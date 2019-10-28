FG Recommends Axion Tuffcrete, Bitumen Booster For Maintenance, Road Construction

In the wake of increasing damages to Nigerian roads and building collapses, the federal ministry of works has approved the use of Tuffcrete and Bitumen Booster to permanently address road and building construction challenges.

These products, coupled with soil based stabilizer for road construction and the innovative uses of tuffcrete in the building industry with plaster and screeding improves the durability of road pavements as well as reducing cost of road constructions.

According to Mr. David Wilson, the Managing Director of Axion Global Engineering Limited, a subsidiary of Axion Canada, Tuffcrete is revolutionizing the world of construction, saving time and effort, labour, raw materials and cost.

While enumerating the advantages of the products, he stated that general engineering infrastructure costs are significantly lowered and specifically, the following construction challenges are resolved easily Land reclamation, Concrete dead weight leading to high reinforcement cost, dampness occasioned by capillary action, peeling of walls, low bearing capacity etc.

Steel rebars are protected from corrosion and erosion because Axion Tuffcrete is waterproof and it can be used for erosion control and filling of potholes during road maintenance.

He added that the Bitumen Booster interacts with the natural molecular structure of bitumen used in asphalt batching to substantially increase its strength while adding higher resistance to the sun’s UV rays which deteriorates the strength of bitumen over time.

According to him, the ABB increases the volume of the bitumen by more than 30% thereby increasing the contractor’s profitability, it is the only binder in the world that makes the bitumen water proof and chemical resistant.

“The ABB is effective in a 100°c temperature range and can be adjusted as required. In lower temperature, the bitumen’s elasticity is increased preventing it from cracking. In high temperatures, it is stiffer; not allowing it to melt to the sides exposing the aggregate.

“The ABB reduces rutting problem by over 84 substantially increasing the life expectancy of the asphalt layer.

“The only organic polymer in the world that is environmental friendly used in enhancing the quality of the bitumen and asphalt layer, unlike petroleum based polymers that deteriorate with time.”

Wilson added that the ABB does not require special equipment or specialized technicians to apply it. It is added directly to the bitumen as soon as it reaches its melting point.

“We have invited stakeholders in the built industry, state ministries of works and the public to come and witness the practical use of these products in Lagos at Orchid Hotel by Eleganza bustop on November 2.”

