NEWS
Court Remands Man Over Alleged Trespass, Housebreaking
An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Monday remanded one Ayomide Ajiboye, over alleged trespass and housebreaking.
Ajiboye, of Sawmill Area in Egbejila, Ilorin, is also being tried for belonging to a gang of thieves and mischief.
The prosecutor, Sgt. Adebayo Thomas, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 21.
Thomas said that one Dung James of 25, Usman Villa, Federal Housing Estate, Obanisunwa, Egbejila, reported the case at Nuhu Divisional Police Station, Ilorin.
He told the court that James, who was on his way to his farm about 9:30 am, heard sounds of break-in and quickly rushed to the scene.
He said that James caught the defendant breaking into the home of one Aminat Jimoh, at Plot 8 in the estate, by removing the window net and the iron burglary proof.
The prosecutor said that when James accosted Ajiboye, he took to his heels but was chased, apprehended and handed over to the police.
He said that during police investigation, a wrap of dry leaf, suspected to be Indian hemp, was allegedly found in Ajiboye’s pocket.
The prosecutor alleged that further investigation also revealed that the defendant was a criminal and belonged to a gang of thieves that were terrorising residents of the estate and its environs.
Thomas said that the offences were contrary to sections 352, 327, 346 and 306 of the Penal Code.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.
The Magistrate, Mrs Folake Olokoyo, then adjourned the case until Nov. 11 for hearing. (NAN)
