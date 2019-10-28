Driver Docked For Allegedly Absconding With Truck Valued At N2m

A 40-year-old driver, Peter Lazarus, on Monday appeared in a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly absconding with a bucket truck valued at N2million.

NAN reports that a bucket truck is equipped with an extendable, hydraulic boom carrying a large bucket for raising workers to elevated, inaccessible areas.

The police charged Lazarus with two counts of fraud and theft.

The prosecutor, Insp. Ajaga Agboko told the court that the defendant committed the offence in August at Osapa London Area of Eti-Osa, Lagos State.

He alleged that the defendant, a driver, fraudulently obtained a bucket truck, valued at N2million from one Mr Frank Okoroafor, under the pretext of buying it.

He added that Lazarus, who showed interest in buying the truck.

Agboko said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015; which stipulates three years imprisonment for theft and 15-years imprisonment for fraud respectively.

Lazarus pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to him.

Magistrate T.A. Anjorin-Ajose admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 22 for mention.(NAN)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

