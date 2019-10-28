Bayelsa Guber: CITAD Cautions Against Violence, Hate Speech

Ahead of the November 16th, 2019 governorship elections in Bayelsa State, the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has cautioned against violence and hate speech especially by online followers of both parties, saying it is capable of undermining the peaceful conduct of the election.

The Centre said it has monitored and tracked a total number of four hundred and twenty (420) hate speech online violence against from different social media platforms-Facebook, Twitter, blogspots and websites of conventional and online newspapers.

In a statement issued by the Centre’s Coordinator on Countering Hate Speech Project, Hamza Ibrahim in Bayelsa State on October 23rd, he said the Centre has noticed a trend of using inciting or hateful language in pictorial form, done particularly by members or supporters of the leading political parties in the gubernatorial election-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Ibrahim, the contest should not be made a “do or die affair”, rather, electioneering in every form should be conducted in a manner that is peaceful and respectful.

In its recommendations, the Centre urged gubernatorial candidates of both APC and PDP to take audit of the pages and groups that appear in their names on Facebook as well as deactivate any platform they find making hate speech in their names.

“We call on administrators of various page and groups on Facebook to critically read and ensure content are not hateful, inflammatory or inciting before posting them. We also urge religious and traditional leaders in the state to join us in cautioning politicians against hate speech and any form electoral violence,” the statement said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

