Falana Seeks Support For FG On Anti-corruption War
Rights activist, Chief Femi Falana (SAN), has urged religious leaders and all Nigerians to join the federal government in ridding the country of corruption.
He also called for total and equal justice for all Nigerians saying such will ensure peace and national integration in the country.
Falana who noted that government alone cannot win the war against corruption without the support of Nigerians said there is the need for religious leaders to always encourage followers and member to be upright and make integrity their watchword.
The renowned Lagos lawyer spoke at the international headquarters of the Word Bible Church, Lagos, during the 30th anniversary of the church and the calling of the founder, Prophet Julius Babatunde Kumoluyi.
Falana who described Prophet Kumoluyi as a true man of God commended his commitment to the work of God and humanity.
“We must not leave the fight against corruption to the government alone because it is a challenge to all of us in this country.
“As people, we must ensure that we eradicate, miracle centres, where school children come out with miraculous results when they cannot write their own names correctly. Christian, Muslim parents and even the traditionalists should not buy marks for their children and wards so that they can struggle in life on their own and make it.
“Religious leaders must encourage their members to work, pray and be productive so that they can be real men and women of God indeed”.
