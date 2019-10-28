Fintiri: Tribute To A Good Fellow At 52

If life were a game of chance, Rt Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri -Adamawa’s Useful Fellow (AUF), a governor who represents the executive authority of the good people of Adamawa State, a man who understands the concerns of Adamawa people, sure picked a lucky card.

It was not the victory of Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the supplementary governorship election of Adamawa State that threw up Fintiri-he is a man who rose from a beacon of human struggles to lofty heights of nobility. But the symbol of his people-oriented, people-driven polices set him apart.

A consummate politician, his guiding principles includes a healthy regard for those whose principles differ from his own-the most successful politicians are, paradoxically, those who never forgot where they came from, who cling to values bred into them by family, faith and community. Fintiri never despise his humble beginning; rather, he is quick to tell his inspiring life story, in order to motivate and encourage others.

A native of Kirchinga, a town in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State, that exemplifies perseverance, courage and hope while maintaining its own unique style and rhythm. Fintiri exudes all these qualities. He became a governor on merit-Adamawa State electorate elected him because they needed someone of that stature.

Neither flashy nor flamboyant, he has qualities that are more useful: integrity, decency, vast experience, a feel for how people outside the corridors of power live and struggle and the deserved trust of his colleagues. Fintiri loves his people, and it shows. He is a symbol of statesmanship, patriotism, vision, and courage. These are some of the excellent leadership qualities that are guiding him. I salute this role model at 52.

Born on Friday, October 27, 1967 in Guluk, Fintiri embodies the very elevation of forthrightness as an end in, and of itself, requiring no further pursuit or interpretation to validate it. He is a detribalised Nigerian, his acumen and resourcefulness has not only nurtured his personal vision and success but contributes significantly towards building a better world for Adamawa State, giving the state FRESH AIR in the process.

It has been said that there are two types of people in politics: those who want to be great and those who want to do great things. Governor Fintiri is the latter and Adamawa is better off because of that. He believes [that] everyone is exceptional and not created for the sole reason of being a member of a family; but everyone must have a voice. He has a deep sense of commitment and desire to empower, improve and uplift people, especially the under-privileged and disadvantaged-he had a fellow feeling for people.

A visionary any state should be proud to have as its leader- his

work ethic, attention to details and commitment to the nation’s development , justice and fairness, have made some considered him ‘rigid’. He works believing that the very least you can do in your life is figure out what you hope for. And the most you can do is live inside that hope. Not admire it from a distance but live right in it, under its roof.

Positioned for excellence, young Fintiri attended Central Primary School, Gulak between 1975 and 1981. He proceeded to Government Day Secondary School Gulak In 1981 and graduated in 1986.

In his quest for more knowledge, he attended the prestigious University of Maiduguri where he obtained a B.A Hons in History in 1992 and went for his National Youth Service Corps in 1993 where he served the nation diligently.

His desire for more knowledge drove him to acquire a Post Graduate Diploma in Policy and Strategic Study in 2004 from the University of Maiduguri. A multilingual in his own right, Fintiri is fluent in the English Language, Marghi, Hausa and Fulfulde and was among the best students in his days at the University of Maiduguri.

To watch Fintiri at work is to see a portrait of grace, intellect and determination. His family believes that social justice is a cause worth fighting for. And he has dedicated his abilities to progressive causes. Fintiri is a tenacious organiser, talented at both inside maneuvering and outside mobilization-he always wins. He legislates with diplomacy and makes his case with facts, not hyperbole. That is what everyone saw when he was Minority Whip as Member representing Madagali Local Government at the Adamawa State House of Assembly between 2007 and 2001, that was what the nation experienced when he served as Deputy Speaker of the same House between February 8 and June 6, 2001, that was what everyone appreciated when he was Majority Leader from June – December 2011, because of his leadership qualities, Fintiri was elected Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly in 2014.

If any of us has the good fortune to choose our neighbours, we would ask for Fintiri. Adamawa State is achieving many things and defies expectations because Fintiri is finding smart solutions to different problems and is not fooled by what most people define as success- he believes that the world will be better and strong if everybody serves, because there is work for all to do, a place for all to serve, and no reason to stay on the sidelines.

Fintiri is a sun, not a satellite. He makes his team generate its own energy, not because members of the team work for Adamawa State, but because his mission of “Impacting Lives…,Together” is a job that must be done.

An Olympian in the sport of childhood, Fintiri is happily married to Hajiya Lami Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, his jewel of inestimable value, who he shares the same birthday with. Their union is blessed with four amazing and lovely children.

– Pembi, a public affairs commentator, wrote in from Abuja.

