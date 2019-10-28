FCTA Moves To Resolve Dispute Over Kawu Grazing Reserve

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has moved to resolve the age-long dispute over compensation and ownership of one of the proposed grazing reserves in the Federal Capital Teritory (FCT), Kawu Gracing Reserve, located in Bwari area council.

LEADERSHIP gathered that infrastructural development at the grazing reserve has been marred by dispute over ownership and compensation for the three major tribes, the Gbagys, Koros and Fulanis, resident in Kawu community.

Speaking at a stakeholder’s meeting, held in the community, the deputy director, personnel management, Mrs. Ebele Molokwu, explained that the administration was desirous at ensuring a safe and secure environment, where all residents could live peacefully.

Molokwu called on residents of the community to embrace dialogue and to support the peace process to ensure an amicable and lasting solution to the reoccurring crisis in the area.

Speaking earlier, a representative of the Area Council Services Secretariat (ACSS), Mrs. Ngozi Ogbo, had noted that peace is paramount for the development of the community, adding, “Without peace there cannot be progress, and when there is no progress, you cannot enjoy the dividends of democracy.”

Ogbo disclosed that the development of the grazing reserve would give rise to progress in the community and its environs, since facilities, such as schools, clinics, livestock market and others, would be built in the reserve for the benefit of farmers and herders in the area.

Also speaking the Estu of Bwari, HRH, Ibrahim Yero, noted that the solution to the crisis at the reserve is for the FCT Administration to identify and demarcate the grazing routes and farm lands, and to pay relevant compensation to the affected land owners.

