hundred and twenty (420) hate speech online violence against from different social media platforms-Facebook, Twitter, blogspots and websites of conventional and online newspapers.
In a statement issued by the Centre’s Coordinator on Countering Hate Speech Project, Hamza Ibrahim in Bayelsa State on October 23rd, he said the Centre has noticed a trend of using inciting or hateful language in pictorial form, done particularly by members or supporters of the leading political parties in the gubernatorial election-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).
According to Ibrahim, the contest should not be made a “do or die affair”, rather, electioneering in every form should be conducted in a manner that is peaceful and respectful.
In its recommendations, the Centre urged gubernatorial candidates of both APC and PDP to take audit of the pages and groups that appear in their names on Facebook as well as deactivate any platform they find making hate speech in their names.
“We call on administrators of various page and groups on Facebook to critically read and ensure content are not hateful, inflammatory or inciting before posting them. We also urge religious and traditional leaders in the state to join us in cautioning politicians against hate speech and any form electoral violence,” the statement said.
MOST READ
Bayelsa Guber: CITAD Cautions Against Violence, Hate Speech
Osinbajo Seeks Egypt Support In Tackling Terrorism In Sahel Region
Edo Is Peaceful, Lawmakers-Elect Free To Walk In For Inauguration – Gov’s Aide
Obaseki Has Crossed Red Line – 14 Assemblymen
Alleged $130,000 IAAF Fraud: ICPC Arrests AFN Secretary
Edojobs, DSTV Train Youths On Satellite TV Installation
S’Court Won’t Succumb To PDP’s Blackmail -APC
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES20 hours ago
Jummai, Wife Of Ex-Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa Is Dead
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Kebbi Rep Member Calls For LGA Election Cancellation
-
NEWS20 hours ago
I’m Not Against Ekiti Cargo Airport – Tinubu
-
COVER STORIES20 hours ago
Lawyers Demand Slots In Supreme Court As Justices
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Our Farm Is Worth Over N1b, Insists NFGCS
-
FEATURES20 hours ago
Minority Leader: As Calm Returns To The Green Chamber
-
COVER STORIES20 hours ago
Stakeholders Fault Multiple Screening Of Inland Ports-bound Cargoes
-
BUSINESS20 hours ago
Foreign Investment In Stock Market Hits N216bn