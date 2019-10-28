Blood Clots Related Deaths In Nigeria Worrisome – Expert

The General Manager and Country Chairman, Sanofi Nigeria-Ghana, Ms Folake Odediran has lamented one in four deaths related to blood clots in the country saying the trend is worrisome.

To avert such deaths she said Sanofi, a multinational pharmaceutical company has introduced new drug for the treatment of Venous Thromboembolism (VTE), popularly known as blood clots.

Odediran said the launch of Clexane doses of 20mg, 60mg and 80mg into the Nigerian market will address the unmet medical needs to the treatment and prevention of t blood clots.

There was need to tackle blood clots because of its high socioeconomic burden and morbidity rate, says Odediran, adding that its social economic impacts on patients includes high treatment cost.

She said Clexane is more convenient in patients with cases of severe renal impairment, underweight, obesity, being treated with pulmonary Embolism (PE) and high risk gynaecological surgery patients.

“Some of the insights into unmet medical needs based on our interactions with stakeholders in the market of VTE include cost, dose optimisation in weight based VTE management and in special populations,” she added.

Odediran reiterated Sanofi’s commitment to collaborating with health care stakeholders and providing innovative therapeutic options to improve outcomes in VTE management.

A Professor of Haematology, School of Medicine, University of Benin ( UNIBEN), Prof. Omolade Awodu said one in four deaths is related to blood clots, adding that VTE is also the number one cause of preventable deaths in hospitals.

